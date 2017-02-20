Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:31 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Marcus Hartman
Dayton Daily News
Athletes seem to be taking up some odd stances lately.
If you thought Kyrie Irving's comments about the Earth being flat were out there, wait until you see what Jose Canseco has been tweeting today.
Canseco, a 52-year-old former Major League Baseball player who has admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while hitting 462 big-league home runs, apparently is a believer in the idea robots are going to take over the world.
He began sharing this belief around midday with the statement, "The robot threat is being taken to (sic) lightly."
">February 20, 2017
The robot threat is being taken to lightly— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
The robot threat is being taken to lightly— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
Robots will not attack and kill us physically like in the movies— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
Robots will not attack and kill us physically like in the movies— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
For 60 years Robots have been systematically destroying us in clandestine economy based war started when eniac was turned on— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
For 60 years Robots have been systematically destroying us in clandestine economy based war started when eniac was turned on— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
Already today a fully robotized factory reduces human jobs 90% and increases production 250% and reduces defects 80% while doubling profit— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
Already today a fully robotized factory reduces human jobs 90% and increases production 250% and reduces defects 80% while doubling profit— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
Robots control every industry our food supply our transportation systems our health care and education systems EVERYTHING— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
Robots control every industry our food supply our transportation systems our health care and education systems EVERYTHING— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
robots are stealing our jobs bringing economic ruin to us human by human starving us to death one by one— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
robots are stealing our jobs bringing economic ruin to us human by human starving us to death one by one— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
">February 20, 2017
All that will be left is uber technical humans trained to service robots.— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)February 20, 2017
All that will be left is uber technical humans trained to service robots.— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco)
He continued with a warning that our machines will not conduct a violent overthrow but come to dominate us by taking over all aspects of our lives – something he points out has already begun happening.
This all seems a bit far-fetched but, hey, he was right about that whole steroids in MLB thing, so you never know.
We had a good run.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}