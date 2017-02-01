10 Super Bowl questions with Julio Jones

By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had to say to the media on Wednesday:

(on his foot) “It’s feels great. I’m good. It feels good.”

(on if a week off can really help in the healing process) “It is what it is, but a good week for anybody just relaxes the body and helps you get back to being healthy.”

(on if he was able to ramp things up in practice) “We’re going to ramp up practice. Just going to go back to a normal practice for me. That’s it though. I’m not limited anymore.”

(on the deeper meaning of brotherhood) “Brotherhood is big for us because we love one another. It’s a team sport that you just go out there and play. You want guys on the same page together, but we’re going to do it because we love each other, not just because it’s our job.”

(on what it will mean to him to have his family here watching him play) “For me, to see my family here, all the hard work just payed off. They just stayed down with me and supported me and supported my dream.”

(on how he has been dealing with the different nuances of the Super Bowl) “The biggest thing is media. Other than that, it’s normal to me. I played at the University of Alabama, all the moving around, big bowl games, National Championships, it’s kind of along the same lines, but it’s just another game to me. It’s not something I’m going to put added pressure on myself. I’m just going to take it like any other game, but first you have to put that work in and it starts today.”

(on if he has seen his family yet) “Family isn’t in town yet. Family will come in later in the week, but we have been able (to get out). We went to the mall yesterday. We go out to eat as teammates. We don’t get bothered or anything like that.”

(on how it helps to have so many weapons on offense) “It helps a great deal. As a defensive coordinator, you really have to pick your poison, see what you’re going to try to take away, if it’s the run game or the pass game.”

(on what Atlanta Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan has brought to the offense) “Kyle Shanahan has done a tremendous job with the offense, putting guys in great positions. He understands matchups both offensive and defensively. He just tries to put us where we’re going to excel at on the field. He’s been doing a phenomenal job for us.”

(on Atlanta QB Matt Ryan) “Matt Ryan has been a great quarterback over the six years that I’ve been with him at the Falcons.”

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones discusses the receivers in the NFL and his role with the team. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter