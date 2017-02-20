UGA baseball earns its first win of the season on Sunday

From UGA Sports Communications

ATHENS, Georgia – The Georgia bats drove the Bulldogs (1-2) to a 9-8 victory over College of Charleston (2-1) in the finale of a three-game set at Foley Field on Sunday.

Junior left fielder Keegan McGovern led the Georgia bats going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Freshman third baseman Aaron Schunk joined with five RBI of his own on three hits.

The top of the ninth inning featured McGovern’s arm on defense, as the junior left fielder relayed in Bradley Dixon’s single to shortstop Cam Shepherd, who rifled it home to catcher Austin Biggar to save the tying run from scoring.

In his Georgia debut, junior starter Chase Adkins collected five innings of seven-strikeout work. In relief, the Bulldogs relied on Zac Kristofak, who surrendered no runs of his own, and Blake Cairnes, who gave up one run with two strikeouts. In the ninth inning, the Cougars had the tying run at third with one out, and freshman Tucker Bradley struck out Joey Mundy. Freshman Christian Ryder made his debut and struck out Danny Wondrack looking with the save.

College of Charleston struck first with one run, but in the bottom of the frame, Georgia secured a 4-1 lead with five consecutive hits. Sophomore Adam Sasser and McGovern corralled back-to-back singles, followed by a Biggar three-run home run, the first of his college career. After LJ Talley doubled to center field, Schunk drove him in from second with an RBI single.

The Cougars Mundy homered in the top of the fourth, but the Bulldogs extended their margin to 6-2 in the bottom half of the inning. Two walks and a Talley sacrifice bunt set up a double for Schunk, whose right center blast scored McGovern and Biggar.

With four hits, College of Charleston pushed three runs across in the top of the sixth. In response, Georgia used two base hits and another Talley sacrifice bunt to coordinate an RBI single for Schunk. McGovern and Biggar both scored to make the score at 8-5.

College of Charleston scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth, but a McGovern double drove in Campbell to tack on the ninth insurance run.

Dawg Tracks:

*Freshman catcher Austin Biggar went 4-for-7 in his first two collegiate games, including a three-run home run.

*Sophomore first baseman Adam Sasser batted 6-for-9 (.667) with a walk on the weekend, collecting two home runs and a double.

Coach’s Corner

On the weekend:

"We really needed to get that win. We didn't play very well Friday or Saturday and we needed a big start out of Chase and he gave it to us and a lot of guys contributed and a lot of guys really competed and had good at bats. The bullpen wasn't as clean as we would've liked it to have been but I thought some guys threw the ball well. But more than anything we really needed that win. We all felt it coming into today and when you don't play the way you want to play opening weekend everyone gets a little nervous. Players and coaches aren't immune to that so we had a pretty good talk last night after the game and made sure everyone had their heads on straight today and were ready to play. I thought our kids really competed."

On going forward:

"I think we've got a chance to be a really good team but we have to stay patient and keep working to get to where we want to be."

Player’s Perspective

Junior pitcher Chase Adkins

On closing the series with a win:

“It was very important. There are a bunch of young guys on the team, so happy to get their feet wet. Everyone knows that a win in Athens is always good.”

“Coming in we need they were a good hitting team. We learned that they could hit fastballs. Just trust your offspeed, trust your process, trust yourself.”

On the ninth inning performance:

“Christian Ryder to close it out, that’s awesome. A freshman, first opportunity. You need to expect that, and he’ll do that the rest of the way. Just a great win.”

Up Next

Georgia heads to Mercer on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.



