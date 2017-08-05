Shared ride turns into 'nightmare' for Texas man 

HOUSTON - A driver posing as an Uber employee robbed a pair of Texas residents last month, stealing cash and a prized college ring, KPRC reported.
Daniel Reyes called the two-hour incident in Houston on July 27 “a nightmare.”
Reyes and a friend had left a bar in Houston and walked to a silver Nissan Armada SUV.
"My friend asked, 'Is this for Daniel?' The driver said, 'Yes.' We got in. As soon as we got in, someone else got in the front seat," Reyes told KPRC. “They started driving around kinda just randomly, different directions.”
Once they got out of the vehicle, Reyes said he and his friend confronted the driver and the other passenger. That’s when he lost his Texas A&M ring.
"They took the ring off my finger -- my Aggie ring. They took my phone out of my hand," Reyes said, adding the pair also stole cash from his friend and his phone.
It's the class ring that hurts most, said Reyes, a 2016 graduate of Texas A&M.
"For them to take away the single most prominent symbol of what I did, it really just cuts deep. Hurts to the core," he said.
Reyes said his name is etched inside the ring.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself