Updated: 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
A video of sports prodigy Adam Bender has resurfaced online and is inspiring people across the country.
A video shared onn Facebook by Coach Matt Lisle, who trains numerous MLB and college baseball players, shows Adam Bender, who has only one leg, as a boy playing baseball with the grit and determination of a professional.
According to his mother, Bender was diagnosed with a tumor in his left leg as a baby. It prevented his leg from developing properly, so he now relies on only his right leg to get around.
Bender hasn’t let his disability stop him from playing sports. According to family members interviewed in a 2012 video that appears on Vimeo, Bender has played soccer, flag football and baseball, excelling in all sports.
According to a February 2015 article from the Lexington Herald-Leader, Bender is now a high school student at Lexington Catholic in Kentucky at the time was a dominating force on the school’s wrestling team. He's currently a junior in high school.
Watch the inspiring video of Bender as a young, sprouting athlete below.
Add this young man to the list of my Heroes.
