Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-285/wb (outer loop) before Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. (exit 30) with a crash.

    Posted: 4:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

    Dancing Warriors fan hits center court with Christmas moves

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OAKLAND, Calif. —

    She’s a dance mom without the drama, but with plenty of moves.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Robin Schreiber, who caused a stir in November when her dancing skills were caught on a dance cam during a Golden State Warriors game, was featured on center court Tuesday night. The retired teacher in her 60s took to center court at Oracle Arena with the Warriors dance team, wearing a Christmas sweater featuring Golden State’s logo and colors. 

    The Christmas-themed halftime performance made it to the Warriors' Twitter account, as she danced to a rendition of “Let It Snow.” 

    "I was in the moment, I was having so much fun," the Redwood City, California resident told Inside Edition.

    She was invited to perform after a video of her energetic dancing in the stands went viral. Her husband wasn't surprised that she impressed the crowd—or the Warriors. 

    “She’s always had serious dancing skills,” John Schreiber told Inside Edition. “She’s just out there having a good time, and that’s what people relate to.” 

    Posted by Robin Schreiber on Thursday, December 1, 2016

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     