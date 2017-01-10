Tasha Humphrey named 2017 SEC Legend

From UGA Sports Communications

ATHENS, Ga. — Tasha Humphrey, who was a four-time Associated Press All-American and First Team All-Southeastern Conference performer for the Georgia Lady Bulldogs from 2005-08, has been named one of 14 members in this year’s SEC Women’s Legends Class.

Humphrey, a native of Gainesville, Ga., was the National and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2005 and finished a remarkable career at Georgia as one of only three players in league history to be named to the conference’s first team in each of her four seasons.

Humphrey completed her time as a Lady Bulldog as the school’s all-time leader in free throws taken (666) and made (522) and also ranks No. 2 in points (2,272) and No. 4 in rebounds (1,080). She was the 11th overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock and played for Detroit, Washington and Minnesota.

This year’s class will be honored at the 2017 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 1-5 in Greenville, S.C. Each legend will be honored during halftime of their team’s first game of the tournament. All 14 individuals will also be honored as a group, as well as participate in an autograph session during the tournament. Complimentary posters of the Legends will be available at the session.

Below is the list of the 2017 SEC Women’s Legends:

ALABAMA – Stacy Potter Inman, Swimming, 1992-95

ARKANSAS – Veronica Campbell Brown, Track & Field, 2004

AUBURN – Kerron Stewart, Track & Field, 1996-97

FLORIDA – Sha Brooks, Basketball, 2007-09

GEORGIA – Tasha Humphrey, Basketball, 2005-08

KENTUCKY – Bernadette Madigan-Dugan, Cross Country/Track & Field, 1981-1985

LSU – Daniela “Dani” Reis, Volleyball, 1989-92

OLE MISS – Van Chancellor, Basketball (Coach), 1978-1997

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Marrissa Harris, Track & Field, 2006-09

MISSOURI – Evan Unrau, Basketball, 2000-2004

SOUTH CAROLINA – Megan Matthews Buning – Softball/ Pitcher; 1999-2002

TENNESSEE – Patricia “Trish” Robert, Basketball, 1976-77

TEXAS A&M – Takia Starks, Basketball, 2005-09

VANDERBILT – Dee Davis, Basketball, 2004-07