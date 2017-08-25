Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 87
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 69°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school
Close

'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school

'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school
Photo Credit: ActionNewsJax.com
The sign at Robert E. Lee High School was vandalized Friday, forcing school officials to remove the name of the Confederate general from the school marquee.

'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school

By: ActionNewsJax.com

The words "Robert E. Lee" have been removed from a sign at a Florida high school after they were vandalized.

>> Read more trending news

The lettering was taken off both sides of the sign at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville after two people, described as young men, vandalized the sign Friday night.

A witness told officers she was walking her dog when she saw two young men crouching near the sign.

She said they ran off and she saw the word "Racists" spray-painted on the glass. Several letters were pried off the sign.

An officer with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found several of the letters resting on top of the brick sign. The spray-paint also had been cleared from the glass.

A church group that meets at the school had cleaned off the sign, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Duval County Public Schools officials said the letters were removed temporarily because of vandalism over the weekend.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump says John Kelly doing 'fantastic job'
    The Latest: Trump says John Kelly doing 'fantastic job'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump, Republican Party (all times local): 6:45 a.m. President Donald Trump says his new White House chief of staff John Kelly 'is doing a fantastic job.' The president paid Kelly the compliment in an early morning tweet Friday. 'General John Kelly is doing a fantastic job as Chief of Staff,' Trump said. 'There is tremendous spirit and talent in the W.H. Don't believe the Fake News.' Kelly, a retired general, took over for former Republican Party chairman Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus), who was ousted in a shakeup at the Executive Mansion earlier this summer. Last week, chief strategist Steve Bannon was dismissed, and two others — Press Secretary Sean Spicer and White House communications director Anthony Scaramucc — were ousted earlier. ___ 3:39 a.m. Fanning the flames of GOP discord, President Donald Trump is accusing Republican congressional leaders botching efforts to avoid an unprecedented default on the national debt. 'Could have been so easy-now a mess!' Trump tweeted. The president's sharp words underscored the perilous state of play as Congress heads into the fall without a clear plan to take care of its most important piece of business: If it does not increase the nation's $19.9 trillion borrowing limit, the government could be unable to pay its bills, jarring financial markets and leading to other harsh consequences. Trump unleashed his latest criticism of the GOP's congressional leadership in a series of morning tweets Thursday that also included a rebuke of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his inability to get the Senate to repeal the Obama health care law. The harsh posts were fresh evidence of the president's fraying relations with fellow Republicans just when the White House and Capitol Hill most need to be working in sync. Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
  • 'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school
    'Robert E. Lee' sign vandalized at Florida high school
    The words 'Robert E. Lee' have been removed from a sign at a Florida high school after they were vandalized. >> Read more trending news The lettering was taken off both sides of the sign at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville after two people, described as young men, vandalized the sign Friday night. A witness told officers she was walking her dog when she saw two young men crouching near the sign. She said they ran off and she saw the word 'Racists' spray-painted on the glass. Several letters were pried off the sign. An officer with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found several of the letters resting on top of the brick sign. The spray-paint also had been cleared from the glass. A church group that meets at the school had cleaned off the sign, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Duval County Public Schools officials said the letters were removed temporarily because of vandalism over the weekend.  
  • Boy saves brother’s life using technique he learned in film by ‘The Rock’
    Boy saves brother’s life using technique he learned in film by ‘The Rock’
    A 10-year-old Michigan boy saved his younger brother from drowning, saying that he learned the technique from watching pro wrestler/actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a film. >> Read more trending news Jacob O’Connor said he found his 2-year-old brother lying face down in a pool on July 25. He said he knew what to do because he saw Johnson doing compressions in the movie “San Andreas” to save a life. “There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing,” O’Connor told WXYZ.  On July 25, O’Connor was watching television on his grandmother’s couch when he noticed the doors to the pool were open, WXYZ reported. His brother, Dylan, had fallen into the pool and had been in the water for about a minute. “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions,” O’Connor told WXYZ. O’Connor told his grandmother, who called for an ambulance. The boy was taken to a hospital but was released within a day, WXYZ reported. The next day the toddler came home and tried to get back in the pool, WXYZ reported. The boys’ grandmother then installed double locks on her screen doors. On his Twitter feed, Johnson called O’Connor “a real-life hero.” “Amazing story. Amazing boy,” Johnson tweeted.
  • Descendants of Alexander Stephens want his statue removed from U.S. Capitol
    Descendants of Alexander Stephens want his statue removed from U.S. Capitol
    Descendants of Alexander H. Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy, want to remove the statue of Stephens from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. >> Read more trending news In an open letter to Gov. Nathan Deal and the Georgia General Assembly, brothers Alexander Stephens and Brendan Stephens wrote: “Confederate monuments need to come down. Put them in museums where people will learn about the context of their creation, but remove them from public spaces so that the descendants of enslaved people no longer walk beneath them at work and on campus. ” … Some of our relatives may disagree with our proposal, but they instilled values in us that made it possible for us to write these words: remove the statue of Alexander H. Stephens from the U.S. Capitol.” They shared the letter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “This is something that both of us have been thinking about deeply for the long time,” said Alexander Stephens, a 29-year-old doctoral student at the University of Michigan. “We both grew up with a deep appreciation of our family history. We independently had experiences that led us to a process of unlearning the history growing up. What we were learning didn’t fit with the stories that we learned when we were children. As we became more dedicated to unraveling this myth, we learned the reality.” Stephens, a prominent Georgia politician, was a secessionist who was elected vice president of the Confederacy in 1861. In his famous “Cornerstone Speech,” he argued that the slavery was the “natural and normal condition” of black people. Alexander Stephens, who is a great, great, great grand-nephew of his Confederate namesake, said that was the narrative that he and his brother were taught growing up. He said he and his brother are the most direct descendants of Alexander Stephens, who did not have children of his own. “It is not as if we grew up idolizing the Confederacy, but it was state of cognitive dissonance,” Alexander Stephens said. “Slavery was wrong, but maybe some of the people who supported it were not so bad. We were taught to look away from it. It was a family tradition that was passed along.”
  • Florida uses new drug to execute man convicted of 2 murders
    Florida uses new drug to execute man convicted of 2 murders
    Florida has put a man to death with an anesthetic never used before in a U.S. lethal injection, carrying out its first execution in more than 18 months on an inmate convicted of two racially motivated murders. Authorities said 53-year-old Mark Asay, the first white man executed in Florida for the killing of a black man, was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m. Thursday at the state prison in Starke. Asay received a three-drug injection that began with an anesthetic called etomidate. Though approved by the Florida Supreme Court, etomidate has been criticized by some as being unproven in an execution. Etomidate replaced midazolam, which became harder to acquire after many drug companies began refusing to provide it for executions. Prosecutors say Asay made racist comments in the 1987 fatal shooting of a 34-year-old black man, Robert Lee Booker. Asay also was convicted of the 1987 murder of 26-year-old Robert McDowell, who was mixed race, white and Hispanic. Asay had hired McDowell, who was dressed as a woman, as a prostitute, and killed him after learning his true gender, according to prosecutors. Asay was asked whether he wanted to make a final statement. 'No sir, I do not. Thank you,' he replied. The execution protocol began at 6:10 p.m. About a minute after the first drug was administered, Asay's feet jerked slightly and his mouth opened. A minute or two later, he was motionless and subsequently was pronounced dead by a doctor. Michelle Glady, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said there was no complication in the procedure and Asay did not speak during it. The execution was Florida's first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state after finding its method for sentencing people to death to be unconstitutional. The high court earlier Thursday had rejected Asay's final appeal without comment. Asay was the first white man to be executed in Florida for killing a black man. At least 20 black men have been executed for killing white victims since the state reinstated the death penalty in 1976, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. A total of 92 Florida inmates had been executed previously in that time period. The inmate's spiritual adviser, Norman Smith of Cavalry Chapel in Melbourne, Florida, spent two hours with Asay before his execution. He said he admitted spouting racial epithets prior to Booker's murder, but said he was drunk and angry, not a racist. 'Until I heard that I would've never known that this man was tagged as a racist,' said Smith, who is black. Etomidate is the first of three drugs administered in Florida's new execution mixture. It's followed by rocuronium bromide, a paralytic, and finally, potassium acetate, which stops the heart. It is Florida's first time using potassium acetate too, which was used in a 2015 execution in Oklahoma by mistake, but has not been used elsewhere, a death penalty expert said. State corrections officials have defended the choice of etomidate, saying it has been reviewed. The corrections department refused to answer questions from The Associated Press about how the drug was chosen. Doctors hired by Asay's attorneys raised questions about etomidate in court declarations, saying there were cases in which it caused pain along with involuntary writhing in patients. But in its opinion allowing the drug to be used, the state's high court said earlier this month that four expert witnesses demonstrated that Asay was 'at small risk of mild to moderate pain.' Executions in Florida were put on hold for 18 months after the Supreme Court ruled that the old system was unconstitutional because it gave judges, not juries, the power to decide. Since then, Florida's Legislature passed a law requiring a unanimous jury for death penalty recommendations. In Asay's case, jurors recommended death for both murder counts by a 9-3 vote. Even though the new law requires unanimity, Florida's high court ruled that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling did not apply to older cases. Asay was the 24th inmate executed since Gov. Rick Scott took office, the most under any governor in Florida history. ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Miami contributed to this report.
  • Walmart cashier in Oklahoma rewarded for act of kindness
    Walmart cashier in Oklahoma rewarded for act of kindness
    An act of kindness by a cashier in Oklahoma resulted in a hefty bonus for the Walmart employee, KFOR reported. >> Read more trending news Nick Tate was checking out a foster mother and her three children at the Newcastle Walmart in July. The woman’s WIC card would not work properly, so Tate decided to pay for the children’s formula, KFOR reported. The woman was thankful but then began crying, saying she was a failure. Tate said that wasn’t true. >> Oklahoma cashier helps foster mom 'For these kids, it's so incredible that they get to have these people in their lives,” Tate told KFOR. “We don't know what they've been through but because of this family, they're changing these kids’ lives.” Tate’s story resonated with local residents, so KFOR presented him with a $400 check. The cashier, who does missionary work in Honduras, was humble about the gift. 'So thankful,' he said. 'It's been really cool to see God work and move in all this.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.