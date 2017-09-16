Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 83
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Partly Cloudy
H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse
Close

Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse

Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse
Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Jeffrey Sandusky entered a guilty plea Friday at the Centre County Courthouse.

Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -  A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty Friday to charges he pressured a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

Jeffrey Sandusky's plea deal comes a week before his trial was slated to begin on the charges, and nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case. Sandusky, 41, pleaded guilty to all 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, the Centre County district attorney’s office said.

The counts included soliciting sex from a child younger than 16 and soliciting child pornography, CNN reported. According to the district attorney's office, Sandusky will become a Tier III sex offender, the highest level in Pennsylvania.

As part of the plea deal, Sandusky will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years. The plea deal comes nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case that shook Penn State.

Both victims said Sandusky tried to use different excuses to try to get them to participate, including saying that he "had studied medicine," CNN reported.

"This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life," District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said.

Sandusky's defense attorney could not be reached for comment, CNN reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Jury: Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate
    Jury: Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate
    A Wisconsin girl who admitted to participating in the stabbing of a classmate to please horror character Slender Man will avoid prison after a jury determined that she was mentally ill at the time of the attack. Anissa Weier trembled as the jury's verdict late Friday was read after a week of testimony and some 11 hours of deliberations. She wasn't available afterward, but her attorney said Weier was relieved and cried following the verdict. 'I'm very thankful to the jurors for taking the time to look at what was really going on with her,' Maura McMahon said, her own eyes wet from crying. Weier and Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time. Both Weier and Geyser told detectives they felt they had to kill Leutner to become Slender Man's 'proxies,' or servants, and protect their families from the demon's wrath. Weier, now 15, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors in August. But she claimed she was mentally ill during the attack and not responsible for her actions, in a bid to be sent to a mental institution rather than prison. A plea agreement called for her to spend at least three years in a mental hospital if judged mentally ill, and 10 years in prison if not. McMahon said she hopes the case reveals that children may be dealing with mental health issues lost on adults who have become too busy with their own lives to pay attention and resources abound to help them. 'Life is better for children when adults around them are in communication with each other,' she said. Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz declined comment. Leutner's family left the courtroom in silence; a victim witness coordinator told reporters the family had no comment. Judge Michael Bohren ordered a pre-commitment investigation report on Weier and said he would hold a hearing to decide how long to commit her after the report is completed. He could sentence her more severely than the plea agreement calls for, including up to a 25-year commitment, the same as the maximum prison time she could have received. The jury's verdict came after some 11 hours of deliberations, and about an hour after it had appeared to reach a verdict in Weier's favor only to see it rejected by Bohren. Though that first verdict wasn't read in court, defense attorney McMahon said 10 of 12 jurors — the minimum required by law — voted Weier was mentally ill. On a second question that jurors had to decide — whether she was criminally responsible for her actions — 10 jurors also voted she was not. But it wasn't the same 10 on both questions, according to McMahon. Bohren ordered the jury to resume deliberations. In closing arguments, McMahon told the jury that Weier was lonely, depressed and descended into 'madness' that warranted a mental hospital rather than prison. McMahon said Weier's unhappiness stemmed from her divorce, and she latched onto Geyser. Together they became obsessed with Slender Man, developing a condition called shared delusional disorder, McMahon said. Weier believed Slender Man could read her mind as well as teleport and would kill her or her family if she talked about him, she said. Slender Man, a fictional creature of the internet, is a paranormal being who lurks near forests and absorbs, kills or carries off his victims. In some accounts, he targets children. Some renderings show him as a long-limbed, lean man in a black suit, with no face; others with tentacles protruding from his back. 'This sounds crazy, because it is,' McMahon said. 'This was a real being to this child and she needed to protect those around her. At 12 years old, she had no way to protect herself from (Slender Man) except for Morgan's advice and they swirled down into madness together.' Szczupakiewicz, the prosecutor, countered during his closings that the stabbing was calculated. He said the girls had planned the attack for at least four months. He asked jurors to consider why if the girls were so afraid of Slender Man they waited so long to attack Leutner. He also pointed out that Weier told a detective she wasn't frightened of Slender Man until after the attack, when Geyser told her she had made a deal with the monster that he would spare their families if they killed Leutner. 'It comes down to did she have to or did she want to?' Szczupakiewicz said. 'It wasn't kill or be killed. It was a choice and she needs to be held criminally responsible.' Weier, bespectacled and dressed in a long gray-and-white cardigan, visibly trembled in her seat during the closings. Wisconsin law requires only 10 of 12 jurors to render a verdict on whether a criminal defendant wasn't responsible for her actions due to a mental condition. Geyser has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by reason of mental disease or defect. Her trial is set to begin Oct. 9. ___ Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1 ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Prince William: Princess Charlotte is going to be ‘trouble’
    Prince William: Princess Charlotte is going to be ‘trouble’
    The Duke of Cambridge is well aware of what he’s in for when daughter Princess Charlotte gets older, and he’s getting ready. >> Read more trending news “She’s going to be trouble when she gets older,” Prince William told Pagan Tordengrav while visiting with patients at Aintree University Hospital on Thursday. “All fathers say that to me — watch out for the little girls.” The royal’s joke comes a few months after the 2-year-old princess threw a royal fit on a tarmac in Germany. Luckily mom Duchess Kate came to the rescue and calmed her down, but the adorable photos still circulated online. Even earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted Princess Charlotte is “the one in charge” of their household. On the other hand, Prince William said he believes his son will a breeze as he grows up. “George has been really easy,” he told patient Theresa Jones when asked about George starting school. “He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?'”
  • Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse
    Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to 14 counts of child sexual abuse
    A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky pleaded guilty Friday to charges he pressured a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Jeffrey Sandusky's plea deal comes a week before his trial was slated to begin on the charges, and nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case. Sandusky, 41, pleaded guilty to all 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, the Centre County district attorney’s office said. The counts included soliciting sex from a child younger than 16 and soliciting child pornography, CNN reported. According to the district attorney's office, Sandusky will become a Tier III sex offender, the highest level in Pennsylvania. As part of the plea deal, Sandusky will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years. The plea deal comes nearly six years after his father was arrested in a child molestation case that shook Penn State. Both victims said Sandusky tried to use different excuses to try to get them to participate, including saying that he 'had studied medicine,' CNN reported. 'This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and re-victimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life,' District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said. Sandusky's defense attorney could not be reached for comment, CNN reported.
  • Play Atlanta's most fun round of golf
    Play Atlanta's most fun round of golf
    The Atlanta area is home to hundreds of golf courses. There's East Lake, the TPC at Sugarloaf, Atlanta Athletic Club and plenty more to choose from. While Chateau Elan 's Legends Course ranks as one of the state's most prestigious, it's another course at the Braselton resort that is the most fun. It's night golf! The Night Golf Experience is a two-person scramble format played on the first eight holes of the Executive Par 3 Walking Course. No shot is longer than 115 yards, so even beginner golfers will have a great time. The action on the course lights up once the sun goes down. Golfers play with regular clubs, but use glow-in-the-dark golf balls, glow-in-the-dark flagsticks, and glow-in-the-dark tee-markers light the course. Players wear glow-in-the-dark necklaces so others know where groups of golfers are located. The Night Golf Experience happens about once a month during the warmer months. The next event is set for Saturday, Sept. 16. The two-person experience is usually grouped with an overnight stay at Chateau Elan though the resort will open some golf-only spots, if available, close to the event.
  • NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
    NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
    A school worker in a New York City school was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a kindergarten student. >> Read more trending news  Lameldin Abdelrahim, 62, is a paraprofessional at Public School 200K in Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said other school personnel saw Abdelrahim sitting inside a cafeteria with a 5-year-old boy, whose head was allegedly in Abdelrahim's lap in an inappropriate manner.Abdelrahim, who has no previous criminal record, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including sex abuse, sexual contact with an individual less than 11, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sexual abuse of a child less than 14, WABC reported.In a statement, the New York City Department of Education called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”“(Abdelrahim) was immediately terminated and is no longer eligible to work in our schools. Safety always comes first and we are providing the school community with additional support,” the statement read.Bail was set at $60,000, WABC reported.
  • Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2
    Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2
    Sean Newcomb kept striking out Mets batters even when he couldn't rely on his big curveball. For Braves manager Brian Snitker, that was an encouraging sign about the rookie left-hander's future. Newcomb recorded eight strikeouts, including five straight, and Atlanta beat Rafael Montero and the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night. Newcomb (6-5, 255 pounds) relied on his strong fastball. When he didn't have a good feel on his curveball, he had to put a bigger emphasis on his changeup. It was a confidence-building night for the 24-year-old and his manager. 'You see what the kid is capable of,' Snitker said. 'He's getting better.' Newcomb (3-8) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. His eight strikeouts fell one shy of his career high. 'I am getting a better grip with it,' Newcomb said of his changeup. 'I'm a lot more comfortable with it than I was last year.' The Mets have lost five straight. Newcomb's run of five strikeouts began after he allowed a run-scoring double to Dominic Smith in the fourth that gave New York a 2-1 lead. Montero (5-10) was lifted with two outs in the fifth after throwing 108 pitches and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He had walked 14 in his previous three starts. Montero faced seven batters in the fifth before manager Terry Collins pulled him. 'I really don't have an answer,' Collins said. 'He was sailing along. Maybe a few too many pitches early.' The Braves scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead. David Freitas doubled and scored on Ender Inciarte's single. Montero walked Ozzie Albies and issued an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman, loading the bases. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch on Lane Adams' fly ball to the gap in left-center, driving in Inciarte. Adams replaced left fielder Matt Kemp, who had tightness in his left hamstring, to start the inning. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities. TRAINER'S ROOM Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) could be nearing his first appearance since April 30. Collins said Syndergaard will be evaluated on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session without restrictions on Thursday. The Mets will 'then make the next step, whether it's another bullpen or use him in a game,' Collins said. ... SS Amed Rosario (pulled hip flexor) and C Travis d'Arnaud (twisted right knee) were held out and are day to day after leaving Thursday's game against the Cubs. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz is expected to miss a start. He left Thursday's game at Washington with a cut on his right middle finger. ... C Tyler Flowers, hit by a pitch on his left hand Wednesday, is expected to be held out until Tuesday. ... RHP Jason Motte (right oblique strain) was activated off the 10-day DL. MR. RBI Since making his debut on Aug. 11, Smith leads the Mets with 20 RBIs. ANOTHER SHORT START Montero became the fourth straight Mets starter pitcher to fail to complete five innings. 'We can't get five innings out of a starting pitcher,' Collins said. 'That's what has hurt us.' ANOTHER HONOR FOR ACUNA Outfielder Ronald Acuna was announced as the Braves' organizational player of the year in a pregame ceremony. The 19-year-old Acuna rose from Class A to Triple-A Gwinnett this season and hit a combined .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 steals. Earlier this month, Acuna was chosen as the minor league player of the year by Baseball America. UP NEXT Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63) is 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 10 career starts against Atlanta. He has 10 games with at least 10 strikeouts this season, the fifth-highest total in team history. Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28) will look for his third win of the season against the Mets on Saturday night. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against New York this season and is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five career games against the Mets. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.