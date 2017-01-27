By Carla Peay

WSB Radio

Just 24 hours before the Hawks and Wizards tipped off at Philips Arena Friday night, Hawks forward Paul Millsap found out he’d been named to the 2017 NBA all-star team for the fourth straight season.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaches for putting me in a position to be successful. Without their support, I know I wouldn’t have this opportunity,” Millsap said in a statement released by the team. “I also want to thank the Eastern Conference coaches for appreciating my game and recognizing our team’s success. It’s humbling to be honored again.”

Wizards point guard John Wall got the same news – he’d been selected to his fourth straight all-star team as well. But before the two become Eastern Conference teammates next month in New Orleans, there was some unfinished business between the two all-stars and their teammates to take care of.

The season series between Atlanta and Washington was 1-1 before Friday’s game. The Wizards now lead that series 2-1 after a decisive win Friday night, 112-86.

“They beat us in every facet of the game,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. “They’ve been playing well and we didn’t do anything to change that tonight, so a lot of credit to Washington. A 37-point quarter out of the gate is just too much. There was no presence defensively.”

The Hawks dug themselves into a hole early, and were down by 10 points before they scored their first field goal. By halftime, Washington’s lead had grown to more than 20. Midway through the third quarter, the lead had ballooned to 30 points. The rout was on and the loss was in the books before the fourth quarter even started.

“They’re good,” Coach Bud added. “Wall creates a lot of offense for his team. [Bradley] Beal and Wall deserve a lot of credit but Otto Porter, the way he shoots threes, is a big part of their success, too. It’s a bad combination to not compete at the level of your opponent.”

The Hawks and Wizards are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference standings in fourth and fifth place respectively. The loss drops Atlanta to 27-20, while Washington improves to 26-20. The two teams will play for the final time this season on March 22 in Washington.

“They’re a very good team and they’ve been playing well of late,” said Kent Bazemore. “They’re a division rival and they’ve always played us tough. The starters, we’ve got to do a better job of coming out of the locker room and setting the tone for the guys on the bench.”

Although the action on the court didn’t quite live up to expectations, the fans at Philips Arena did have something to cheer about on Friday. Several players from the Atlanta Falcons were on hand to take in the game, and were celebrated on the court at halftime. There was a performance by Lil’Yachty, and the fans joined in by flashing their cell phone lights as they cheered the Falcons, who are heading to Houston to play in Super Bowl LI next Sunday.

It was easily the highlight of the night.