On a roll: Toilet paper with Trump tweets cause a stink

News
By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rolls of toilet paper printed with tweets from President Donald Trump caused a stink Friday on Amazon, the Washington Examiner reported.

>> Read more trending news

The Internet retail giant was offering individual rolls for $11.99 for Amazon Prime customers, the Examiner reported. But the site said the item was being sold by a company called Toilet Tweets, and that delivery was being "fulfilled by Amazon."

By mid-Friday morning, a search for "Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper" led to a page that said the product was available through third parties.

The classic tweets include Trump's messages on Twitter from before he became president.

News

  • UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
    UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
    Supporters of the United Auto Workers say they're not giving up their fight to unionize a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi after a stinging defeat, even as UAW opponents say Friday's loss proves workers don't want the union. More than 62 percent of workers voting in a two-day election at Nissan Motor Co.'s Canton plant voted against the UAW, with 2,244 ballots against the union according to the National Labor Relations Board. Voting for union representation were 1,307 workers, or 38 percent. 'They know we didn't need it,' said Nissan worker Kim Barber, an outspoken union opponent who said she was celebrating Friday's result. 'We didn't need outside interference coming into our plant.' Amid tears at a union office near the plant just north of Jackson, UAW supporters voiced defiance, with some calling for the election to be rerun after the minimum six-month wait. The union filed charges moments before the polls closed Friday night making new allegations that Nissan had broken federal labor law and intimidated workers into voting 'no.' If the labor board agrees, it could order a new election at the plant. 'It hurts,' said union supporter Phillip White. 'We ran against a machine; we ran against a monster; we ran against all the lies.' The UAW has never fully organized an international automaker in the traditionally anti-union South, although it did persuade some maintenance workers to join at a Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee. The UAW's lack of influence among southern auto workers has reduced its bargaining power when Detroit automakers lose market share and close plants. After pouring resources into the organizing drive at Nissan, this loss could leave UAW leaders with tough decisions. 'The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat,' UAW President Dennis Williams said in a statement. Kristen Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research said that although the UAW was the underdog, odds were unlikely to improve soon, as President Donald Trump's appointees take over the National Labor Relations Board. A corruption scandal involving union employees allegedly taking bribes from a former Fiat Chrysler executive also threatened to spread. Company spokeswoman Parul Bajaj said employees' voice has been heard. 'They have rejected the UAW and chosen to self-represent, continuing the direct relationship they enjoy with the company,' she said in a statement. 'Our expectation is that the UAW will respect and abide by their decision and cease their efforts to divide our Nissan family.' UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel had telegraphed the likelihood of new charges Monday, when he alleged illegal activity by the company. Among the claims: Nissan provided a faulty contact list to the union, it caused a contract worker to be filed because of his union support, and a manager told workers July 28 that they would lose benefits it they voted for a union. 'Despite claiming for years to be neutral on the question of a union, Nissan waged one of the most illegal and unethical anti-union campaigns that I've seen in my lifetime,' Casteel said in a statement Friday. Bajaj said Nissan lived up to its obligations in providing the list. She generally denied the other charges. 'The UAW is again launching baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against Nissan Canton in a desperate, last-minute attempt to undermine the integrity of the secret ballot voting process,' Bajaj said in a statement. The labor board has already issued a complaint against Nissan alleging other labor law violations that predate the election, but a judge has yet to rule on those. A decision on the new charges could be months or years away. The union also could try to encourage a backlash against Nissan outside the United States, where it has tried to build pressure on the company through unions at other plants and supporters in the French government, which owns nearly 20 percent of the Renault Group, Nissan's business partner. The union said it would 'educate' the French government about Nissan's anti-union campaign. Nissan has sought to finesse its position against unions in the U.S. while defending its work with organized labor in the rest of the world. Carlos Ghosn, chairman of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, told French lawmakers last year that the alliance 'has no tradition of not cooperating with unions.' Rodney Francis, the plant's human resources director, said the company has a right to make its case to workers that unionization would hurt management flexibility and make the plant less competitive economically. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant and anti-union workers blamed the UAW for layoffs and plant closings by Detroit's major automakers. 'The UAW, everything they touched — layoff or closed,' said anti-union worker Kinoy Brown. For years, union organizers reached out to the majority African-American workforce at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, arguing that workers' rights are civil rights. They pointed to reduced retirement and health benefits for longtime workers, and lower pay scales for 1,500 Nissan workers who began as contract laborers in recent years. White and other union supporters said after the vote they felt those newer employees, in particular, had been intimidated. A 2015 study by the Center for Automotive Research found that Nissan paid an average of $44 an hour in pay and benefits, toward the low end of all automakers. Nissan has given pay raises since then. Workers at Nissan's plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, voted against UAW representation in 1989 and 2001, but this was the first election at the Mississippi plant. The UAW also lost a 2014 vote among all workers at Volkswagen in 2014 before winning a second vote among 160 maintenance workers. The UAW's failed campaign could leave scars. Pro-UAW worker Earnestine Meeks said a co-worker flashed a gun at her, demanding she leave his property during a home visit by union backers recently. 'Nissan will focus on bringing all employees back together as one team, building great vehicles and writing our next chapter in Mississippi,' Bajaj said. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy .
  • Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
    Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
    A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man surrendered peacefully in California and will be returned to Chicago for interrogation, federal and local authorities said. Wyndham Lathem, 42, gave himself up late Friday at the Oakland federal building and Andrew Warren, 56, surrendered at about the same time to the San Francisco Police Department, according to Michael McCloud, fugitive taskforce commander with the U.S. Marshals Service. McCloud said the surrender of the two suspects was 'negotiated,' although he declined to say how that happened. 'We were not in contact with them directly,' during the negotiations, he said. Lathem, an associate microbiology professor at Northwestern, was booked into the Alameda County jail. Warren, a Somerville College resident at Oxford University in England, was taken to the San Francisco County Jail. They will appear separately in court before being extradited to Illinois. It was not immediately clear when that would happen. A manhunt had been underway since shortly after the body of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found riddled with stab wounds on July 27 in the Chicago apartment where Lathem lived. 'Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family,' a Chicago police statement said. Police said Lathem had sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in the crime, which he called the 'biggest mistake of my life.' The video raised concern among investigators that Lathem might kill himself. 'We are also thankful both men are safely in custody and this did not end in further tragedy,' the police statement said. Warren had arrived in the United States three days before the death of Cornell-Duranleau and was seen in surveillance video leaving the building with Lathem the day of the stabbing. McCloud said the U.S. Marshals Service learned on Wednesday that the two men might be in the San Francisco Bay area. About noon Friday, he said they received further information that they were still in the area. The suspects both surrendered at about 7:30 p.m. local time, he said. Police said Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license. They are not sure how Cornell-Duranleau or Lathem knew Warren, or if Warren knew them before he flew to the United States before the stabbing. In a bizarre twist, police said that on the day of the slaying, but before the body had been discovered, Lathem and Warren drove about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where one of them made a $1,000 cash donation to the public library there in Cornell-Duranleau's name. Lake Geneva police said the man making the donation did not give his name. 'I've never seen where suspects in a homicide would make a donation in the victim's name,' said Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Gritzner. On the night of the slaying, police said the front desk of the high-rise building where Lathem lived in Chicago's trendy River North neighborhood received an anonymous call from a person who said that a crime had been committed in Lathem's 10th floor apartment. When police opened the door they found Cornell-Duranleau's body. He had been stabbed several times in an attack so brutal that police said the knife broke. Police also said that by the time they found the body on the night of July 27, Cornell-Duranleau had been dead for 12-15 hours.
  • Task force on marijuana law offers little on new policies
    Task force on marijuana law offers little on new policies
    The betting was that law-and-order Attorney General Jeff Sessions would come out against the legalized marijuana industry with guns blazing. But the task force Sessions assembled to find the best legal strategy is giving him no ammunition, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, a group of prosecutors and federal law enforcement officials, has come up with no new policy recommendations to advance the attorney general's aggressively anti-marijuana views. The group's report largely reiterates the current Justice Department policy on marijuana. It encourages officials to keep studying whether to change or rescind the Obama administration's more hands-off approach to enforcement — a stance that has allowed the nation's experiment with legal pot to flourish. The report was not slated to be released publicly, but portions were obtained by the AP. Sessions, who has assailed marijuana as comparable to heroin and blamed it for spikes in violence, has been promising to reconsider existing pot policy since he took office six months ago. His statements have sparked both support and worry across the political spectrum as a growing number of states have worked to legalize the drug. Threats of a federal crackdown have united liberals, who object to the human costs of a war on pot, and some conservatives, who see it as a states' rights issue. Some advocates and members of Congress had feared the task force's recommendations would give Sessions the green light to begin dismantling what has become a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar pot industry that helps fund schools, educational programs and law enforcement. But the tepid nature of the recommendations signals just how difficult it would be to change course on pot. Some in law enforcement support a tougher approach, but a bipartisan group of senators in March urged Sessions to uphold existing marijuana policy. Others in Congress are seeking ways to protect and promote pot businesses. The vague recommendations may be intentional, reflecting an understanding that shutting down the entire industry is neither palatable nor possible, said John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies marijuana law and was interviewed by members of the task force. 'If they come out with a more progressive, liberal policy, the attorney general is just going to reject it. They need to convince the attorney general that the recommendations are the best they can do without embarrassing the entire department by implementing a policy that fails,' he said. The task force suggestions are not final, and Sessions is in no way bound by them. The government still has plenty of ways it can punish weed-tolerant states, including raiding pot businesses and suing states where the drug is legal, a rare but quick path to compliance. The only one who could override a drastic move by Sessions is President Donald Trump, whose personal views on marijuana remain mostly unknown. The Justice Department declined to comment. Rather than urging federal agents to shut down dispensaries and make mass arrests, the task force puts forth a more familiar approach. Its report says officials should continue to oppose rules that block the Justice Department from interfering with medical marijuana programs in states where it is allowed. Sessions wrote to members of Congress in May asking them — unsuccessfully so far — to undo those protections. The Obama administration also unsuccessfully opposed those rules. The report suggests teaming the Justice Department with Treasury officials to offer guidance to financial institutions, telling them to implement robust anti-money laundering programs and report suspicious transactions involving businesses in states where pot is legal. That is already required by federal law. And it tells officials to develop 'centralized guidance, tools and data related to marijuana enforcement,' two years after the Government Accountability Office told the Justice Department it needs to better document how it's tracking the effect of marijuana legalization in the states. Most critically, and without offering direction, it says officials 'should evaluate whether to maintain, revise or rescind' a set of Obama-era memos that allowed states to legalize marijuana on the condition that officials act to keep it from migrating to places where it is still outlawed and out of the hands of criminal cartels and children. Any changes to the policy could impact the way pot-legal states operate. The recommendations are not surprising because 'there's as much evidence that Sessions intends to maintain the system and help improve upon it as there is that he intends to roll it back,' said Mason Tvert, who ran Colorado's legalization campaign. He pointed to Sessions' comment during his Senate confirmation hearing that while he opposed legalization, he understood the scarcity of federal resources and 'echoed' the position of his Democratic predecessors. But in July, he sent letters to Colorado and Washington that stirred concern, asking how they would address reports they were not adequately regulating the drug. It remains unclear how much weight Sessions might give the recommendations. He said he has been relying on them to enact policy in other areas. Apart from pot, the task force is studying a list of criminal justice issues. The overall report's executive summary says its work continues and its recommendations 'do not comprehensively address every effort that the Department is planning or currently undertaking to reduce violent crime.
  • Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
    Idea of Democrats funding anti-abortion candidates draws ire
    The backlash from abortion-rights activists and organizations was quick and harsh. The basic message: Don't go there. A coalition of progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, issued a 'statement of principles' challenging the party to be unwavering in its support for abortion rights. Scores of women who have had abortions made the same point in an open letter to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, a staunch abortion-rights supporter who nonetheless says there's room in the party for opposing views. 'The DCCC should not be supporting any politician who does not respect a woman's right to control her body,' said Karin Roland, of the women's rights group Ultraviolet. 'There is no future of the Democratic Party without women — so stop betraying them for a misguided idea of what's needed to win elections.' The latest brush fires were sparked this week by the DCCC chairman, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, when he told The Hill newspaper that the committee is willing to aid candidates who oppose abortion rights. His core argument: Democrats — after a series of dismaying losses in national and state elections — will only reclaim power by winning in GOP-leaning districts and states where the liberal base can't deliver victories on its own. A DCCC official, Meredith Kelly, said Lujan isn't looking specifically for abortion-rights opponents, even in conservative districts. But, she added, 'We are working right now to recruit candidates who represent Democratic values and who also fit the districts they are running in.' The current Congress is almost monolithic when it comes to abortion. Only a small handful of Republicans vote in favor of abortion rights; a similarly small number of Democrats support restrictions on abortion. Some Democratic officials suggest the argument over Lujan's remarks is overblown — a handful of outliers won't change the agenda if Democrats reclaim congressional majorities. Abortion-rights leaders have a different view. 'Every time the Democrats lose an election, they start casting about in ways that are deeply damaging to the base,' NARAL president Ilyse Hogue said. 'If they go out and start recruiting anti-choice candidates under the Democratic brand, the message is, 'We're willing to sell out women to win,' and politically that's just suicide.' Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood, said politicians who personally object to abortion should be welcome in the Democratic Party — as long as they don't vote to impose that view on others. Supporting candidates who voted that way, said Laguens, would be comparable to supporting candidates who voted against LGBT-rights. 'These are fundamental issues that Democrats have staked their world view around,' she said. Stephen Schneck, a longtime political science professor at Catholic University and board member with Democrats for Life of America, contends that the Democratic leadership would benefit from more diverse views on abortion. 'Internal tensions are really good for a party,' he said, citing polls showing that more than 20 percent of Democratic voters oppose abortion in most cases. However, Schneck acknowledged that it's hard to find common ground on any abortion-related policies, with the possible exception of boosting support for women who carry babies to term. Advocacy groups on each side of the abortion debate tend to scorn the concept of compromise and to base their fundraising campaigns on vows to be unyielding. A prominent anti-abortion leader, Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List, a group that supports anti-abortion candidates, said she and her allies were proud of working to weaken the influence of abortion-rights supporters in Republican ranks. 'When the roles were reversed 10 years ago, and some within the Republican Party were advocating for a 'big tent' on abortion, we worked very hard at the time to keep the GOP pro-life from the top down,' she said in an email. In some respects, Lujan's remarks don't represent a new stance for the Democrats' campaign apparatus. The Democratic Governors Association in 2015 helped John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Catholic, win the Louisiana governors' race, an upset in a Republican-dominated state. The governors' group is now eyeing the 2018 race for governor in Kansas. The Democratic field includes former legislator and agriculture commissioner Joshua Svaty, who had an anti-abortion record in the Kansas House. Laura McQuade, who runs Planned Parenthood Great Plains, warns that anti-abortion governors play a very different role from rank-and-file members of Congress — getting a chance to weigh in on bills that would restrict abortion access. McQuade, who is critical of Svaty's candidacy, notes that Kansas' last two-term Democratic governor, Kathleen Sebelius, supported abortion rights and went on to serve as President Barack Obama's health secretary. Democrats don't have to abandon support for 'full gender equity' to win, she said. Svaty has not made his abortion stance a feature of his campaign, telling journalists it wouldn't be a defining issue of his administration. Kansas Democratic Chairman Josh Gibson has avoided taking a side, saying, 'It's up to primary voters to decide where they want to place their emphasis.' In Louisiana, Democrats embraced Edwards' candidacy, even as he featured his abortion opposition in campaign ads. The heavily Catholic state is accustomed to Democrats who oppose abortion rights, and the Democratic Governors Association had no qualms embracing Edwards over his GOP opponent, then-Sen. David Vitter. As governor, Edwards has left it to the Republican attorney general to defend previously adopted abortion restrictions in court. He has signed new abortion regulations, though he did not champion the proposals. Among them: a three-day waiting period for women seeking abortions. 'The issue is personal for him,' explains Edwards aide Richard Carbo. Edwards and his wife rejected medical advice to abort a baby of theirs who'd been diagnosed with spina bifida. She's now a healthy adult. Carbo said Edwards called Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez earlier this year when Perez declared it is 'not negotiable' that 'every Democrat ... should support a woman's right' to abortion services. 'He wants this to be a big tent party on this issue,' Carbo said.
  • Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
    Former officials warn of damage from leaked conversations
    Leaked transcripts of presidential calls aren't just embarrassing to Donald Trump. They could undermine faith in Washington's ability to protect confidential conversations and intelligence, and have a chilling effect on American diplomacy. In the latest and perhaps most egregious sign of a U.S. administration that can't keep a lid on its private deliberations, The Washington Post this week published a written record of phone conversations between Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia. The talks took place soon after Trump's January inauguration. Such leaks have enraged Trump. On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged to rein in government leaks that he blamed for jeopardizing American security, after being called weak on leaks by Trump. And White House adviser Kellyanne Conway raised the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of Trump's phone calls. Experts and former U.S. officials also warn the leaks could add to mistrust among international partners grappling with Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy, which includes at least one high-profile case of the U.S. president sharing the sensitive intelligence from a foreign ally. The cumulative effect may be to hurt Washington's leadership in world affairs. 'The risk is that our foreign counterparts no longer believe we are capable of keeping conversations, or even their intelligence, private,' said Jon Finer, who was Secretary of State John Kerry's chief of staff during President Barack Obama's second term. 'This is not just embarrassing to the president. It is bad for the country, since cooperation on issues like terrorism is essential to our security.' The transcripts broadly confirm what was reported at the time about Trump's tough conversations with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. But they offered new detail and laid bare the U.S. president's preoccupation about how he is viewed at home, even when speaking to the leader of a foreign government. Trump urged Pena Nieto to stop saying his country won't pay for the wall along the southern U.S. border, which Trump promised would happen during his maverick campaign for the presidency. The two leaders agreed to stop talking about the subject in public. With Turnbull, Trump objected strongly to a refugee deal he inherited for the U.S. to accept asylum seekers who had been trying to reach Australia. Trump complained the deal made him look bad and reported having had a more pleasant conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comment was particularly stark given the depth of U.S.-Australian cooperation on diplomacy, defense and intelligence matters, compared with severe distrust between Washington and Moscow. Mark Fitzpatrick at the International Institute for Strategic Studies noted that WikiLeaks' mass publication of U.S. cables 'already blew away the presumption that diplomatic conversations would be held in confidence. But this latest episode makes the problem worse.' The leaked calls were 'not catastrophic,' said Kathleen Hicks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. But if repeated, she said, such leaks could erode foreign leaders' trust in the U.S. 'If you need to talk about something highly sensitive, have an in-person conversation with minimal amount of folks in the room,' said Anthony Clark Arend, professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University. 'Do not have a phone conversation with the president,' he said. The public appearance of such transcripts is extremely rare, though not unprecedented. A transcript of an April call between Trump and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in which the U.S. leader praised the Asian nation's deadly war on drugs, leaked a month later. Yet that was a Philippine document. The U.S. leak could add to anxiety among U.S. allies already concerned about Trump's ambivalence about NATO and unusual embrace of authoritarian leaders in Russia and China. There also have been several intelligence leaks during his presidency. In May, British Prime Minister Theresa May protested to Trump after U.S. officials leaked information about a deadly bombing in Manchester. Photos showing crime scene evidence appeared in U.S. media; the bombing suspect's name was revealed while British officials were still withholding it. Trump said May was 'very angry' over the leaks. Around that time, the president himself came under fire for reportedly disclosing classified material gathered by close ally Israel. Trump shared the information with Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting. Georgetown's Arend said foreign governments are likely to compartmentalize how they share information with the U.S. They'll likely maintain confidence in U.S. intelligence and military chiefs, and top American diplomats, he said, but will be more reticent with the White House. 'There really is a fear that anything you would say to the president would get spun around or disclosed in a way one would not have expected,' Arend said. ____ Associated Press writer Bradley Klapper contributed to this report.
