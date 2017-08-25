Listen Live
Samsung heir sentenced to 5-year prison term for corruption
Samsung heir sentenced to 5-year prison term for corruption

Samsung's Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in prison.

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEOUL, South Korea -  A South Korean court sentenced the billionaire heir to the Samsung business empire to a five-year prison term after finding him guilty of bribery and other corruption charges, CNN reported. 

Lee Jae-yong, son of Samsung’s ailing chairman and the de facto chief of the company, was found guilty of offering bribes to South Korea’s former president, CNN reported. Other charges included embezzlement, hiding assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury. The sentence was much more lenient than the 12-year prison term prosecutors had sought. 

Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. Share prices of the company’s stock fell 1.5 percent in Seoul after the verdict was read, CNN reported.

  • Atlanta homeless wary as city closes its last-resort shelter
    Atlanta homeless wary as city closes its last-resort shelter
    Cities across the U.S. are trying to help the homeless find beds of their own, rather than just cots for the night. In Atlanta, this approach will be put to the test this month with the closing of the city's shelter of last resort, an enormous downtown building where as many as 1,000 people with nowhere else to turn can come off the street with no questions asked. The Peachtree-Pine shelter is being taken over by a downtown business group. A coalition has a $50 million plan to put 500 chronically homeless individuals and 300 families into long-term housing, with the support they need to stay there. A leading advocate for the homeless says they're taking it one step at a time. Critics say there's no telling where those steps will lead.
  • GOP discord might not bode well for raising debt ceiling
    GOP discord might not bode well for raising debt ceiling
    Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump is accusing Republican congressional leaders botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt. 'Could have been so easy-now a mess!' Trump tweeted. The president's sharp words underscored the perilous state of play as Congress heads into the fall without a clear plan to take care of its most important piece of business: If it does not increase the nation's $19.9 trillion borrowing limit, the government could be unable to pay its bills, jarring financial markets and leading to other harsh consequences. Trump unleashed his latest criticism of the GOP's congressional leadership in a series of morning tweets Thursday that also included a rebuke of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his inability to get the Senate to repeal the Obama health care law. The harsh posts were fresh evidence of the president's fraying relations with fellow Republicans just when the White House and Capitol Hill most need to be working in sync. Critiquing GOP legislative strategy, Trump tweeted that he had asked McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach the legislation increasing the borrowing limit — a toxic vote for many Republicans — to popular military veterans' legislation that he recently signed. The idea was floated in July but never gained steam in Congress. Trump said that because legislators didn't follow that strategy, 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval.' Republicans control both Congress and the White House, placing the burden on them to ensure the government doesn't default. In the past, Democrats largely provided the votes for debt limit increases. The Treasury Department has said the debt ceiling needs to be raised by Sept. 29 to avoid potential default on government obligations including Social Security and interest payments. House Speaker Paul Ryan, playing down Trump's notion of a debt limit 'mess,' said flatly that Congress would 'pass legislation to make sure that we pay our debts.' 'I'm not worried that's not going to get done because it's going to get done,' Ryan said during an appearance in Washington state. McConnell likewise said earlier in the week that there was 'zero chance, no chance, we won't raise the debt ceiling.' The president's latest broadsides against members of his own party came one day after the White House and McConnell issued statements pledging to work together. After Trump's latest incendiary tweets, both sides tried again Thursday to tamp down talk of escalating tensions Ryan, speaking to Boeing employees in suburban Seattle, said he and Trump have 'different speaking styles' but are in 'constant contact' on the policy agenda. 'For me it's really important the president succeeds, because if he succeeds then the country succeeds,' Ryan said. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted the president's relationships with GOP leaders 'are fine.' For all of that conciliatory talk, the evidence of mounting friction between the president and the Republican Party is growing. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said in an interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting on Wednesday that the president was 'inviting' a 2020 presidential primary challenge because he was only cultivating the GOP base of voters. Trump has labeled Flake as 'weak' and 'toxic' on Twitter. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who has been critical of the president, told MSNBC this week it was 'too difficult to say' if Trump would be the party's presidential nominee in 2020. The growing rift between congressional Republicans and Trump could make it more difficult for the White House to advance its agenda. The White House and congressional Republicans have yet to engage in serious negotiations to address the debt ceiling or stopgap legislation needed to avert a government shutdown when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Trump is expected to hold meetings with congressional leaders after the Labor Day holiday. Asked about the debt ceiling, Sanders put the onus on Congress to resolve the matter: 'It's our job to inform Congress of the debt ceiling and it's their job to raise it.' She added that the White House was looking for a 'clean' debt ceiling bill — without any legislative add-ons. But tea party Republicans and outside conservative groups are demanding spending cuts as the price for increasing the borrowing limit. Raising the debt ceiling has often confounded Congress. A 2011 standoff between Republicans and the Obama administration over raising borrowing authority led to tighter controls on spending. That standoff was not resolved until the eleventh hour and prompted Standard & Poor's to impose the first-ever downgrade to the country's credit rating. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said raising the debt ceiling and securing the U.S. border was a 'good combination' and suggested Republicans force Democrats into difficult votes over the borrowing limit. 'Let's put them in a box when it comes to the debt ceiling. The president is not crazy to attack the Congress. He's not crazy to think of ways to put Democrats in a bad spot regarding the debt ceiling. They do this all the time to us,' Graham said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Beyond the challenge of the debt limit, the effort to avoid a government shutdown could be complicated by Trump's long-promised plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The president threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides money for the project. Sanders told reporters the administration would 'continue to push forward and make sure the wall gets built.' Appearing at a Louisville breakfast event, McConnell tried to brush aside the tensions with Trump, quipping that running the Senate was 'a little bit like being the groundskeeper at a cemetery. Everybody's under you, but nobody's listening.' ___ Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
  • In the Persian Gulf, Iran's drones pose rising threat to US
    In the Persian Gulf, Iran's drones pose rising threat to US
    High above the Persian Gulf, an Iranian drone crosses the path of American fighter jets lining up to land on the USS Nimitz. The drone buzzes across the sky at least a mile above the massive aircraft carrier and is spotted by the fighters. It is unarmed. But for the senior Navy commanders on the ship, the presence of the enemy drone so close is worrying. Their biggest fear is the surveillance aircraft will start carrying weapons, posing a more direct threat to U.S. vessels transiting one of the world's most significant strategic and economic international waterways. 'It's just a matter of time before we see that,' said Navy Rear Adm. Bill Byrne, commander of the carrier strike group that includes the Nimitz. He said the Iranian drone activity has 'generated a lot of discussion' and was becoming an increasingly pressing matter of concern. If, at some point, Byrne believes a drone is threatening his ship, he and his staff would have to carefully proceed through the required responses — efforts at communication, sounding the horn, firing flares and warning shots, and flying a helicopter close to the unmanned vehicle. If all those efforts fail and he still perceives a threat, Byrne said it would be his duty, his 'responsibility,' to shoot down the Iranian drone. So far, it hasn't come to that. But the drones have become an even more dangerous security risk as U.S. carriers in the Persian Gulf like the Nimitz play a key role in Iraq and Syria. Planes from these ships are regularly flying to each country to bomb Islamic State militants and other targets. From the Nimitz alone, U.S. fighter jets flew missions resulting in at least 350 bombs being dropped on IS militants just in the last month. Iran has routinely challenged U.S. ships and aircraft across the Gulf, asserting at times that the entire waterway is its territory. Navy commanders say Iran's unpredictable behavior is the biggest safety hazard. 'Iranians don't always follow the rules,' Byrne said. 'There is a well-established set of norms, standards and laws. They don't tend to follow them.' To counter the threat, Pentagon experts are searching for new ways to deter, defeat or disable the drones. According to Byrne and Cdr. Dave Kurtz, the Nimitz's executive officer, Iranian drones fly over the carrier strike group almost daily. They said the danger is that as the F/A-18 fighters return from their missions in Iraq and Syria, they circle overhead, lining up for their turn to land on the carrier. Even if the Iranian drones are only meant to annoy, their buzzing across the American flight paths risks an accident. Up in the carrier's control room, a book on Iranian naval and maritime forces sits above the radar screen. Commanders on the ship announce when a drone appears. Then, they go through a careful, planned response of attempted radio calls and warnings. Gen. Joseph Votel, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East, visited the Nimitz on Thursday, also stopping on the nearby USS Vella Gulf, a guided missile cruiser. The drone, he said, also flew over that ship. 'The proliferation of drones is a real challenge,' said Votel, who was finishing his 10-day trip to the Middle East and Afghanistan. 'It's growing exponentially.' Speaking with traveling reporters, Votel said the Pentagon has sought to devise more high-tech ways to handle the drones through the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization, originally set up in 2006 to counter improvised explosive devices used by insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan to kill and maim American troops. Much as it did with that decade-old roadside bomb battle, the organization now focuses on how to deal with Iran's drones, Votel said. He didn't provide details, but he acknowledged that U.S. cyber capabilities could be used to defeat a drone or the network controlling it. The military is training troops on drone response, he said. But right now, said Byrne, they're still following their normal procedures. And he still hasn't been forced to shoot one down. Byrne described how a helicopter from the Nimitz flew by the drone to ensure it wasn't weaponized. In the month the Nimitz has been in the Gulf, efforts to speak with the drone operators have been hit or miss, he said. 'Sometimes they answer, sometimes they don't,' he said, echoing experiences American forces have had with small Iranian fast boats that pose a similar threat of coming too close by sea. When the Iranians do answer, Byrne said, they often 'challenge our assertion that they are flying into danger.' The drones fly out of airfields up and down the Iranian coast, mainly watching U.S. ships and taking photos. On Thursday, the Nimitz was about 40 miles from the Iranian coast, halfway between the Islamic Republic and Bahrain.
  • Samsung heir sentenced to 5-year prison term for corruption
    Samsung heir sentenced to 5-year prison term for corruption
    A South Korean court sentenced the billionaire heir to the Samsung business empire to a five-year prison term after finding him guilty of bribery and other corruption charges, CNN reported.  >> Read more trending news Lee Jae-yong, son of Samsung’s ailing chairman and the de facto chief of the company, was found guilty of offering bribes to South Korea’s former president, CNN reported. Other charges included embezzlement, hiding assets overseas, concealing profit from criminal acts and perjury. The sentence was much more lenient than the 12-year prison term prosecutors had sought.  Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. Share prices of the company’s stock fell 1.5 percent in Seoul after the verdict was read, CNN reported.
  • RNC to vote on condemning, but some roll eyes
    RNC to vote on condemning, but some roll eyes
    Still cleaning up after President Donald Trump's comments about a deadly protest in Virginia, the Republican National Committee is headed toward adoption of a resolution condemning white supremacists. And while the rebuke of groups Trump waffled on is expected to pass overwhelmingly Friday, some attending the summer meeting of the party's most faithful are rolling their eyes at the move. 'It's amazing that we have been lured into this argument that we're not racists. It's absurd,' said Colorado Republican Chairman Jeff Hays. 'Why would we feel compelled to do that?' The grumbling reflects a difference between some veteran Republicans concerned about the party's image in light of Trump's latest rhetorical thicket and newer, more ardently pro-Trump state Republican leaders. 'There's no debate. We're affirming we're the party of Lincoln,' Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said, dismissing complaints about the resolution. 'We are showing the moral high ground by disavowing hate and violence.' Despite the resolution, there doesn't appear to be a softening of support for the president within the party's national organization. Rather, what was to be a sleepy, pro-forma late summer gathering seemed to spark renewed backing for the president despite a series of recent setbacks: the GOP's stunning failure to repeal and replace 'Obamacare'; the furious backlash over his comments about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia; and the departure of crowd favorite Reince Priebus, the former RNC chairman, as Trump's chief of staff. 'The president was not wrong to point out what the media has failed to point out,' that counter-protesters also 'came for a battle' in Charlottesville, Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Val DiGiorgio said. DiGiorgio was standing by the 'many sides' comment Trump immediately made after the clash in Virginia, in which a car was driven into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman. The president had been criticized harshly by both Republicans and Democrats because he didn't immediately denounce the white nationalist groups in Charlottesville. Bill Palatucci, a RNC committeeman from New Jersey who sponsored the resolution, said it was important for the committee to formally denounce white supremacists. Palatucci said, 'I think he got it wrong a week ago Tuesday, in regards to Charlottesville,' when Trump said during a free-wheeling, defiant news conference that there were 'very fine people on both sides' at the demonstration. But even Palatucci, who was a devout supporter of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's 2016 presidential campaign, said, 'I support the president's agenda.' He cited deregulation measures Trump has signed and the president's plan, outlined Monday, to send additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to revive the effort to root out terrorist cells. The party's robust $75 million in first-half 2017 fundraising — more than twice what Democrats raised in the first half of President Barack Obama's inaugural year in office — has also lifted spirits, as has improving economic confidence. The consensus in Nashville is that the Republican-controlled Congress, not Trump, has let down the party. 'There is a level of frustration that Congress didn't repeal and replace Obamacare,' Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken said. 'They want the president's agenda passed. They blame Congress.' While Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have feuded before and since the failed health care vote in July, there was little talk in Nashville of dumping the veteran Kentucky senator as leader. 'I'm not ready to abandon McConnell,' Pennsylvania's DiGiorgio said. 'But I would urge him to come together and get this done.' Trump has complained about McConnell, and other Republican senators who have criticized the president or opposed his efforts. He notably pointed to Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, Arizona Republicans, during an angry speech to supporters in Phoenix Tuesday. Trump's intraparty attacks have some GOP strategists worried that the fighting could harm Republicans' chances of holding the Senate in next year's midterm elections, though that would require Democrats to retain almost all of the 10 seats they occupy in states Trump won last year. Chairwoman McDaniel said Trump's taunts are the outspoken New Yorker's way of urging action. 'The president wants to see his agenda passed,' McDaniel said. 'He's channeling what I'm hearing from the American people, which is, 'We gave you the White House. You have the Senate. You have the House. Why aren't you getting these things done?'
  • Witness: Charleston gunman declared 'There's a new boss'
    Witness: Charleston gunman declared 'There's a new boss'
    First he noticed waitresses and kitchen staff starting to leave hurriedly through the front door. Then a man dressed like another restaurant employee, in an apron and backward ball cap, strolled into the dining room and made an announcement. 'He said, 'There's a new boss in town,'' recalled Peter Siegert IV, whose family from Galesville, Maryland, was about to tuck into their fried chicken lunch at Virginia's in downtown Charleston. 'I don't think anybody realized he had a gun until after he locked the door.' The gunman kept his revolver by his side, never pointing it at patrons in the crowded restaurant as he ordered them to get on the floor and crawl toward the back. Then he ordered them to 'get out,' Siegert said. They fled through the open rear doors. Siegert said he never heard a gunshot. But authorities and one of Virginia's owners said a fired dishwasher fatally shot the restaurant's executive chef. Deputy Charleston County coroner Sheila Willaims identified the victim late Thursday as 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon. A native of Georgia, Whiddon was hired as Virginia's top chef a year ago. He had been cooking for more than 17 years at restaurants in the South, including at the Sea Island Company's posh resort on the Georgia coast. That's according to an August 2016 news release Virginia's owners used to promote the newly hired Whiddon and his 'new menu that highlights 100 percent scratch-made ingredients.' After shooting Whiddon, authorities said, the gunman held a person hostage for about three hours before police shot the suspect, critically wounding him. Authorities have not released his identity. Mayor John Tecklenberg said the hostage was freed uninjured after the standoff at Virginia's, located in a tourist-heavy stretch of retail shops and upscale restaurants along King Street in Charleston. Tecklenburg quickly said the shooting was 'the act of a disgruntled employee' and not a terrorist attack or a hate crime. The restaurant shooting happened just a short distance from where nine black church members were killed by a white man two years ago. 'This was a tragic case of a disturbed individual, I think, with a history of some mental health challenges,' Tecklenburg said at a news conference. Authorities didn't immediately release the gunman's name. They initially said they believed there were 'a couple' or a 'small number' of hostages. One of the restaurant's owners, John Aquino, told WCSC-TV that a dishwasher who had been fired came back to the restaurant and shot a chef to get revenge. Holy City Hospitality, the restaurant's parent company, did not immediately return phone calls from The Associated Press. The restaurant was packed with a lunchtime crowd and the first officers to arrive were able to get the man who was shot and a number of diners out safely, interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor said. The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were gunned down by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case. It is also just several blocks from where more than 100 cruise ships dock in Charleston each year. King Street remained closed for a block on either side of the restaurant Thursday evening as police remained at the shooting scene. Steven Knotts, who tends bar at another restaurant owned by Holy City Hospitality, said he spent much of Thursday with other service industry workers. They shared a sense of collective grief and solemn solidarity. 'It doesn't make me scared,' Knotts said of the shooting. 'That could happen anywhere, anytime. You want to be more careful. But what are you going to do?' ___ Associated Press writers Seanna Adcox, Jeffrey Collins and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
