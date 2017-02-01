Follow us on

    Posted: 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

    A quick word with former Falcons coach Dan Reeves

    A quick word with former Falcons coach Dan Reeves
    A quick word with former Falcons coach Dan Reeves

    By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

    HOUSTON – Until this weekDanReeves was the only coach to take the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

    He’s feeling good about his former team as Sunday approaches.

    We ran into the past Falcons chief (almost literally, in a doorway). He was hustling off to an engagement but was nice enough to spend a quick second to film this howdy to the folks in Atlanta – and to share his thoughts about the Falcons’ chances:

