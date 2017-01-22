Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:19 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of two players: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB third baseman Andy Marte.
Both men were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic, the Associated Press reported.
The fast-throwing, right-handed Ventura was from the Dominican Republic. He was 25. The Royals confirmed he was killed in a car accident Sunday morning.
">January 22, 2017
It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce— Mike Swanson (@Swanee54)#RIPAce— Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017
It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon.
In his career with the Royals, Ventura started 94 games and was part of the 2015 World series-winning team.
">January 22, 2017
We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident. https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZpic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d— MLB (@MLB)https://t.co/RXibkDJMHZpic.twitter.com/S7RszxJF8d— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017
We are devastated by the tragic news that Yordano Ventura, 25, has died in an automobile accident.
Third baseman Andy Marte played for the Braves, the Red Sox, and later the Indians before his last MLB run with the Diamondbacks in 2014.
">January 22, 2017
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Brave Andy Marte. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Au1sgqMItS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves)pic.twitter.com/Au1sgqMItS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2017
We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Brave Andy Marte. Our thoughts are with his family.
He was also killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic early Sunday morning.
He was 33 and playing in the Dominican Baseball League at the time of his death.
">January 22, 2017
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians)
RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcrpic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017
Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.
RIP.
