5 Super Bowl questions with Keanu Neal

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal, a PFWA All-rookie pick, was at the podium on Tuesday.
Here’s what Neal had to say at the Super Bowl:
(On the week leading up to the Super Bowl.) “It’s been cool. Overall, like with the season and everything, there’s been growing pains. It’s been a really cool process. It’s been a lot of fun hanging out with the brothers and continuing to grow with them. But, overall, it’s been a great experience.”
(On the point in the season the game started slowing down.) “When I came back, the third game – New Orleans – after my injury. When I came back and started playing, everything started slowing down from training camp and all that. Just got in there and just started playing and it just became fun.”
(On whether he expects Patriots QB Tom Brady to come after the young secondary.) “I mean I would expect him (to do) that. I would expect for him to go toward a guy that doesn’t have as much experience as others. But at the end of the day, we’re going to do what we do, play our ball.”
(On welcoming that challenge.) “I mean, I’m just playing football, so shoot, bring it on. I’m not scared or anything if that’s what you’re asking. I’m just ready to play ball.”
(On the attitude of the defense.) “We’re fast and physical. We care about each other. The brotherhood is real. We fight for one another.”
During media night, Julio Jones, Vic Beasley, Matt Ryan, Dan Quinn and Devonta Freeman said the fans have been remarkable this season.www.accessatlanta.com
