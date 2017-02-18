Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving says world is flat

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
There’s no getting around it: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving said he believes the world is flat.
During a Friday podcast hosted by teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Irving declared that the Earth is flat, the Huffington Post reported.
“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat,” Irving said. The point guard blamed “them” for lying, but did not clarify who “they” are, the Huffington Post reported.
The podcast began with a discussion on hotel aliases and childbirth, but quickly turned to aliens and conspiracy theories, Yahoo! Sports reported.
“What it really came down to for me,” Irving said, “was everything that was particularly thrown in front of me, I had to be like, ‘OK, this is all a facade, this is all something that they ultimately want me to believe in that is true or whether or not or whatever.’”
His flat Earther remarks trended on Twitter later that day. ESPN writer Arash Markazi asked Irving about it later that night.
“What’s your thoughts on that?” Markazi asked.
“I think people should do their own research,” Kyrie said flatly. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or throw it in the water.”
Irving is not alone in his belief. The Flat Earth Society, whose aims are to promote and initiate discussion of Flat Earth theory as well as archive Flat Earth literature.”
">February 18, 2017
Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it. pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/ODe9aP9qmK— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017
Kyrie Irving was trending on Twitter today because he believes the Earth is flat. I asked him about it.
">February 18, 2017
Kyrie Irving not only believes the Earth is flat but that the jury is still out on what dinosaurs actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/0lkra9gPE3— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/0lkra9gPE3— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 18, 2017
Kyrie Irving not only believes the Earth is flat but that the jury is still out on what dinosaurs actually looked like.
Nobody is more woke than @kyrieirving. Nobody.
A post shared by Ball Don't Lie (@yahooballdontlie) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}