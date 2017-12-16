Report: Toronto billionaire, wife found dead at their home

Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife were found dead in their mansion Friday afternoon, CTV reported Saturday.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

The Toronto Police Service is investigating the deaths as "suspicious."

During a news conference Friday, Constable David Hopkinson would not identify the two bodies. Hopkinson said police, fire units and ambulance responded to a "medical complaint" just before noon on Friday.

"The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way," Hopkinson said. "Our investigators are inside investigating and taking apart the scene."

Ontario's health minister, Dr. Eric Hoskins, said the couple had been discovered dead.

“I am beyond words right now,” Hoskins tweeted. “My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in healthcare. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace.”

I am beyond words right now. My dear friends Barry and Honey Sherman have been found dead. Wonderful human beings, incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day. Barry, Honey, rest in peace. — Dr. Eric Hoskins (@DrEricHoskins) December 15, 2017

Minister of Economic Development Brad Duguid also took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the deaths of Barry & Honey Sherman. Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who made our province a better place to live."

Sherman founded Toronto-based Apotex Inc. in 1974 with two employees, transforming into the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, CTV reported.

His fortune was recently estimated to be $4.77 billion by Canadian Business magazine, making him the 15th richest person in Canada.

Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the deaths of Barry & Honey Sherman. Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who made our province a better place to live. — Brad Duguid (@BradDuguid) December 15, 2017

Apotex employs more than 10,000 people in research, development, manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, with more than 6,000 employees at its Canadian operations, CTV reported.

Sherman's wife, Honey, was a member of the board of the Baycrest Foundation and the York University Foundation. She also served on the boards of Mount Sinai's Women's Auxiliary, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the International American Joint Distribution Committee.

We’ve been informed of the tragic news that Barry and Honey Sherman have unexpectedly passed away. All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. — Apotex (@Apotex) December 15, 2017

Apotex called news of the deaths "tragic."

“All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," the company said in a statement.