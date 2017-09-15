Listen Live
News
UK raises terror alert level to ‘critical’ following train bombing
UK raises terror alert level to 'critical' following train bombing

'Terrorist' Incident at London Train Station

UK raises terror alert level to ‘critical’ following train bombing

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

LONDON -  Several people were injured at a London underground station on Friday after a blast on a packed commuter train, Reuters reported.

UK raises terror alert level to ‘critical’ following train bombing

A train is stopped at Parsons Green Underground Station after Friday's explosion.
Several people hurt in ‘terrorist’ incident at London train station

Photo Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
A train is stopped at Parsons Green Underground Station after Friday's explosion.
News

  • 16-year-old girl killed in crash at all-too-familiar intersection
    16-year-old girl killed in crash at all-too-familiar intersection
    Changes could be coming to a dangerous intersection after a 16-year-old Cherokee County girl died last week while on her way to school. Channel 2’s Chris Jose has learned there have been more than a dozen crashes in the last three years at the intersection where Madilyn Phillips was killed while driving to Woodstock High School. According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Phillips collided with a truck at the intersection of Ball Ground Highway and East Cherokee Drive. Investigators say Phillips was attempting a left turn when the crash happened. We investigate the deadly intersection and find out what authorities are looking to change, LIVE at 6 on Channel 2 Action News. Woodstock HS students celebrating Madilyn Phillips' life today. Live like Madi. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mUlxu9Iisj — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 15, 2017  
  • Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds
    Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds
    President Donald Trump's inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million for a ceremony that officials promised would be 'workmanlike,' and the committee pledged to give leftover funds to charity. Nearly eight months later, the group has helped pay for redecorating at the White House and the vice president's residence in Washington. But nothing has yet gone to charity. What is left from the massive fundraising is a mystery, clouded by messy and, at times, budget-busting management of a private fund that requires little public disclosure. The Associated Press spoke with eight people — vendors, donors and Trump associates — involved in planning and political fundraising for the celebration, an event that provides an early look at the new president's management style and priorities. The people described a chaotic process marked by last-minute decisions, staffing turnover and little financial oversight. Among the head-scratching line-items was the pre-inaugural Lincoln Memorial concert, which came with a $25 million price tag, according to four of the people. The price dwarfs a similar event staged eight years earlier for Obama's first inauguration. One person familiar with the committee's thinking said the $25 million included broadcasting costs and other events, complicating an apples-to-apples comparison with past inaugural concert expenses. Other people familiar with the committee's activities before and after the inauguration said its efforts were hobbled by a shortage of staff with relevant experience. Tom Barrack, chairman of the private Presidential Inaugural Committee, and other former committee officials said the inauguration was a great success but declined to answer detailed questions from AP about how money was spent. Barrack said that keeping the books closed was no different from any past inauguration. In a recent statement, Barrack said the committee's donations to charity 'surely will exceed any previous inauguration,' but will have to wait until the end of November, when he said the committee will publicly disclose details about its finances. Barrack told the AP in June that 'a full and clean external audit has been conducted and completed' of the inaugural committee's finances, though the committee would not share a copy with AP or say who performed it. Two Trump associates familiar with efforts to sort out the financing said they were unaware of a completed third-party audit. Three people said the delay in doling out leftover money comes amid ongoing confusion about how much is left after the Jan. 20 celebration. The people spoke only on condition of anonymity in order to reveal details about private conversations. Leaders of previous inaugurations expressed surprise at the slow timeline. They say they had a general handle on their finances — and had already started giving money away — within three months of Inauguration Day, though formally closing down the committees took many months longer. 'The thing about inaugural expenses, they're not complicated,' said Steve Kerrigan, head of President Barack Obama's 2013 inaugural committee. 'You take money in, you pay it out, and then you know what you're left with when it's done.' Because inauguration funds are private money, there are few limits on how leftover money can be used. Previous administrations have used it to supplement budgets for work on the White House residence or events like the annual Easter Egg Roll. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, confirmed Trump has continued the practice of using some leftover inauguration funds for renovations to the White House and Naval Observatory, home of the vice president. She declined to disclose the amounts spent on those projects. Trump has a history of making bold charitable promises — with slow follow through. In January 2016, he held a high-profile fundraiser for veterans' causes, but it took him four months — and pressure from the media — to follow through on his pledge to donate $1 million of his own money. During the campaign, Trump's longtime personal foundation came under fire for its use of other people's money to fund his charitable pledge. Trump's inaugural committee was aggressive in its fundraising. While both Obama and President George W. Bush both limited the size of individual and corporate donations. Trump's committee allowed unlimited individual donations and corporate donations of up to $1 million. The group took $5 million from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, and millions more from business giants including Boeing, AT&T and Reynolds American. The committee's total haul of $107 million was nearly twice that of Obama's inauguration in 2009. 'Our ability to raise more private funding than any inaugural committee before is a tribute to the generosity of the American people and their excitement to 'make America great again,' Barrack told the AP in a statement this month. Even as Trump's inaugural committee ramped up fundraising, however, its planning goals remained modest. On Dec. 29, spokesman Boris Epshteyn told Breitbart News the planners would avoid pomp and circumstance. 'This is not a coronation,' he said, noting Trump would have only three inaugural balls — unlike the eight to 14 at the inaugurations of Bill Clinton, Bush and Obama. But the spending got out of hand, according to vendors and others involved with the planning. 'They blew out their budgets on so many things,' said one person in the events industry who requested anonymity in order to preserve professional relationships. The committee got a late start, according to people in the events industry and Trump associates. That guaranteed the work would be rushed and done at higher cost. A second major problem, according to people involved in the work, was that the committee failed to hire employees with past inauguration planning experience. Among the lead figures overseeing inaugural events, these people said, was Stephanie Wiston Wolkoff, a longtime friend of Melania Trump and high-end events planner in New York. Wolkoff referred questions from the AP to Barrack and the inaugural committee. A final factor in the events' high costs, said people who worked on the inauguration, was planners' relentless focus on ensuring TV quality production for nearly every detail — even ones that were unlikely to be televised. Broadcasting is 'what threw the budgets out the window,' said one person who worked on the inauguration. Perhaps nowhere did the spending mount as quickly as for Trump's 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.' The opening concert featuring Toby Keith and Three Doors Down was broadly similar to concerts put on for Obama in 2009 and Bush in 2005 — except for the cost and size. Bush's inaugural committee spent $2.5 million on its concert on the National Mall. Obama's concert had 10,000 ticketed seats — twice the size of Trump's — and cost less than $5 million, said Kerrigan, and was produced at a high enough level that HBO paid for the rights to telecast it. 'I couldn't tell you how we possibly could have spent $25 million on a concert,' said Kerrigan. Greg Jenkins, the executive director of Bush's second inauguration, reviewed the Bush committee's budget to see how much it had spent on an opening event and concert. He said he'd received a clear directive from the president-elect: 'Don't raise a lot more than you need. Don't go crazy.' 'President Trump's inaugural committee was an unparalleled success,' Alex Stroman, a former spokesman for the inaugural committee, wrote to the AP in June, saying it would be irresponsible to rely on 'uninformed anonymous sources' for information about the inaugural committee's finances.
  • Nearly 1,500 sea turtle hatchlings displaced by hurricanes to be released
    Nearly 1,500 sea turtle hatchlings displaced by hurricanes to be released
    Nearly 1,500 sea turtle hatchlings displaced by Hurricane Irma and Jose were set for release back into the ocean Friday. >> Read more trending news The newly hatched green and loggerhead turtles -- along with numerous young turtles washed back onto the beach after swimming off shore called “washbacks” -- have been turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to a Brevard Zoo release. After Hurricane Irma: What to do if you find a sea turtle nest The zoo said staff and volunteers from the Melbourne area began dropping off the turtles at Brevard Zoo on Monday, before the animals were taken to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton. The FWC was to put the turtles on seaweed mats off shore Friday.
  • Ryan: Majority in Congress want to protect young immigrants
    Ryan: Majority in Congress want to protect young immigrants
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's a bipartisan majority in Congress to protect an estimated 800,000 immigrants brought to United States as children and now here illegally. Ryan said in a radio interview Friday that 'there's a sweet spot for this ... a majority in Congress' to protect young immigrants while also bolstering border security. President Donald Trump said this week he was 'fairly close' to an agreement with congressional Democrats that would enshrine protections for young immigrants established by former President Barack Obama. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, says any legislation to protect so-called 'Dreamers' would be paired with measures to strengthen border security. Ryan tells Milwaukee's WISN-AM that 'we will not in good conscience fix a symptom of the problem without dealing with the root cause of the problem.
  • How far can you go with English? Just ask Melania Trump
    How far can you go with English? Just ask Melania Trump
    How far can you get with a little bit of a foreign language? According to billboards in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, just ask Melania Trump. A private language school in Zagreb is trying to persuade people to learn English by reminding them of the U.S. first lady's personal experience. Five billboards that emerged Friday show the first lady standing before a fluttering American flag and delivering a speech, presumably during President Donald Trump's election campaign. The text reads: 'Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English.' Ivis Buric, a spokeswoman for the American Institute in Zagreb — the local language school that posted the billboards — says the advertising campaign was not intended to mock the U.S. first lady in any way. 'There are different opinions about Melania Trump, but the fact is that she is the first lady,' Buric said. 'She had to do a lot, including delivering speeches in English and addressing huge crowds in a foreign language.' Melania Trump was born in neighboring Slovenia under the name of Melanija Knavs. She left Slovenia in her 20s to pursue an international modeling career before meeting Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in 1998. According to her resume, in addition to her native Slovenian, Melania Trump also speaks English, French, Serbian and German. Melania Trump has hired a law firm in Slovenia to protect her image, which has appeared on different products there, including cakes, underwear and tourist billboards. Yet Buric says she is not afraid that her billboard campaign could backfire. 'It is a positive campaign, nothing negative,' Buric said.
  • Trump: Options to address North Korea 'overwhelming'
    Trump: Options to address North Korea 'overwhelming'
    President Donald Trump says the United States will defend its people against all threats to its way of life, including North Korea. He says the government in Pyongyang has once again shown its 'utter contempt' for its neighbors and for the entire world community by launching another ballistic missile over Japan, a U.S. ally. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump says he's more confident than ever, after seeing the military hardware on base, that U.S. options for addressing the threat from North Korea 'are both effective and overwhelming.' Trump was visiting the base — the home of Air Force One — to mark the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force. He says it's the 'greatest air force on the face of this earth. By far.
