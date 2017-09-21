While offering help to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Federal Emergency Management Agency accidentally tweeted a phone number for a sex line.
READ: FEMA opens Boynton center as Florida aid tops $106 million
According to the Consumerist, FEMA Region 4’s Twitter account instructed people who needed disaster relief to call 1-800-ROOF-BLU for their program called “Operation Blue Roof,” which helps homeowners repair damaged roofs.
Twitter users quickly caught the mistake, and tweeted out that the phone number was directing them to a sex hotline.
“Callers who dial that number, however, are greeted by an automated message welcoming callers to ‘America’s hottest talk line,’ where ‘hot ladies’ are purportedly waiting to talk to guys, and women can talk to ‘interesting and exciting guys’ for ‘free,’” the Consumerist reports.
FEMA posted a new tweet with the correct phone number, which is 1-888-ROOF-BLU.
The Consumerist reports that once they tried to contact U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA, the incorrect tweet was taken down, but neither agencies verbally responded to the media outlet.
Read more at consumerist.com
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself