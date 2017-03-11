Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheers on son in college game

By Bob D'Angelo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an actress and producer, but Thursday night she was a mom and a basketball fan.

Louis-Dreyfus’ son, Charlie Hall, plays for Northwestern University. Toward the end of the Wildcats’ 81-63 victory against Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, ESPN2 focused a camera on Louis-Dreyfus as Hall entered the game.

Hall didn’t score any points, but he did grab two rebounds, and viewers were treated to a split-cam version of the rebound and Louis-Dreyfus cheering the play.

Hall did not get into Friday night’s game, but Northwestern continued to advance in the tournament with a 72-64 quarterfinal victory against Maryland. The Wildcats (23-10), reaching the conference tournament semifinals for the first time, will play Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.