Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic early Sunday.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of two players: Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB third baseman Andy Marte.

Both men were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic, the Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending stories

The fast-throwing, right-handed Ventura was from the Dominican Republic. He was 25. The Royals confirmed he was killed in a car accident Sunday morning.

">January 22, 2017

In his career with the Royals, Ventura started 94 games and was part of the 2015 World series-winning team.

">January 22, 2017

Third baseman Andy Marte played for the Braves, the Red Sox, and later the Indians before his last MLB run with the Diamondbacks in 2014.

">January 22, 2017

He was also killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic early Sunday morning.

He was 33 and playing in the Dominican Baseball League at the time of his death.

">January 22, 2017