Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse

BELLEFONTE, Pa. - A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty Friday to charges he pressured a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex, CNN reported.
Jeffrey Sandusky's plea deal comes a week before his trial was slated to begin on the charges, and nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case. Sandusky, 41, pleaded guilty to all 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, the Centre County district attorney’s office said.
The counts included soliciting sex from a child younger than 16 and soliciting child pornography, CNN reported. According to the district attorney's office, Sandusky will become a Tier III sex offender, the highest level in Pennsylvania.
As part of the plea deal, Sandusky will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years. The plea deal comes nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case that shook Penn State.
Both victims said Sandusky tried to use different excuses to try to get them to participate, including saying that he "had studied medicine," CNN reported.
"This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life," District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said.
Sandusky's defense attorney could not be reached for comment, CNN reported.
