Stars come out to honor Hank Aaron

It was an extraordinary kickoff to one of the biggest sports weekends Atlanta has ever seen.

Stars from all walks of life came together on Friday night to honor Braves baseball legend Hank Aaron.

"That's what this evening means to me, to see the outpour of love from all these people," Aaron said.

The event raised money for Aaron's Chasing the Dream Foundation, just two days before his 83rd birthday -- the same day the Falcons will chase their own dream i Super Bowl LI.

"I'm pulling for them 100 percent. And I think they have an excellent chance of winning. I'd be disappointed if they didn't win," Aaron said.

With some talk from New England this week charging that Atlanta is not a good sports town, attendees at Friday's claimed otherwise.

"I would tell the Patriots to worry about their own business and let the Falcons take care of themselves," said Bug Selig, the former commissioner of baseball. "Atlanta's a great sports town."

"Very, very rich history in Atlanta from the Braves to the Falcons, and the Hawks," pop star Usher said. "It's a sports town, man."

A sports town that's about to look a little different when the Braves make their much-debated move to Cobb County in April.

"I think they're going to do well," Aaron said. "So everybody's going to be happy with everybody."

At SunTrust Park, the Braves will unveil a new statue of Aaron, with his old statue staying downtown.

"How about that, two statues," Aaron said, laughing.