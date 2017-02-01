A quick word with former Falcons coach Dan Reeves

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – Until this weekDanReeves was the only coach to take the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
He’s feeling good about his former team as Sunday approaches.
We ran into the past Falcons chief (almost literally, in a doorway). He was hustling off to an engagement but was nice enough to spend a quick second to film this howdy to the folks in Atlanta – and to share his thoughts about the Falcons’ chances:
Former Falcons Coach Dan Reeves likes Atlanta's chances this Sunday! #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/Sk5WWt6nO1
— Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) February 1, 2017
