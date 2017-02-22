Hawks acquire Ilyasova for Splitter

By Chris Vivlamore

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Hawks got an early jump on the NBA trade deadline by agreeing to acquire Ersan Ilyasova from the 76ers in exchange for Tiago Splitter on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Hawks will also send two second-round picks to the 76ers – their own and one they own from the Heat. The Hawks will get the 76ers second-round pick they hold from the Warriors.

Splitter has been rehabbing all season from the hip surgery. He suffered a setback with the calf injury that has prevented him from playing. He has been progressing and getting closer to a return to the court.

“He is continuing to make progress,” Budenholzer said Wednesday. “He is doing more in practice situations. I think the thing is he has to do that for a sustained period of time.”

The deal comes before the NBA trade deadline of Thursday at 3 p.m. The team will still be active in looking to made additions ahead of the deadline, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“We are looking for opportunities to make this team better,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday afternoon before the traded. “We like our team, our group, so if nothing happens we feel good. But if there are ways to add or contribute to the group.”

The Hawks wanted to add to an offense that comes out of the All-Star break 26th in the league in efficiency. Ilyasova, a 6-foot-10 forward, is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.9 minutes in 56 games with the 76ers and Thunder this season. In 53 games with the 76ers, including 40 starters, he shot .440 from the field and .359 from 3-point range. Ilyasova has played nine NBA seasons, including stints with the Bucks, Pistons and Magic, with averages of 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. Ilyasova, 29, will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Ilyasova gives the Hawks some depth at the power forward position behind Paul Millsap and a player capable of spreading the court.

Splitter had an injury plagued two seasons with the Hawks. The center has not played a game this season due to hip and calf injuries. He played just 36 games last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery. Splitter had an $8.5 million salary this season and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.