Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun cooks for a cause at Super Bowl gala

Related

View Larger
Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun cooks for a cause at Super Bowl gala photo
Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun cooks for a cause at Super Bowl gala

By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

HOUSTON – Atlanta chef Kevin Rathbun is cooking up a storm here on Super Bowl eve. 

Chefs and players from all NFL cities are here at the University of Houston for “Party With a Purpose: Taste of the NFL.” The fun meet and and greet (and eat) supports the Kick Hunger Challenge, which supports foood banks in each of the represented towns.

Rathbun is serving quail and feeling good about the Falcons’ chances.

Here’s what he had to say: 

Celeb guests tonight include Miss America, Savvy Shields. Here’s what she had to say:

In the interest of fair and balanced reporting we should note that representing the New England Patriots are Chefs Steve DiFillippo and Rodney Murillo of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Boston. They’re dishing up handmade cavatelli and house-made sausage with butternut squash and shaved black truffles.

Tonight, everyone wins.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 