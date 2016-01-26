Georgia set to visit Ole Miss tonight

From UGA Sports Communications

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (10-5, 2-1) vs. Ole Miss (10-5, 1-2 SEC)

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss (9,500) in Oxford, Miss.

Video: ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald, pbp; Kyle Macy, analyst)

Radio: Georgia Bulldog Network by IMG (Scott Howard, PBP; Chuck Dowdle, Color; Tony Schiavone, Producer) Flagship: AM 750 (Atlanta)

The Starting Five

• UGA leads the all-time series with OM, 71-42; however, the Rebels own a 27-24 edge in games played in Oxford.

• Juwan Parker has reached double digits in the scoring column in each of the last four outings and five of the last seven...after he did so once in his first 58 games played at UGA prior to that.

• J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten became UGA’s 47th and 48th 1,000-point scorers this season. Frazier reached the milestone against UNC Asheville on 11/14 and Maten did so versus South Carolina on 1/4.

• Georgia is No. 51 in the Jan. 9 edition of the NCAA RPI while playing what is rated as the nation’s 22nd-toughest schedule.

• UGA has hit the 20-win plateau the past three years, just the second time in 111 seasons of basketball the Bulldogs have done so. Mark Fox is the first coach to lead UGA to three-straight 20-win efforts.

Bulldogs Travel To Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels – two of 11 SEC teams ranked in the top 100 of the Jan. 9 edition of the NCAA’s RPI – will square off on Wednesday in an ESPNU televised contest at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia is 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs were No. 51 in Monday’s RPI while competing against the nation’s No. 22-ranked strength of schedule.

Yante Maten currently leads Georgia and ranks No. 2 in the SEC in scoring (20.2 ppg) and No. 3 rebounding (8.4 rpg). Nationally, he entered the week ranked No. 42 in scoring and No. 73 in rebounding, as well as No. 58 in field goal percentage (.544) and No. 98 in double-doubles (four).

J.J. Frazier is contributing 16.0 ppg (No. 9 in the SEC). His team-high averages of 2.1 steals and 4.3 assists per game are second- and fourth-best in the SEC, respectively. He also ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 27 nationally in free throw percentage (.903).

Maten, a junior forward, and Frazier, a senior guard, are one of the nation’s most potent inside-outside tandems. Last season, Frazier averaged 16.9 ppg and Maten contributed 16.5 ppg. Individually, that made them the first- and third-leading returning scorers in the SEC. Together, they were the fifth-best forward-guard scoring duo returning to Division I basketball for 2016-17.

Ole Miss also is 10-5 overall but 1-2 in the SEC. The Rebels were No. 39 in Monday’s RPI, with their two league setbacks coming to RPI No. 3 Florida and RPI No. 8 Kentucky.

Deandre Burnett paces Ole Miss on the offensive end at 19.0 ppg, while Sebastian Saiz chips in 15.6 ppg and a league-high 12.1 rpg. Terence Davis (12.1 ppg) and Cullen Neal (10.9 ppg) also sport double-digit averages.

Keeping An Eye On…Entering Today’s Game:

Among UGA’s Career Leaders

J.J. Frazier is

• 2 points from No. 26 Ray Harrison

• 6 points from No. 25 Jacky Dorsey

• 12 points from No. 24 Jimmy Pitts

• 25 points from No. 23 Lavon Mercer

• 31 points from No. 22 Bob Healey

• 33 points from No. 21 Eric Marbury

• 12 3FGs from No. 8 Bernard Davis

• 21 3FGAs from No. 7 G.S. Smith

• 5 FTs from No. 7 Bob Lienhard

• 8 FTs from No. 6 Sundiata Gaines

• 16 FTs from No. 5 Jimmy Pitts

• 6 FTAs from No. 15 Chris Daniels

• 32 FTAs from No. 14 Jimmy Pitts

Yante Maten is...

• 8 blocks from No. 5 Donte’ Williams

• 14 blocks from No. 4 Dominique Wilkins

• 3 points from No. 41 Chris Daniels

• 6 points from No. 40 Jarvis Hayes

• 10 points from No. 39 Gerald Crosby

• 39 points from No. 38 Rashad Wright

Series History With Ole Miss

Georgia leads the all-time series with Ole Miss 71-42; however, the Rebels possess a 27-24 edge in games played in Oxford.

In the most recent matchup last Feb. 27 in Athens, J.J. Frazier and Kenny Gaines combined for 49 points in an 80-66 Georgia win.

Frazier paced all scorers with 26 points, marking the 10th time he scored 20 or more points in 2015-16. Gaines eclipsed the 20-point barrier for the fifth time during his senior year, finishing with 23 on the day.

After trailing by as many as eight early in the second half, Georgia used a 7-0 run to build a 67-58 lead with 6:20 to go. The Bulldogs ensured the win by hitting several big buckets down the stretch keeping the Rebels out of striking distance.

In the most recent matchup in Oxford last Jan. 9, Stefan Moody scored a game-winning basket with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift the Rebels to a 72-71 victory in just the second contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The Rebels jumped out to an early 15-5 lead just 4:37 into the contest, but the Bulldogs responded with a 20-5 run and maintained that advantage well into the second half.

The Rebels eventually tied things up at 62-62 with 5:47 remaining. Two free throws by Charles Mann put the Bulldogs back up 64-62 before Yante Maten was forced to sit for the final 3:36 after being charged with his fifth personal foul.

Shortly thereafter, Georgia surrendered its lead at the 2:56 mark after an Ole Miss free throw from Anthony Perez. The Bulldogs rallied to go up 71-67 with 58 seconds on the clock, but Rebels answered 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer by Rasheed Brooks.

Following a missed 3-point attempt by Gaines with 17 seconds left, Moody hit a contested layup that ultimately proved to be the game winner.

Last Time Out

Yante Maten scored 17 points and the Georgia Bulldogs posted 51 second-half points in defeating Missouri, 71-66, last Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

J.J. Frazier added 16 points, Pape Diatta scored a career-high 12 and Juwan Parker reached double-digit points for the fourth-consecutive game with 11.

After trailing 26-20 at the half, Georgia opened the second stanza with an 11-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a lead they held most of the rest of the game.

Missouri led briefly 52-51 and 54-53, before Georgia went on a 12-0 run to make it 65-54. Five Bulldogs scored during that stretch as Georgia took a lead with 7:04 left it would not surrender the rest of the way.

Missouri put up 36 3-pointers in the game, tying the third-most ever by a Georgia foe.

A Homecoming For Geno

Georgia senior Kenny Paul Geno is a native of Booneville, Miss., which is a little more than an hour drive from Oxford.

Geno was the Northeast Mississippi Journal’s Player of the Year in 2013 following his senior season at Booneville High. He helped the Blue Devils capture the Mississippi 3A state title as a sophomore in 2011 and finish as runner-up during his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, Geno averaged 22.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

A Challenging SEC Slate

Georgia’s league schedule will no doubt be among the SEC’s most challenging. The conference’s unbalanced slate has teams facing five schools on a home-and-home basis.

Each member of the Bulldogs’ quintet was in the top-100 of the Jan. 9 edition of the NCAA ratings percentage index (more commonly known as the RPI). The includes two teams in the top-5 – No. 3 Florida and No. 8 Kentucky – as well as No. 36 South Carolina, No. 82 Alabama and No. 93 Auburn.

Bulldogs Among Best Boarders

Georgia ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 44 nationally in rebound margin, outboarding opponents by an average of +5.7.

The Bulldogs have won the rebound count in 12 of 15 games...and two of the times Georgia was beaten on the boards was by a single rebound.

Georgia also ranks No. 2 in the league in rebound margin in SEC games at +6.7.

The Bulldogs have been particularly solid cleaning defensive glass. Georgia ranks No. 2 in the SEC in defensive rebound percentage, both overall (.743) and in league games (.742).

UGA’s Most...SEC...Success...Ever

Georgia has been winning within the SEC at the Bulldogs’ best rate ever. Over the past four seasons, UGA has:

• Posted its most SEC wins over two- (23), three- (33) and four-season (42) spans.

• Recorded four straight .500 or better league records – the first time in 84 seasons of SEC play UGA has done so;

• Notched three-straight double-figure SEC win totals – another UGA first;

Georgia finished 10-8 in SEC action last season. That followed a 11-7 mark when the Bulldogs tied for third in the SEC in 2014-15, a 12-6 record and tied for second in 2013-14 and a 9-9 effort during 2012-13.

Dogs & Cats League Leaders

Georgia and Kentucky are the only two SEC programs to reach the 20-win mark each of the past three seasons.

UGA and UK also are the only league teams to post double-digit SEC win totals during each of the past three campaigns.

In addition, the Bulldogs and the Wildcats are the only teams to advance to the semifinals of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 SEC Tournaments. No other SEC team has reached the semis more than once during that span.

UGA Tops SEC Grad Rate...Again

Georgia received a perfect 100 in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) data released in November. UGA posted the highest GSR possible for a second straight year.

Georgia and Alabama are the only two SEC programs – and among 39 nationally – to post GSRs of 100 each of the past two years.

Georgia’s GSR has seen dramatic increases during head coach Mark Fox’s tenure, advancing from 36 in 2009-10, to 43 in 2010-11, to 50 in 2011-12, to 63 in 2012-13, to 71 in 2013-14 to 100 in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.

All told, 27 Bulldogs have received UGA diplomas under Fox. That list includes current players Houston Kessler and Juwan Parker, 21 of Fox’s former players and four former letterwinners who returned to earn degrees.

The NCAA introduced the GSR in 2004-05 in response to college and university presidents wanting graduation data that more accurately reflected the mobility among all college students today. The GSR accounts for the academic outcomes of student-athletes who transfer from one institution to another and is based on a six-year cohort prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education.

Maten Earns SEC Honor

Yante Maten was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Jan. 2 following his 31-point outburst in the Bulldogs’ 96-84 win at Auburn the previous week. Maten shared the honor with Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe.

Maten poured a season-best 31 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds in Georgia’s come-from-behind victory over the Tigers. He connected on 10-of-19 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and was 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Maten played a vital role in the Bulldogs’ rally from a 12-point second-half deficit. After Georgia trailed 64-52 with 15:45 left in the game, Maten scored 17 points during the remainder of the game as Georgia outscored the Tigers 44-20 thereafter. With the score tied 76-76 with 6:22 remaining, Maten scored six points in a decisive 10-0 surge.

Frazier, Maten Top Millennium Mark

This season, J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten have become the 47th and 48th Bulldogs to reach 1,000 career points.

Frazier reached the milestone with a 3-pointer at the 17:57 mark of the first half against UNC Asheville on Nov. 14. Maten joined him with a free throw with 9:41remaining against South Carolina on Jan. 4.

Frazier has since upped his career scoring tally to 1,228 points, pushing him to No. 27 on the Bulldogs’ career scoring leaders ledger. He is just two points shy of No. 26 Ray Harrison and six from No. 25 Jacky Dorsey.

Maten now has 1,025 points, which ranks No. 42 among UGA’s scoring leaders. He is three points from No. 41 Chris Daniels, six from No. 40 Jarvis Hayes and 10 from No. 39 Gerald Crosby.

Bulldogs have reached the millennium mark at a relatively steady clip of late.

Frazier and Maten are the seventh and eighth Bulldogs to top 1,000 career points during Mark Fox’s tenure, joining Charles Mann (1,411 points), Trey Thompkins (1,396), Kenny Gaines (1,324), Nemi Djurisic (1,123), Travis Leslie (1,099) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1,013).

Parker Back, Production Up

Juwan Parker has enjoyed a successful return to action after missing the last season and a half with the Achilles injury.

Parker has started all but one game – he missed the Morehouse contest to rest his Achilles due to soreness – and is currently third on the team in both scoring (8.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.7 rpg) and second in assists (2.3 apg).

Those averages are considerably higher than his career marks entering this season of 4.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 0.9 apg.

In addition, Parker has produced double-digit scoring outputs in each of Georgia’s last four games and five of the past seven. This season, he also has established new career highs for boards (11 vs. George Washington), assists (five vs. George Washington) and minutes (33 vs. UL Lafayette).

Parker started the first 14 games for the Bulldogs’ 2015 NCAA Tournament team before suffering the injury. He played limited minutes in four contests that season but was out all of last year after surgery in the summer of 2015.

Maten Consistent Performer

Yante Maten, the only SEC player on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward, has been a model of consistency since the start of last season.

In 49 games during his sophomore and junior years, Maten has 44 double-digit scoring outputs (with 16 20-point and four 30-point games), grabbed double-figure rebounds 15 times and posted 14 double-doubles.

Maten had his steak of 27 consecutive games scoring in double figures snapped at Oakland. That string dated back to last season’s Jan. 30 game at No. 17 Baylor.

32+34=Solid Production at the “5”

Georgia’s tandem No. 32 Mike Edwards and No. 34 Derek Ogbeide is giving the Bulldogs very solid production on the low block.

To date, the classmates are contributing a double-double at 11.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

Edwards and Ogbeide are combining to log 38.5 minutes per game, primarily manning the ‘5’ spot together. Ogbeide is averaging 7.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 20.3 mpg. Edwards is at 4.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 18.2 mpg.

Frazier Grabs UGA Career FT Mark

J.J. Frazier became UGA’s career record holder for free throw percentage at Georgia Tech on Dec. 20.

The senior from Glennville, Ga., opened the season at No. 2 among UGA’s career leaders in free throw efficiency at 81.1728 percent. That trailed only Jerry Eppling’s effort of 82.1561 percent (221-of-269) from 1968-70.

Frazier has now connected on 66-of-72 (90.3 percent) at the stripe this season, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 27 nationally. That has raised his career percentage to 82.8283 (328-of-396).

Harris Starts, Contributions Up

Jordan Harris moved into the Bulldogs’ starting five against UL Lafayette on Dec. 14. Harris became the 10th Bulldog to start as a freshman during the last six seasons.

He joined five current teammates on that list – senior Houston Kessler; juniors Yante Maten and Juwan Parker; and sophomores Mike Edwards and Derek Ogbeide.

Harris’ playing time has seen a considerable jump over the past five outings. He averaged 11.6 mpg in the first 10 outings but is seeing 24.0 mpg in the last five games. During the last five games, Harris also has posted career highs for scoring (12 at Auburn), rebounds (five vs. South Carolina), assists (five at Tech) and minutes (29 at Tech).

One thing that has remained consistent is Harris’ sharpshooting from 3-point range. He is now 12-of-22 from behind the arc this season, a eye-catching 54.5 percent.

Turtle For 3...almost Exclusively

Fifteen of William “Turtle” Jackson’s 20 field goals this season have been 3-pointers. In fact, Jackson’s first 11 made shots from the field came from behind the arc.

Jackson’s 3-point heavy tally is not surprising. Last season, 10 of his 13 field goals were 3-pointers and his shooting percentage was better from beyond (33.3 percent) than overall (28.3 percent).

For his career, 25 of Jackson’s 33 FGs have come from farther than 20-feet, 9-inches from the basket.





A HomeGrown Roster

Nine of the 15 players on Georgia’s 2016-17 roster are Peach State prep products.

That list includes eight of the 14 active players on the Bulldogs’ roster – seniors J.J. Frazier (Faith Baptist Christian Academy), Houston Kessler (Landmark Christian School) and Brandon Young (Marist School); sophomores William “Turtle” Jackson (Athens Christian School), Connor O’Neill (Blessed Trinity Catholic High) and Derek Ogbeide (Pebblebrook High); and freshmen Tyree Crump (Bainbridge High) and Jordan Harris (Seminole County High).

In addition, Christian Harrison, a walk-on transfer from Troy who is sitting out this season, played at Woodward Academy.



