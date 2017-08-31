Shorthand for long Labor Day commutes

The unofficial “End of Summer” is always busy in Atlanta and around the country. College football kicks off, people make their last dives for the beach, and seemingly most plan as if they won’t get to spend much time outside until next April. That being said, traffic will be nuts. Here is the memo I sent to the WSB Traffic Team this morning, quickly running down some events and delays to monitor. They already know this stuff, frankly. I just wanted to list it in one place. So I’ll slap it right here, also:

Tonight, we have Falcons final preseason game at MB Stadium and GSU’s home opener at old Turner Field both are at 7 p.m. tonight. Both Downtown. And raining. Yikes.

Tomorrow is pre-Labor Day holiday exodus, so expect that early lunch rush hour, especially I-75 both sides of town, I-75/85, I-285, I-20 in DeKalb, and I-85 north Gwinnett (new work zone). Expect big pushes late in the day Monday as people come back (like me).

Bulldogs kickoff Saturday 6:15 p.m. in Athens, so pregame is at 2 p.m. Watch traffic especially on I-85 and Hwy. 316 before and after the game.

DragonCon is all weekend (ppl coming in today) in the hotel district in Downtown Atlanta. Parade is 10 a.m. Saturday along P’tree St. between Linden Ave. and Andrew Young International Blvd., Andy Young, and then

P’tree Center Ave. between Andy Young and Ellis. Expect closures from early morning and thru lunch. Info: http://www.dragoncon.org/?q=parade

DCon jams up side streets all weekend and parking is expensive. Take MARTA.

Black Gay Pride Festival in and around Piedmont Park all weekend: http://atlantaprideweekend.com/

Big crowds for laser shows all weekend at Stone Mountain – causes delays on Hwy. 78 before and after nightly shows.

Braves play the Rangers Monday, the 4th, at 7:35 p.m. at SunTrust Park. Ballpark Traffic at 6:31 (30 sec or less report about Braves traffic only at the top of the commercial break in the news cast).

​

Planned construction suspended for the weekend by GDOT. Extra traffic in the semi-permanent work zones: I-75 Cobb, I-285 in Cobb, I-285/GA-400 interchange, I-85 north Gwinnett.

Please forgive the incomplete sentences and shorthand – but hopefully you get the picture.

News 95.5/AM750 WSB will have live traffic reports 24/7 all weekend and we will have all the major hot zones on our new Triple Team Traffic Alerts App. We will have very limited on-air reports during Saturday's Bulldogs broadcast.

Enjoy the weekend, don’t drive drunk or distracted, take MARTA to Downtown and Midtown events, and come back well-rested for 2017’s ninth month!