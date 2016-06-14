Check this full list of crashes, stalls, and construction impacting Atlanta traffic, compiled by Atlanta's best traffic team. Report traffic issues to us at 404-897-7358.

Hear our most recent traffic reports On Demand on our WSB Traffic Homepage, click under the WSB Team picture to listen.

Major Interstate Incidents:

Drive safely and expect holiday travel delays.

Major Highway and Surface Street Incidents:

Listen to News 95.5/AM-750 WSB for live traffic updates.

Holiday Weekend Events and Construction Plans:

Georgia DOT aims to ease traffic congestion with suspension of construction-related lane closures on interstate highways, heavily traveled state routes and roadways near major shopping areas from 5 a.m. Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th at 10:00 p.m. For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511, visit www.511ga.org or continue listening to News 95.5/AM-750 WSB Radio for live updates!

Also, Georgia DOT will suspend construction-related lane closures on all interstates and major state routes between Saturday, December 31st at 5:00 a.m. and Monday, January 2nd., 2017 at 5:00 a.m. for New Year's Day holiday travelers.

Downtown Atlanta: Atlanta Ballet’s NUTCRACKER- Performances through December 24 th at Fox Theatre. (Friday 12/23 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 12/24 at 1:00 p.m.)

at Fox Theatre. (Friday 12/23 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 12/24 at 1:00 p.m.) Downtown Atlanta: Concert...“Rumours”, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band on Friday December 23 rd at 8:00 p.m. from the Variety Playhouse, Euclid Ave.

Ongoing Construction and Other Closures:.

Hall Co.: Road work...I-985/nb work to replace concrete slabs between I-85 and Highway 369. One lane closure through overnights from Monday, January 2nd through Monday, January 9th (7:00 p.m-5:00 a.m.).

Cherokee Co.: Road work...Stringer Rd. closed through December 30th in Holly Springs.

Cobb Co.: Hwy. 41/Cobb Pkwy./nb/sb near Windy Hill Rd. Some road closures are long term and some are daily. Expect extra traffic in the area.

Snellville: Road work...Highway 124/sb, north of Pharrs Rd. Expect lane restrictions until further notice in front of the Best Buy store.

Cobb Co: Construction...Sewell Mill Rd. closed between Johnson Ferry Rd at Benthill Dr.

Rockdale Co. (Conyers): Sewer work...Millers Chapel Rd. Expect lane closures.

Paulding Co.: Construction...Avoid Hwy 278 at Hwy 92. Congestion in the area.

Paulding Co.: Construction...Avoid Browning Cir. by the creek until further notice.

Paulding Co.: Road work...Hardee St. closed between Holland Dr. and Merchants Dr.

Atlanta: Lane Shift for Sewer Line Work...Hwy. 41/Northside Pkwy./nb between Arden Rd. and Northside Dr., until further notice. Traffic will shift to the middle lane.

Douglas Co.: Highway 92 relocation...Streets closed include Dorsett St., Green St., Cone St., the Brown St. railroad crossing, and Hospital Drive North.

Atlanta: Bridge Construction...Spring Street closed from Mitchell to Marietta streets and also the section of MLK Jr. Dr. between Forsyth and Spring streets. Closures and detours are being determined and managed by the City of Atlanta. This detour is scheduled to remain in place through the fall.

Atlanta: Road Closed Indefinitely...Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. between Northside Dr. and Centennial Olympic Park Dr. for Mercedes Benz Stadium construction. Mitchell and Tatnall Streets are alternates.

Fulton Co.: The City of Sandy Springs lists all closures on their city site on an interactive map.

Follow @ATLFilmEnt on Twitter for continuous updates on City of Atlanta filming street closures.

If you see construction or other closures in your area, let us know at 404-897-7358 to the traffic tip line. The lines are open 24/7/365.

Become a Traffic Trooper - call the WSB Traffic Center's Traffic & News Tip Line: 404-897-7358 or use the new WSB Radio app - just click the button to call the WSB Tcollraffic Center and then save the number in your phone!

Get RED ALERT texts sent straight to your phone. Text "ATLtraffic" to 70123 to opt in now. Get traffic updates on Twitter: @WSBradio

As part of the long term managed lanes project, G-DOT has closed the shoulders on I-285 in both directions and on I-75/sb in their interchange in Cobb Co. Be extra careful in the area.

You can't use the I-85 HOT/Express Lanes unless you have a Peach Pass. Click here to see real time cameras of the toll rates.

Airport Parking

Report railroad crossing outages and problems to 1-800-946-4744 or 911.

Hammer Mill Rd at Forge St