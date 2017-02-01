10 Super Bowl questions with Deion Jones

By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones, a PFWA All-rookie pick, was at the podium on Tuesday.

Here’s what Jones had to say at the Super Bowl:

(On what music he listens to) “I wish they played – this has been my song for the past few weeks – Money Mitch by Lil Uzi.”

(On Atlanta’s offense giving the defense long breaks while they are driving the field) “Our offense has definitely been a big help. Watching them play also picks up our momentum and drives us to play even better.”

(On any superstitions he has) “I don’t really pay attention to any of my superstitions. I’m always chewing gum. Like every play, or every series, I get a new piece of gum I think. A fun fact, I’m a big gummy bear fan. I eat a lot of candy and a lot of skittles, but gummy bears are pretty much all I eat.”

(On transitioning to the NFL from Louisiana State University) “Being at LSU at the time, they had two guys ahead of me, Kwon Alexander, my homeboy and of course Lamin Barrow. I just pretty much had to wait my turn and find myself on special teams. When I had my chance at LSU, I just had to make the most of it. I couldn’t put a rookie season like this together myself, but it’s definitely been a blessing to be in this situation.”

(On the learning curve) “I would say it’s really just me locking in and realizing where I can take my game to the next level. DQ (Atlanta Head Coach Dan Quinn) always talks about getting one percent better and I realize that’s my one percent and I try to get better at it week-in and week-out. I realize that as a mike linebacker, you really need to find your voice to be the center of a defense.”

(On looking forward to playing Tom Brady) “It should definitely be fun. These are things kids dream about, being in the Super Bowl and especially playing against Brady. It’s going to be fun. Being the competitor that I am and the competitor that he is, I can’t wait for this matchup.”

(On Atlanta Head Coach Dan Quinn) “I don’t even feel like DQ is my head coach sometimes. He’s that cool. He’s that down to earth, he knows how to communicate with us. He knows how to get his point across to us without having his hard hat on. He knows how to relate to us so it’s really good to have a coach like that.”

(On when he sensed he was becoming an impactful player in the NFL) “I don’t remember exactly when but Spoon (LB Sean Weatherspoon) and (LB Paul) Worrilow definitely sat me down and individually said they’re so proud of my progress and I just have to keep the ball rolling from here. Having those guys in my corner since the day I got here has been a really big help, but I consider that they really (have) brought me to the player I am today.”

(On if he has to practice his huddle voice) “Oh yeah, definitely. I just know that practicing and realizing how loud I have to be in the games when it gets real loud – projecting my voice just a little bit.”

(On playing against Tom Brady) “It’s crazy. It’s a dream come true. Even to be on the field with a guy like that, one of the best quarterbacks of our time. I can’t wait for the matchup. Especially on this stage. It should be great.”

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff discusses facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter