Bulldogs hold first bowl practice in Memphis

From UGA Sports Communications

MEMPHIS, TENN.-----The Georgia Bulldogs resumed bowl preparations here Monday, getting a two-hour workout at Rhodes College in sunny, breezy conditions.

The Bulldogs will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon ET on ESPN. The team arrived in Memphis Sunday. Georgia will practice again Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up final preparations on Thursday.

After Monday’s practice, Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media and provided an update on the Bulldogs.

“We had an unseasonably warm practice today, it was in the upper 60s and 70s and I think that’s good for us,” said Smart. “I think some of our players were overdressed. It was a good Tuesday-type practice, and the kids seemed into it. There was a lot of energy out there, a lot of flying around. We’ll polish some things up tomorrow and the next day and then get ready to go play. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has been really good to us. We’re fired up to be here and got a great opponent in TCU that we’re preparing for.

“They (TCU) have done a great job of scoring and scoring defense,” Smart added. “Their offense scores at a really rapid pace. They have got more 50-point games in the last three of four years than anybody in the country. They have a very disruptive defense and athletic players at every position. Gary Patterson has done a great job with their program, and he’s got a great bowl record.”

“It was good to get back out there with the guys after having a few days off for the holidays,” said junior offensive lineman Dyshon Sims. “The bowl games are about preparing to play a good opponent like TCU, and we want to end the season on a positive note. We want to get another win, and the bowl experience is also about the camaraderie with your teammates too.”

On Monday evening, the Bulldogs are scheduled to attend the Bass Pro Shops Welcome Party at the Pyramid. The event features a buffet meal, bowling and a gift card for the store.

Sims added that he’s considering getting either a fishing rod or a turkey call with his gift card.

Tuesday’s schedule begins with an optional FCA Breakfast followed by football practice, an afternoon visit to St. Jude’s Hospital and attending a professional rodeo event in the evening.

Georgia looks to finish the 2016 regular season with a bowl victory. Tickets to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 30th are on sale now to the general public.

Sideline ($85) and Chairback ($95) tickets and can be ordered online now or by calling the Athletic Association ticket office 1-877-542-1231 between 8:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. Monday-Friday. All orders will be filled in the order in which they are received.

Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club will receive the number of tickets to the bowl they requested during the pre-order process with Hartman Fund contributors receiving priority on ticket assignment based on their cumulative score. Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club who have not yet placed an order to AutoZone Liberty may order tickets at this time, however they will not be assigned based on priority but in the order, which they are received. Hartman Fund contributors, who have already submitted a request, are allowed to order additional tickets if needed as there will not be any limits on the number of tickets one can order to the AutoZone Liberty.

Hartman Fund contributors requesting AutoZone Liberty tickets will receive bonus points applied to their lifetime score at a rate equal to the purchase price of the tickets for the AutoZone Liberty excluding processing fee. For example, request four (4) tickets at $95 and receive 380 points (actual prices and bonus point totals may vary based on the tickets assigned). Bonus points will apply to the cumulative priority only and not toward annual donation requirements. Bonus points will be applied to participating donor accounts by January 31, 2017.

Also, all UGA Faculty/Staff ticket requests for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be fulfilled.

The Bulldogs will be making their 52nd overall and 20th consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Georgia currently has a 29-19-3 record in bowls.



