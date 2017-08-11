Listen Live
School bus companies facing driver shortage nationwide
School bus companies facing driver shortage nationwide

School bus companies facing driver shortage nationwide
School bus companies facing driver shortage nationwide

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

School has begun in several states, and many bus companies nationwide said they face a driver shortage, USA Today reported.

Twenty-two percent called the shortage "severe," and 5 percent said they are "desperate" to find drivers, according to a School Bus Fleet magazine survey of the nation's 50 largest school bus operators, the York (Pa.) Daily Record reported.

The process of becoming a school bus driver requires at least 14 hours of classroom training, at least six hours of on-the-road training and passing numerous written exams and a driving test, the Daily Record reported.

Applicants must also pass a drug test and physical, criminal history checks by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police, and a child abuse history check.

Starting pay at the 50 largest companies rose to $16.90 an hour in 2017, up from $16.24 in 2016, according to School Bus Fleet.

Low salaries and a schedule that requires working split morning and afternoon shifts are among the biggest challenges companies face.

"Those two issues can be a hurdle," Nicole Schlosser, School Bus Fleet's managing editor, told USA Today.

