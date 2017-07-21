Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 94
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 
Close

Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 

Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 
Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Donald Trump is reshuffling his legal team.

Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among the investigators hired by special counsel Robert S. Mueller, according to several reports.

>> Read more trending news

The New York Times reported that the president’s lawyers are digging into the professional and political backgrounds of Mueller’s team members, seeking information they could use to discredit the probe. The Times, quoting three unnamed sources, said the background checks could even be used to fire Mueller or get some members of his team recused.

The Washington Post, also citing anonymous sources, said Trump’s lawyers are discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons. One source said Trump asked about his power to pardon aides, family members or even himself.

Trump’s lawyers refused to comment on the issue, the Post reported. However, one adviser said the president was simply trying to understand the breadth of his pardoning authority, along with the limits of Mueller’s investigation.

“This is not in the context of ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” the Post reported, citing a close adviser.

A conflict of interest is one instance that an attorney can cite to remove a special counsel from office under Justice Department rules, the Post reported.

Mueller’s team has begun examining financial records and has requested documents from the Internal Revenue Service related to Paul J. Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, the Times reported. The records are from a criminal investigation that took place before Trump’s campaign began, and Manafort was not charged in that case, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, Trump is reshuffling his legal team, CNN reported.

Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, will see his role diminished, CNN reported. John Dowd, along with Jay Sekolow, will take over as the president’s personal attorneys for the investigation, CNN reported. Dowd will be the lead attorney.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Police said the woman was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall before 8 a.m.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 
    Reports: Trump’s lawyers probe conflict of interest among Mueller’s investigators 
    President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among the investigators hired by special counsel Robert S. Mueller, according to several reports. >> Read more trending news The New York Times reported that the president’s lawyers are digging into the professional and political backgrounds of Mueller’s team members, seeking information they could use to discredit the probe. The Times, quoting three unnamed sources, said the background checks could even be used to fire Mueller or get some members of his team recused. The Washington Post, also citing anonymous sources, said Trump’s lawyers are discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons. One source said Trump asked about his power to pardon aides, family members or even himself. Trump’s lawyers refused to comment on the issue, the Post reported. However, one adviser said the president was simply trying to understand the breadth of his pardoning authority, along with the limits of Mueller’s investigation. “This is not in the context of ‘I can’t wait to pardon myself,’” the Post reported, citing a close adviser. A conflict of interest is one instance that an attorney can cite to remove a special counsel from office under Justice Department rules, the Post reported. Mueller’s team has begun examining financial records and has requested documents from the Internal Revenue Service related to Paul J. Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, the Times reported. The records are from a criminal investigation that took place before Trump’s campaign began, and Manafort was not charged in that case, the Times reported. Meanwhile, Trump is reshuffling his legal team, CNN reported. Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, will see his role diminished, CNN reported. John Dowd, along with Jay Sekolow, will take over as the president’s personal attorneys for the investigation, CNN reported. Dowd will be the lead attorney.
  • AG Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia
    AG Sessions to talk sanctuary cities in Philadelphia
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is bringing the federal fight over so-called sanctuary cities to Philadelphia. Sessions on Friday will visit the city that has said its local law enforcement will not act as immigration agents — a stance Sessions has challenged as unconstitutional. A federal judge last week said he's not likely to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. Sessions recently singled out Philadelphia in speaking with law enforcement officials in Las Vegas, saying the city is 'advertising' its policy and 'protecting criminals.' Sessions' trip comes on the heels of a New York Times interview published this week in which Trump expressed frustration with Sessions for recusing himself from the FBI probe into Russian election tampering.
  • Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides
    Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides
    President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team, three people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The revelations come as Mueller's investigation appears likely to probe some of the Trump family's business ties. Attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of the president's external legal team, told The Associated Press that the lawyers 'will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue.' Two people with knowledge of that process say those efforts include probing the political affiliations of Mueller's investigators and their past work history. Trump himself has publicly challenged Mueller, declaring this week that the former FBI director would be crossing a line if he investigated the president's personal business ties. Mueller and congressional committees are investigating whether the president's campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election. While Trump has assailed the probes as a partisan 'witch hunt,' the investigations have increasingly ensnared his family and close advisers, including son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. As the investigations intensify, Trump's legal team is also undergoing a shakeup. New York-based attorney Marc Kasowitz, whose unconventional style has irked some White House aides, is seen as a diminishing presence in the operation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Mark Corallo, who has been working as a spokesman for the legal team, is no longer part of the operation, according to those familiar with the situation. They insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
  • Jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmates
    Jailer accused of sexually assaulting inmates
    A former inmate is speaking only with Channel 2 Action News about a sexual assault she said happened in jail. Former Douglas County jailer Carmel Biggers is accused of sexually assaulting three female inmates. He was fired July 10 and charged with three counts of sexual assault. One of the alleged victims said she is speaking out and wants to encourage other victims to do the same. 'I was strong enough to speak, and maybe they can be strong enough to come out and speak and say, 'Hey, I was one of these victims,'' she said. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store She said she was in the super-max section of the Douglas County Jail in May after being arrested for a probation violation. She said Biggers entered her cell and forced himself on her. She said she's had to go to counseling since the incident. 'I feel like mentally I'm hurt. Physically, it affected my life.' The woman said she's worried that others in her position may feel that reporting abuse will go ignored. 'If you try to explain this to a jailer, who's going to believe you? It's their jailer,' she said. Her accusations came to light when a male inmate in super max reported what was happening. The Douglas County sheriff has said that this kind of conduct is unacceptable and embarrassing to the department. 'Something's got to be done, and I just pray and hope that it doesn't happen again,' the victim said. Biggers was given a $75,000 bond but remains in jail. He could face more charges pending an investigation.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.