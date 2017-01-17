Follow us on

Posted: 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Brawl breaks out during college basketball game in Memphis

A brawl broke out during the Lemoyne-Owen College vs. Lane College basketball game in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

A brawl broke out during the Lemoyne-Owen College vs. Lane College basketball game on Saturday, January 14th in Memphis, Tennessee. 

 Police said no ambulances were called to the scene nor was a police report filed. 

No one was taken into custody. 

Both colleges are investigating. 

