Girlfriend of late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez gives birth to girl

Posted: 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
MIAMI —
The late Marlins pitching ace Jose Fernandez would be a father of a baby girl today if he had survived a September boat crash off Miami Beach.
Fernandez’s girlfriend, Maria Arias, gave birth Friday night to Penelope, with whom she was pregnant when Fernandez died Sept. 25, The Miami Herald reported.
>>Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has died
Fernandez, who was 24 when he died, chose his daughter’s name last summer when he and Arias learned they were expecting, the Miami Herald said.
