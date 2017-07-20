Listen Live
O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail
Close

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail
OJ Simpson at a Nevada parole hearing.

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

Updated:

LOVELOCK, Nev. -  Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man once again. 

A Nevada parole board granted parole for the 70-year-old Simpson Thursday afternoon. He is now set to be released as early as October 1 after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. 

We'll have the latest on this developing story starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. 

An aging Simpson appeared as inmate No. 1027820, dressed in blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt, in a stark hearing room in a remote Nevada prison.

'I've done my time. I've done it as well and respectfully as I think anybody can," the 70-year-old former football star, looking trimmer than he has in recent years, said in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the case.

[11 key players in OJ Simpson's parole hearing in Nevada]

Simpson said he never pointed a gun at anyone nor made any threats during the crime that put him in prison, and he forcefully insisted that nearly all the mementos he saw in two memorabilia dealers' hotel room belonged to him.

"In no way, shape or form did I wish them any harm," he added, saying he later made amends with those in the room.

The hearing lasted a little more than an hour, after which the parole board retired to deliberate. It was expected to reach a decision in as little as a half-hour.

A vote in his favor would enable Simpson to get out as early as Oct. 1. By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year armed-robbery sentence.

The Hall of Fame athlete's chances of winning release were considered good, given similar cases and Simpson's model behavior behind bars.

[Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star]

His defenders have argued, too, that his sentence was out of proportion to the crime and that he was being punished for the two murders he was acquitted of during his 1995 "Trial of the Century" in Los Angeles, the stabbings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Before the hearing concluded, one of the dealers Simpson robbed, Bruce Fromong, said the former football great never pointed a gun at him during the confrontation, adding that it was one of the men with him who did so. Fromong said Simpson deserved to be released.

"He is a good man. He made a mistake," Fromong said, adding the two remain friends.

Simpson's eldest child, 48-year-old Arnelle Simpson, also testified on his behalf, saying her father is not perfect but realizes what a mistake he made and has spent years paying for it.

"We just want him to come home, we really do," she said.

Simpson said that he has spent his time in prison mentoring fellow inmates, often keeping others out of trouble, and believes he has become a better person during those years.

Asked if he was confident he could stay out of trouble if he's released, Simpson replied that he learned much during an alternative-to-violence course he took in prison and that in any case he gets along well with people.

"I had basically spent a conflict-free life," he said — a remark that lit up social media with scornful and sarcastic comments given the murder case and a raft of allegations he abused his wife.

In a final statement to the board he apologized again.

"I'm sorry it happened, I'm sorry, Nevada," he said. "I thought I was glad to get my stuff back, but it just wasn't worth it. It wasn't worth it and I'm sorry."

Several major TV networks and cable channels — including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC and ESPN — carried the proceedings live, just as some of them did two decades ago during the Ford Bronco chase that ended in Simpson's arrest, and again when the jury in the murder case came back with its verdict.

Simpson said if released he plans to return to Florida, where he was living before his incarceration.

"I could easily stay in Nevada, but I don't think you guys want me here," he joked at one point.

"No comment, sir," one of the parole board members said.

Inmate No. 1027820 made his plea for freedom in a stark hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada as four parole commissioners in Carson City, a two-hour drive away, questioned him via video. The board was expected to make its decision later in the day.

An electrifying running back dubbed "The Juice," Simpson won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player in 1968 and went on to become one of the NFL's all-time greats.

The handsome and charismatic athlete was also a "Monday Night Football" commentator, sprinted through airports in Hertz rental-car commercials and built a Hollywood career with roles in the "Naked Gun" comedies and other movies.

All of that came crashing down with his arrest in the 1994 slayings and his trial, a gavel-to-gavel live-TV sensation that transfixed viewers with its testimony about the bloody glove that didn't fit and stirred furious debate over racist police, celebrity justice and cameras in the courtroom.

Last year, the case proved to be compelling TV all over again with the ESPN documentary "O.J.: Made in America" and the award-winning FX miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

In 1997, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the two killings and ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors, including his children and the Goldman family.

Then a decade later, he and five accomplices — two with guns — stormed a hotel room and seized photos, plaques and signed balls, some of which never belonged to Simpson, from two sports memorabilia dealers.

Simpson was convicted in 2008, and the long prison sentence brought a measure of satisfaction to some of those who thought he got away with murder.

FILE - In this May 15, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson

Photo Credit: Julie Jacobson
FILE - In this May 15, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, file)

FILE - In this June 15, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, grimaces as he tries on one of the leather gloves prosecutors say he wore the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sam Mircovich, Pool, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

Photo Credit: Sam Mircovich
FILE - In this June 15, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, grimaces as he tries on one of the leather gloves prosecutors say he wore the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sam Mircovich, Pool, file)

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 1977 file photo, Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson (32) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Council Rudolph (78) during an NFL football game in Buffalo, N.Y. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson

Photo Credit: Anonymous
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 1977 file photo, Buffalo Bills' O.J. Simpson (32) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Council Rudolph (78) during an NFL football game in Buffalo, N.Y. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo, file)

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, holds onto O.J. Simpson as the not guilty verdict is read in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Pool, Myung J. Chun, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

Photo Credit: Myung J. Chun
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, holds onto O.J. Simpson as the not guilty verdict is read in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Pool, Myung J. Chun, file)

FILE - In this May 6, 1980 file photo, O.J. Simpson, right, poses for photos with friend Nicole Brown at party in the Beverly Hills section of Los Angeles. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown

Photo Credit: Nick Ut
FILE - In this May 6, 1980 file photo, O.J. Simpson, right, poses for photos with friend Nicole Brown at party in the Beverly Hills section of Los Angeles. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, file)

FILE - In this March 24, 1978 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, smiles next to San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at a news conference where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo Bills, in San Francisco. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, file)
Close

O.J. Simpson, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr.

Photo Credit: Sal Veder
FILE - In this March 24, 1978 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, smiles next to San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at a news conference where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo Bills, in San Francisco. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, file)

FILE- In this May 14, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson's friend Tom Scotto appears at an evidentiary hearing for Simpson in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)
Close

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller
FILE- In this May 14, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson's friend Tom Scotto appears at an evidentiary hearing for Simpson in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)

FILE- In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Malcolm LaVergne, O.J. Simpson's attorney on appeals to Nevada Supreme Court, testifies during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)
Close

Malcolm LaVergne

Photo Credit: Julie Jacobson
FILE- In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Malcolm LaVergne, O.J. Simpson's attorney on appeals to Nevada Supreme Court, testifies during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)

FILE - This May 20, 2014 file photo shows Fred Goldman, father of murder victim Ronald Goldman, in his home in Peoria, Ariz. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Close

Fred Goldman

Photo Credit: Matt York
FILE - This May 20, 2014 file photo shows Fred Goldman, father of murder victim Ronald Goldman, in his home in Peoria, Ariz. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2008 file photo, prosecution opening witness Bruce Fromong displays a signed photo entered into evidence on the first day of the O.J. Simpson case. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (Jae C. Hong/POOL, File)
Close

Bruce Fromong

Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2008 file photo, prosecution opening witness Bruce Fromong displays a signed photo entered into evidence on the first day of the O.J. Simpson case. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (Jae C. Hong/POOL, File)

FILE - In this May 14, 2013 file photo, Gabriel Grasso, former defense attorney for O.J. Simpson, holds up his iPad while testifying at Simpson's evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)
Close

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller
FILE - In this May 14, 2013 file photo, Gabriel Grasso, former defense attorney for O.J. Simpson, holds up his iPad while testifying at Simpson's evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)

FILE - In this May 15, 2014 file photo, Kim Goldman talks about her late brother, Ronald Goldman, who was murdered with his friend Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994, during an interview at her home in Santa Clarita, Calif. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Close

Kim Goldman

Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes
FILE - In this May 15, 2014 file photo, Kim Goldman talks about her late brother, Ronald Goldman, who was murdered with his friend Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994, during an interview at her home in Santa Clarita, Calif. On Thursday, July 20, 2017, O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2007 file photo, O.J. Simpson lawyer Yale Galanter talks to the media outside Clark County Justice courtroom after Simpson's arraignment in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Close

Yale Galanter

Photo Credit: Chris Carlson
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2007 file photo, O.J. Simpson lawyer Yale Galanter talks to the media outside Clark County Justice courtroom after Simpson's arraignment in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2007 file photo, O.J. Simpson's daughter Arnelle, right, and Simpson's sister Shirley Baker chat in a Clark County Justice courtroom before Simpson's arraignment in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)
Close

Shirley Baker, Arnelle Simpson

Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2007 file photo, O.J. Simpson's daughter Arnelle, right, and Simpson's sister Shirley Baker chat in a Clark County Justice courtroom before Simpson's arraignment in Las Vegas. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson,responds during an interview with Beaufort Books President Eric Kampmann, during a segment of the NBC "Today" television program in New York. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Close

Denise Brown

Photo Credit: RICHARD DREW
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2007 file photo, Denise Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson,responds during an interview with Beaufort Books President Eric Kampmann, during a segment of the NBC "Today" television program in New York. On Thursday, July 20, 2017 O.J. Simpson faces a parole board hearing in Nevada. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
