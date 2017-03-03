Follow us on

Posted: 6:34 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Portland fan makes halfcourt shot to win minivan

Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Jerseys Collection / Flickr
Portland Trail Blazers

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORTLAND, Ore. —

It was a night of long shots during Thursday night's NBA game in Portland, as a fan won a car with a left-handed halfcourt toss and Oklahoma City’s Taj Gibson made a 61-foot buzzer-beater just before halftime.

 Peter Crum of Beaverton, Oregon, hit a halfcourt shot during a promotion between the third and fourth quarters to win a new Toyota minivan.

“I’ll tell you what, I knew it was tracking, I just hoped it had the distance,” Crum said.

Gibson, meanwhile, threw up a high-arcing shot from beyond halfcourt. The ball swished through the net to snap a tie, giving the Thunder a 60-57 halftime lead.

Gibson scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as the hometown Trail Blazers rallied for a 114-109 victory.

