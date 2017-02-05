Follow us on

Posted: 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Beasley wins Deacon Jones award

Beasley wins Deacon Jones award

By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the league with 15.5 sacks, was named the Deacon Jones award winner on Saturday at the NFL Honors program at Wortham Theater Center.

