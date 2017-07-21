Listen Live
News
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters during an off-camera briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House has not held an on-camera briefing since June 29.

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Updated:

WASHINGTON -  White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday, ABC News has confirmed.

Spicer allegedly told President Donald Trump that he disagreed with his choice for new communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

This is a breaking news update. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

 

 

 

News

  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com later today. - In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took 9 guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Police said Seun Long Vang, 32 was charged with felony theft by taking. His girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav, 26, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property. We'll explain how police said the suspect conducted the operation on Channel 2 Action News at 5. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing'
  • 12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    12-year-old finds mom shot to death
    A 12-year-old boy found his mother's body Thursday night in Gwinnett County and her husband is on the run. Gwinnett County police were on Medlock Park Drive in Snellville investigating a murder Thursday night. Officers said they received a call from a 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. We're gathering new details about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found his mother dead from a gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. The suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51. He is the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. 'He is still on the loose. We're still trying to find him,' Pihera said. Police said the suspect is driving a 2001 black Ford Expedition with Georgia tag RGJ8749. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or CrimeStoppers.
  • Spieth turns into a beauty on a nasty day at British Open
    Spieth turns into a beauty on a nasty day at British Open
    The flight of Jordan Spieth's 3-wood from the light rough looked about as ugly as the weather at the British Open. The outcome was about as bright as his chances of getting his name on another major championship trophy. Spieth seized control Friday at Royal Birkdale with a shot that he hit a little off the neck of his 3-wood. It was low and hot, and ran fast along the rain-soaked turf until it skirted by a pot bunker and rambled onto the green to set up an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th. 'I mishit the shot, which is probably why it looked so gross,' Spieth said. 'I hit it low off the heel, which is easy to do when you're trying to carve a cut. And it just ... one hop, scooted around the group of bunkers there, and then it was obviously fortunate to get all the way to the green.' Even in gusts that topped 30 mph and occasional downpours so strong that play was briefly stopped, Spieth managed a 1-under 69 to build a two-shot lead over Matt Kuchar going into the weekend. Spieth was at 6-under 134. It was the 12th time he has been atop the leaderboard at a major, including the fourth rounds of the Masters and U.S. Open that he won in 2015. Spieth is the sole leader at a major for the first time since the third round of the Masters last year, when he was runner-up to Danny Willett. 'Anytime you're in the last group on a weekend in a major ... you get nervous. And I'll be feeling it this weekend a bit,' Spieth said. 'But I enjoy it. As long as I approach it positively and recognize that this is what you want to feel because you're in the position you want to be in, then the easier it is to hit solid shots and to create solid rounds.' Kuchar played in the morning in steadily strong wind, but without rain, and pieced together a solid round until a few mistakes at the end for a 71. He was at 4-under 136, and it would have been a good bet that he would be leading with the nasty weather that arrived. 'I think that's what people enjoy about the British Open is watching the hard wind, the rain, the guys just trying to survive out there,' Kuchar said. 'Today is my day. I get to kick back in the afternoon and watch the guys just try to survive.' He wound up watching another short-game clinic from Spieth. The key to his round came in the middle, starting with a 10-foot par putt on No. 8 after he drove into a pot bunker. The biggest break came at No. 10, when the rain was pounding Royal Birkdale. Spieth hit into another pot bunker off the tee, could only advance it out sideways, and came up short of the green in light rough. He was looking at bogey or worse when he chipped in for par. 'Massive,' he said about the par. 'Nothing said '4' about this hole. I feel a little guilty about taking 4 on the card.' And he wasn't through just yet. Spieth rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt across the 11th green, and then after watching Henrik Stenson's tee shot on the par-3 12th land softly, Spieth realized he could take on the flag. He hit 7-iron to 2 feet for another birdie, and followed that with a beautiful pitch to tap-in range for par on the 13th. Even so, his work is far from over. The chasing pack features U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who failed to make a birdie but stayed in the hunt with 16 pars in a 72, and Ian Poulter with his newfound confidence, which is growing even higher with the support of the English crowd. Poulter shot 70. Not to be overlooked was Rory McIlroy, who recovered from a horrific start Thursday to salvage a 71, and then kept right on rolling. McIlroy, who was 5 over through the opening six holes of the tournament, ran off three birdies with full control of every shot on the front nine. And much like Spieth, he kept his round together with crucial par saves when the wind was at its worse. McIlroy posted a 68 and was at 1-under 139, only five shots behind with only five players in front of him. 'To be in after two days and be under par for this championship after the way I started, I'm ecstatic with that,' McIlroy said. Not everyone got off so easy. Justin Thomas, who started the second round just two shots behind, drove into the gorse on the first hole and took double bogey. That wasn't nearly as bad as the sixth hole, where he tried three times to hammer out of the thick native grass well right of the fairway. He couldn't find the ball after the third one, and he wound up taking a quintuple-bogey 9. Thomas made another double bogey on the 13th hole and shot 80. Charl Schwartzel was tied for the lead after four holes. And then his approach to No. 5 sailed over the green and led to double bogey, leading to a downfall so severe that the former Masters champion shot 78. Spieth never looked as if he was under any stress, except for his tee shot into the bunker on No. 8. A British writer suggested a lip-reader could have detected some choice words coming out of his mouth. Spieth smiled and replied, 'I speak American. You probably didn't understand me.' The language of his clubs was all too familiar. For the first time this year, he is making his normal share of putts — a lot — to go along with ball-striking that has been strong all season. And he established himself as the target for the weekend at Royal Birkdale.
  • O.J. Simpson will get his freedom, but then what?
    O.J. Simpson will get his freedom, but then what?
    When O.J. Simpson gets out of prison in October for his first taste of freedom in nine years, he will have the mementos he was convicted of stealing in a Las Vegas heist, his guaranteed NFL pension and, with any luck, certain life skills he says he acquired behind bars. Beyond that, the 70-year-old sports legend faces an uncertain future. 'The legitimate mainstream business opportunities for Juice in the megabuck world of professional sports are slim and none,' said John Vrooman, an economics professor and sports industry expert at Vanderbilt University. 'If Americans love anyone more than a superhero, it is a fallen hero making a comeback against the odds,' he said a day after Simpson was granted parole. But Vrooman said the odds against the one-time murder defendant and convicted armed robber 'now seem insurmountable.' Others think he will find a way to make ends meet, perhaps by signing autographs and making personal appearances. 'The primary asset this guy has is name and brand recognition. ... I believe Mr. Simpson believes he can make a bunch of money by returning to the memorabilia circuit,' said David Cook, collections attorney for the parents of Ronald Goldman. Goldman was stabbed to death along with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in Los Angeles in 1994, a crime O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the following year. He was found liable in civil court in 1997 for the killings and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families. The verdict is still hanging over him, and the Goldmans' lawyer has been trying for years to seize some of Simpson's assets. Simpson played 11 seasons for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, and his league pension could be as much as $25,000 a month, depending on when he began collecting it. Cook said he believes Simpson does not have much more than that, noting that the Hall of Famer lost his Miami-area home to foreclosure in 2014. One thing Simpson will have is some of the sports memorabilia and family photos he and his armed accomplices stole from a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007, the crime for which he was locked up. He told the parole board on Thursday that California authorities investigated the ownership of the items shortly after he went to prison, concluded they were his and returned them to him, a turn of events he called 'kind of mind-boggling.' Simpson also told the board he is a better man and a 'better Christian' and has a new appreciation for those less advantaged. He said he intends to make use of what he considered the most valuable part of his stint in prison — an 'Alternative to Violence' class. Others wondered if he had really changed, given how defensive much of his testimony was and how lacking in self-awareness he seemed to many of those watching. He tried to explain away the crime and deflect blame, and he set social media afire when he said, 'I've basically spent a conflict-free life, you know.' If he gets in trouble again in the next five years, he could be sent back to prison to serve out the remainder of his 33-year sentence. Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College who has written books on sports, warned that if Simpson tries to profit from his notoriety through signings and appearances, 'he'll be subject to a very difficult life. There are a lot of people out there who are convinced he is a very nasty man.' Instead, Zimbalist said, 'he could live a wholesome and productive life by working with children, giving motivational talks that talked about this struggle in life and how he has reformed himself.' ___ Regina Garcia Cano contributed to this report from Las Vegas. Sonner reported from Carson City and Reno.
  • Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    An evening meal at an Atlanta restaurant took a turn when customers' cars were stolen, leaving a bad taste in their mouths. >> Read more trending news Teresa Kilborn was dining at Agave restaurant in southeast Atlanta Tuesday night after leaving her car with the valet. When she finished eating, she discovered that her car had been stolen. 'I was pretty shocked,' Kilborn told WSB-TV. 'I’d had a great night, and so when I walked out to the parking lot, I laughed, because I thought it was a joke. Then, when I realized the car actually had been stolen, I was pretty upset.' Kilborn, however, was not alone. Around that same time Tuesday night, another customer at the restaurant discovered his car had been stolen as well. 'For someone to come and steal something, it's definitely a violation,' Kilborn said. A police report showed that at some point during the evening, the valet attendant dumped all of the car keys onto the hostess stand and left for reasons he did not explain. The attendant told police he later left the restaurant on a skateboard, not in a stolen car. Atlanta police are calling him a suspect, but are still looking into whether others could be responsible. The restaurant contracts the parking service to Prestige Valet. WSB-TV called Prestige's owner, who said that he was too busy to talk and to call back later. The owner did not answer a later call. An Agave spokesperson provided the following statement: 'The valet in question has been let go. Considering we have been open for 17 years, we feel fortunate to have had only two incidents with guest parking.' For Kilborn, that was two too many. 'I hope they find my car,' Kilborn said. 'That would be great.' Meanwhile, police found the other victim's car in College Park, Georgia, using a tracking device. There were some items in that car that could be beneficial to the police investigation, police said.
