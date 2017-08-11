Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Chance of Rain
H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-day
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour
Close

Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour

Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour
Photo Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Florida Highway Patrol official wants troopers under his command to write at least two tickets an hour, an order that a Florida state senator says is illegal, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

>> Read more trending news

In an email to troopers in an eight-county area in Florida’s Panhandle, Maj. Mark Welch wrote that “the patrol wants to see two citations each hour.”

“This is not a quota; it is what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative.”

Currently, North Florida troopers are writing 1.3 tickets per hour under the initiative, called the Statewide Overtime Action Response program, the Times reported. In an email obtained by the Times, Welch wrote that figure “is not good enough.”

Florida law prohibits the setting of ticket quotas.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who oversees the FHP budget as chairman of the Senate’s transportation budget committee, said Welch has no authority to tell troopers to write more tickets.

“That goes against everything the Florida Highway Patrol should be doing,” Brandes said. “FHP is about safety. It's not about meeting quotas."

Lt. Col. Mike Thomas told the Times that Welch could have chosen his words more carefully, but that he was not imposing a ticket quota.

"It's like a want," Thomas said. "We're just trying to promote our guys getting out, making the stops, having contact with the public, educating them, and we do have discretion. No one has ever taken discretion away from a patrol officer."

FHP figures show that troopers wrote 934,965 citations in 2014, 869,352 in 2015 and 749,241 last year, the Times reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • New Orleans on edge as city scrambles to fix pumping system
    New Orleans on edge as city scrambles to fix pumping system
    Schools closed for the week, and the mayor of New Orleans urged residents to park their cars on high ground. It's a familiar routine for the city during hurricane season, but this time the threat wasn't churning in the Gulf of Mexico. Louisiana's governor declared a state of emergency in New Orleans on Thursday as the city's malfunctioning water-pumping system and the threat of more rain left some neighborhoods at greater risk of flooding. The city scrambled to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system less than a week after a flash flood from torrential rain overwhelmed the city's pumping system and inundated many neighborhoods. The city hadn't finished cleaning up from the last round of flooding before it faced the possibility of another. Mounds of debris from last weekend's flash flood remained piled up on sidewalks and street medians, some taller than passing cars. Tammy Butler went through Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was reliving the stress this week. Butler says she can't afford to rebuild her home and life a second time. 'I am angry, and I am sick of it,' Butler said. 'If people keep getting floods, I'm just going to have to leave the city.' Gov. John Bel Edwards described his emergency declaration as a precautionary measure. He and Mayor Mitch Landrieu tried to calm the jangled nerves of residents still angry about the city's response to last weekend's flooding. 'Obviously this is a serious situation, but it's not something to be panicked about,' Edwards said at a City Hall news conference. Jamie Hill, a resident of the Mid-City neighborhood that has flooded twice in the past month, was clearing mud, sand, grass and other debris from the storm drain near her home. Her car flooded in an earlier downpour a few weeks ago. She said she's learned her lesson and now moves her car anytime it rains. 'I'm doing what I can, not that it will really matter if the pumps aren't working,' she said. The city's infrastructure was crumbling for years before the devastation unleashed in 2005 by levee breaches in Hurricane Katrina's aftermath. The federal government earmarked billions of dollars for repairs and upgrades after the hurricane, but the problems have persisted. Streets are pockmarked with potholes and sinkholes. The city's water system has been plagued by leaks from broken pipes and power outages leading to boil water advisories. New Orleans' municipal pumping system is supposed to move water out of the low-lying city. Having the system crippled in August could not come at a worse time for New Orleans, since the Gulf Coast is in the middle of hurricane season. But officials feared that even a common thunderstorm would test the system's reduced capacity. 'With great prayer and a lot of hard work, hopefully we'll be OK,' the mayor said. Landrieu's office said in a news release early Thursday that the city has lost service from one of its turbines, which powers most of the pumping stations that serve the East Bank of New Orleans. Landrieu said that means the system's capacity to drain storm water from the streets has been diminished. 'It was an internal fire within the turbine itself, and it was a critical part,' Landrieu said. Earlier this week, city officials and spokespeople had said repeatedly that all 24 pumping stations were working at full capacity. But after the system failed to keep up with a storm that dropped 9.4 inches (24 centimeters) of rain in three hours, the truth about the state of the water pumps began to emerge. Despite what the public had been led to believe, City Council members were then told that pumping stations in two of the hardest-hit areas went down to half to two-thirds capacity Saturday, news outlets reported. 'It is unacceptable that the public was not only uninformed, but misinformed as to our drainage system functionality during the flood,' Council Member LaToya Cantrell said in a statement Wednesday. Cedric Grant, one of the mayor's top deputies and head of the Sewerage & Water Board, told the City Council on Tuesday that he would retire at the end of hurricane season, which lasts through November. Public Works Director Mark Jernigan submitted his resignation shortly after the council meeting, when he was asked whether his agency had done enough to clean the catch basins that feed the drainage system. Landrieu said he also wanted the board to fire Joseph Becker, the Sewerage & Water Board's general superintendent. ___ Kunzelman reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  • An array of different kinds of school voucher programs
    An array of different kinds of school voucher programs
    More than half the country has a school choice program that enables families to use public money to send their children to private school. The programs vary by name, structure and eligibility requirements, but most are geared toward low-income families. In 2015, less than 1 percent of children in kindergarten through high school used vouchers to attend private schools. A look at some of the different types of school choice programs: ___ VOUCHERS State money in a per-student amount is reallocated and given to a chosen private school where the child is accepted. That money would have otherwise been given to the public neighborhood school that holds the responsibility to educate the student. The only federal voucher program is in the District of Columbia. __ TAX-CREDIT SCHOLARSHIPS The programs generally allow private nonprofit groups to solicit taxpayers, primarily businesses, to contribute to their scholarship fund in exchange for state tax credits. The money is considered a charitable donation and the state deducts the amount, sometimes dollar-for-dollar, from the contributor's tax bill. Families can then apply for a scholarship and the private nonprofits pay the private schools directly. States' roles are deliberately limited to get around restrictions on using public money for private schools. ___ EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS Public funds are placed in a government-administered 'savings account' that families can use to pay for a wide range of education costs, from tuition and tutoring to transportation and textbooks. ___ Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
  • Mets’ Noah Syndergaard had cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’
    Mets’ Noah Syndergaard had cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’
    New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a different kind of strike Sunday night. >> Read more trending news The right-hander had a cameo role as a Lannister soldier on “Game of Thrones,” and Syndergaard showed off his arm strength with a deadly spear toss during a surprise attack against his army, USA Today reported. Syndergaard has been sidelined with a torn latissimus in his right arm, NJ.com reported in June.  The New York Post reported in March that Syndergaard flew to Spain and took part in the filming, but it was uncertain when the pitcher would appear on the show.
  • School choice program raises questions about accountability
    School choice program raises questions about accountability
    More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that they be expanded into a federal program. Unlike traditional school vouchers, which are directly funded by the states or in the case of Washington, D.C., the federal government, these programs don't use any public money. Instead, those who contribute to the voucher program get tax credits. Seventeen states now have the so-called tax-credit scholarships. Both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have promoted the scholarships as a way to give parents greater choice in deciding where their children will go to school. Supporters are pushing the administration to launch a federal program extending the tax credit scholarships nationwide. Asked whether such a proposal might be included as part of a tax overhaul, DeVos said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press: 'It's certainly part of our discussion.' Depending on who you ask, the programs are either another avenue for school choice drawing on the generosity of taxpayers, or a workaround to existing bans on giving public money to religious organizations — in this case schools — with a set-up that's ripe for abuse. It's hard to know who's right, given that the states purposefully limit their fingerprints on their own programs. For Mayra Puentes of Las Vegas, it was simply a way to get her children a better education. Her son, she said, was struggling in public school, in a state that is ranked at or near the bottom of national lists on the quality of public education. Puentes said would not have been able to afford the combined $22,000 tuition for her three children at Mountain View Christian Schools. In Nevada, scholarships are capped annually at about $7,700 per child. They can be used at 86 private schools, not all of them accredited. How the program works: Nonprofits solicit contributions from businesses and others. The organizations distribute the funds to families that apply. They keep 5 percent to 10 percent of the donations for administrative costs. Contributors can deduct the amount they gave, sometimes dollar-for-dollar, from their state tax bill. Most states designate the vouchers programs for low-income families. 'They are this weird blend of tax policy and education policy, and in a lot of ways, they are treated more like tax policy,' said Josh Cunningham of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the programs. Nevada lawmakers secured a $20 million boost for the scholarships this year, after Republicans suffered a crushing blow when they couldn't get money for their embattled Education Savings Accounts, a different type of school choice program. Assemblyman Paul Anderson, a Republican, said government transparency laws do not and should not apply to the tax-credit scholarships because the tax component is confidential by nature, and the private sector is handling the rest. He said it was no different than a church asking its parishioners for donations — even though the state created the voucher program. Supporters have on their side the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that the contributed money is private funds because the cash is never touched by the state. But government transparency watchdogs have warned that the set-up can be problematic, with abuses well-documented. In Alabama and Georgia, for example, groups advertised the programs as money-making for contributors. In Arizona, a lawmaker makes six figures annually by running a scholarship group in the same system that he has supported. Critics say under certain circumstances, wealthy contributors could even make a profit by claiming the 'charitable' deduction multiple times over at the state and federal levels. The AAA Scholarship Foundation Inc. which runs programs in Nevada and five other states, says it doesn't give tax advice but has, when asked, shared an IRS memo on the matter. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy say loopholes in the tax code would allow contributors to both eliminate their state tax bill and also get a charitable deduction off their federal taxes, and in some cases, also their state taxes. Carl Davis, the Washington-based think tank's research director, likened the system to a money-laundering tax scheme because the contributions are officially considered donations — even if the scholarship money goes to for-profit schools. 'That's not charity. That's just helping facilitate the movement of funds. These so-called donors are really like middlemen,' Davis said. 'They're not making a financial sacrifice.' The research firm estimates that states give away $1 billion annually in tax credits for these voucher programs. Aside from closing the loophole, states could also rein it in by requiring contributors to show their federal tax return to prove that they aren't 'double-dipping,' Davis said. EdChoice, a leading school choice advocacy group, defends the tax-credit program, saying it's accountable to parents who can choose to take their kids elsewhere if they don't like a school, even if there are, like in all government programs, some cases of abuse. Acknowledging that there are things to address, EdChoice's policy director Jason Bedrick says his team has advised scholarship groups not to mischaracterize the system as a 'get rich quick' scheme. But he's not apologetic about the tax loophole, saying it's no different compared to tax credits for other charitable causes that in some states, though very rarely, is also a dollar-for-dollar contribution. And if there is tax code reform to address double-dipping, it should apply uniformly to all donor tax credits — not just for a highly political issue like vouchers. 'Some people might not like that, but they're acting within the letter of the law. I see no problem with that,' Bedrick said. 'Nobody's going to go to jail for this.' ___ Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
  • Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour
    Quota? North Florida state troopers told to write 2 tickets per hour
    A Florida Highway Patrol official wants troopers under his command to write at least two tickets an hour, an order that a Florida state senator says is illegal, the Tampa Bay Times reported. >> Read more trending news In an email to troopers in an eight-county area in Florida’s Panhandle, Maj. Mark Welch wrote that “the patrol wants to see two citations each hour.” “This is not a quota; it is what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative.”Currently, North Florida troopers are writing 1.3 tickets per hour under the initiative, called the Statewide Overtime Action Response program, the Times reported. In an email obtained by the Times, Welch wrote that figure “is not good enough.” Florida law prohibits the setting of ticket quotas. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who oversees the FHP budget as chairman of the Senate’s transportation budget committee, said Welch has no authority to tell troopers to write more tickets. “That goes against everything the Florida Highway Patrol should be doing,” Brandes said. “FHP is about safety. It's not about meeting quotas.' Lt. Col. Mike Thomas told the Times that Welch could have chosen his words more carefully, but that he was not imposing a ticket quota. 'It's like a want,' Thomas said. 'We're just trying to promote our guys getting out, making the stops, having contact with the public, educating them, and we do have discretion. No one has ever taken discretion away from a patrol officer.' FHP figures show that troopers wrote 934,965 citations in 2014, 869,352 in 2015 and 749,241 last year, the Times reported.
  • New York commuter tosses coffee in bus driver's face
    New York commuter tosses coffee in bus driver's face
    A commuter in Brooklyn, angered because a bus was out of service, threw a hot cup of coffee at the driver’s face late Wednesday, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news The 33-year-old driver was on his meal break around 11:30 p.m. when a woman asked him when the bus would be moving, a New York Police Department spokesman said. The driver told the woman that the bus was out of service. Police said the woman then tossed her coffee at the man before fleeing the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital. He suffered minor injuries, the New York Post reported. Police said the woman is in her 40s. Assaulting a transit authority employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, WPIX reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.