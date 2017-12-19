Listen Live
News
‘Snooze’ feature debuts on Facebook
‘Snooze’ feature debuts on Facebook

‘Snooze’ feature debuts on Facebook
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Facebook is introducing a "snooze" feature.

‘Snooze’ feature debuts on Facebook

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Facebook can be a great forum for sharing family happenings, funny stories, recipes and clips from the internet. Some people also use it as a forum to rant or post political opinions.

>> Read more trending news

There’s relief now for Facebook users who are tired of reading a friend’s posts but don’t want to delete them as a friend.

The social media giant announced a new feature called “snooze,” which will allow users to hide a friend’s posts for 30 days, KNWA reported.

So a Facebook friend who writes controversial posts, engages in flame wars or posts endless photos of food or items for sale can be hidden. If you do “snooze” someone, Facebook will notify you before the 30-day period ends, providing an opportunity for extend the silence.

The setting can be reversed at any time too, KNWA reported.

News

  • Police search for 3 men after double carjacking in East Atlanta
    Police search for 3 men after double carjacking in East Atlanta
    Police are seeking three men who carjacked two vehicles in a single incident in East Atlanta, police said. The men approached the victim Tuesday morning and took his gray BMW and white Dodge Charger, police spokesman Donald Hannah said in an email. Channel 2's Liz Artz is on the scene talking with neighbors about what happened, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News. The men who took the cars were in a dark Dodge Charger, according to police. “We are actively pursuing the suspects,” Hannah said. Both cars were recovered a short time later in the 1700 block of Richmond Circle in southeast Atlanta, Hannah said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
    MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
  • Green Party candidate says she's cooperating in Russia probe
    Green Party candidate says she's cooperating in Russia probe
    The Senate intelligence committee has asked for documents from former presidential candidate Jill Stein as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, adding another new thread to the panel's investigation as it heads into 2018.Stein said in a statement overnight Tuesday that she was cooperating with the probe and is providing documents to the committee. She has captured the interest of investigators partly because she attended a 2015 dinner sponsored by Russian television network RT with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Senate intelligence committee chairman, Richard Burr, R-N.C., appeared to confirm the investigation's new focus on Stein Monday evening. Asked what the committee wanted to know about from Stein's campaign, Burr responded: 'collusion with the Russians.'The request to Stein is more evidence that the Senate panel will still have much work to do in 2018. While the investigation has largely focused on both the Russian interference and whether it was in any way connected to President Donald Trump's campaign, investigators are following multiple leads.The top Democrat on the panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, would not confirm the investigation into Stein but noted on Tuesday that she was at what he called the 'infamous dinner' with Putin. Michael Flynn, who later became Trump's national security adviser, also attended the 2015 dinner in Moscow. He is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Russian meddling and has pleaded guilty to a count of making false statements to FBI agents.Warner also said Stein had said complimentary things about Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who Warner said 'clearly was being used by the Russians to take some of the hacked information and release into our political system.'WikiLeaks released stolen emails from several Democratic officials during the campaign. Assange denies receiving the material from Russia.Stein ran against Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton as a member of the Green Party and received about 1 percent of the vote. She said in the statement Tuesday the documents show that she 'made the trip with the goal of reaching an international audience and Russian officials with a message of Middle East peace, diplomacy and cooperation against the urgent threat of climate change, consistent with long-standing Green principles and policies.'As the Senate investigation continues, the House intelligence committee is working to wrap up its own probe into the meddling early next year. Investigators are interviewing multiple people this week in hopes that they will finish most of that work before the end of the year. A final report — or two final reports, if Democrats decide to write their own — could come in early 2018.The House intelligence committee is interviewing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Tuesday as Republicans have charged political bias among the ranks of the FBI. They have focused on hundreds of text messages between an FBI counterintelligence agent and an FBI lawyer that show the officials using words like 'idiot' and 'loathsome human' to characterize Trump as he was running for president in 2016.Peter Strzok, a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent, was removed from Mueller's team over the summer following the discovery of the text messages exchanged with Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was also detailed to the group of agents and prosecutors investigating potential coordination between Russia and Trump's Republican campaign.The messages were reviewed by The Associated Press.
  • UPS apologizes after driver caught throwing packages in video
    UPS apologizes after driver caught throwing packages in video
    Shipping company UPS is investigating after a woman said she recorded video of a UPS driver throwing packages onto her lawn from the back of a U-Haul truck. >> Read more trending news Sandy Bast told KMOV that she started to record the video Monday after she heard a loud crash outside her home. In the video, a person can be seen throwing packages from the back of a U-Haul truck. Company officials told KMOV that UPS drivers sometimes use U-Haul trucks when things get busy during the holiday season. In a statement obtained by the news station, UPS officials said Monday’s incident was under investigation. “Mishandling packages is not tolerated,” the statement said. “We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action.” Bast told KMOV she could tell the man, who she didn’t realize was a UPS driver at the time, was angry. “To be honest, I was scared to death because I don’t like angry men outside my door,” she told the news station. As she watched, Bast said she saw the man throw more than two dozen packages to the ground from the U-Haul truck. “I saw plenty (packages) that bounced off the ground, and, you know, people work hard to pay for shipping, and then to watch it (get) thrown out and bouncing on your driveway is rather discouraging,” Bast told KMOV. She said that UPS officials later contacted her to apologize for the incident. “It’s sad because they usually do a good job,” Bast told KMOV. “But one person can really mess up a lot of things for a lot of people.”
  • Scientists tune into brain to uncover music's healing power
    Scientists tune into brain to uncover music's healing power
    Like a friendly Pied Piper, the violinist keeps up a toe-tapping beat as dancers weave through busy hospital hallways and into the chemotherapy unit, patients looking up in surprised delight. Upstairs, a cellist strums an Irish folk tune for a patient in intensive care.Music increasingly is becoming a part of patient care — although it's still pretty unusual to see roving performers captivating entire wards, like at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital one fall morning.'It takes them away for just a few minutes to some other place where they don't have to think about what's going on,' said cellist Martha Vance after playing for a patient isolated to avoid spreading infection.The challenge: Harnessing music to do more than comfort the sick. Now, moving beyond programs like Georgetown's, the National Institutes of Health is bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tap into the brain's circuitry and figure out how.'The brain is able to compensate for other deficits sometimes by using music to communicate,' said NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, a geneticist who also plays a mean guitar.To turn that ability into a successful therapy, 'it would be a really good thing to know which parts of the brain are still intact to be called into action. To know the circuits well enough to know the backup plan,' Collins added.Scientists aren't starting from scratch. Learning to play an instrument, for example, sharpens how the brain processes sound and can improve children's reading and other school skills. Stroke survivors who can't speak sometimes can sing, and music therapy can help them retrain brain pathways to communicate. Similarly, Parkinson's patients sometimes walk better to the right beat.But what's missing is rigorous science to better understand how either listening to or creating music might improve health in a range of other ways — research into how the brain processes music that NIH is beginning to fund.'The water is wide, I cannot cross over,' well-known soprano Renee Fleming belted out, not from a concert stage but from inside an MRI machine at the NIH campus.The opera star — who partnered with Collins to start the Sound Health initiative — spent two hours in the scanner to help researchers tease out what brain activity is key for singing. How? First Fleming spoke the lyrics. Then she sang them. Finally, she imagined singing them.'We're trying to understand the brain not just so we can address mental disorders or diseases or injuries, but also so we can understand what happens when a brain's working right and what happens when it's performing at a really high level,' said NIH researcher David Jangraw, who shared the MRI data with The Associated Press.To Jangraw's surprise, several brain regions were more active when Fleming imagined singing than when she actually sang, including the brain's emotion center and areas involved with motion and vision. One theory: it took more mental effort to keep track of where she was in the song, and to maintain its emotion, without auditory feedback.Fleming put it more simply: 'I'm skilled at singing so I didn't have to think about it quite so much,' she told a spring workshop at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where she is an artistic adviser.Indeed, Jangraw notes a saying in neuroscience: Neurons that fire together, wire together. Brain cells communicate by firing messages to each other through junctions called synapses. Cells that regularly connect — for example, when a musician practices — strengthen bonds into circuitry that forms an efficient network for, in Fleming's case, singing.But that's a healthy brain. In North Carolina, a neuroscientist and a dance professor are starting an improvisational dance class for Alzheimer's to tell if music and movement enhance a diseased brain's neural networks.Well before memory loss becomes severe, Alzheimer's patients can experience apathy, depression and gait and balance problems as the brain's synaptic connections begin to falter. The NIH-funded study at Wake Forest University will randomly assign such patients to the improvisation class — to dance playfully without having to remember choreography — or to other interventions.The test: If quality-of-life symptoms improve, will MRI scans show correlating strengthening of neural networks that govern gait or social engagement?With senior centers increasingly touting arts programs, 'having a deeper understanding of how these things are affecting our biology can help us understand how to leverage resources already in our community,' noted Wake Forest lead researcher Christina Hugenschmidt.Proof may be tough. An international music therapy study failed to significantly help children with autism, the Journal of the American Medical Association recently reported, contradicting earlier promising findings. But experts cited challenges with the study and called for additional research.Unlike music therapy, which works one-on-one toward individual outcomes, the arts and humanities program at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center lets musicians-in-residence play throughout the hospital. Palliative care nurses often seek Vance, the cellist, for patients anxious or in pain. She may watch monitors, matching a tune's tempo to heart rate and then gradually slowing. Sometimes she plays for the dying, choosing a gently arrhythmic background and never a song that might be familiar.Julia Langley, who directs Georgetown's program, wants research into the type and dose of music for different health situations: 'If we can study the arts in the same way that science studies medication and other therapeutics, I think we will be doing so much good.'___This Associated Press series was produced in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
  • Lawmakers, citizens split in ballot measure power struggle
    Lawmakers, citizens split in ballot measure power struggle
    Lawmakers in several states this year have brushed aside voter measures, with some working to hamper citizens' ability to pass future ballot questions.Legislators in at least 10 states have tried to clamp down on citizens' initiatives since the 2016 election. In 2018 and beyond, states including Ohio, Maine, Missouri, and the Dakotas could tussle over the states' ballot question systems.The power struggle between the people and politicians is particularly stark in South Dakota, where supporters of new constitutional protections for ballot measures are competing against lawmakers who would curtail them.Republican lawmakers in several states have branded new offensives in the conflict as necessary to stop out-of-state special interest groups from meddling with local laws.Ballot measure supporters have criticized lawmakers as ignoring the people's will.
