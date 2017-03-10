Missouri band drowns out halftime interview

By Bob D'Angelo

Sometimes a sideline interview just doesn’t go well. And it’s best when both sides agree to end it.

Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference basketball tournament, Mississippi went to the halftime intermission leading 46-36 against Michigan. As Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy was leaving the court, he was stopped by SEC Network sideline reporter Laura Rutledge for an interview.

Stationed near where Rutledge was conducting the interview, the Missouri band loudly broke out into song just as Rutledge was beginning her questions, SEC Country reported.

Kennedy strained to hear the first question, finally asking Rutledge “is this Candid Camera? I’ve got no shot.

“I like the song, but I’ve got no idea. I’ll just stare at you,” he said before walking to the locker room.

Ole Miss got the last laugh on the band, winning 86-74 to advance in the tournament.