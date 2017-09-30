Protesters unfurl ‘Stop Killing Us’ banner at Cardinals game

Protesters inside St. Louis’ Busch Stadium unfurled a banner at the Cardinals-Brewers game Friday night with a rendition of the team mascot and the words: "Stop Killing Us," the Post-Dispatch reported.

Protesters were upset with the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man two weeks ago, ESPN reported. The banner was hung over the upper deck railing in left field.

A video posted on Facebook showed a group of demonstrators high above the playing field holding a banner and chanting “No Justice. No Baseball” and “You can’t stop the revolution,” Reuters reported.

By 9:30 p.m., the group had been ushered out of the stadium by police, the Post-Dispatch reported. They joined almost 200 gathered at Kiener Plaza, with police watching from nearby. From there, the protesters marched to Broadway and Walnut, where a confrontation took place with police in riot gear. As the game let out close to 10 p.m., some of the game attendees argued with some of the protesters.

The protests are the latest sparked by a not-guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis patrolman Jason Stockley on Sept. 15, the Post-Dispatch reported. Stockley, who is white, shot and killed drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in 2011, after a high-speed chase in which Stockley was recorded saying he intended to kill him, the Post-Dispatch reported.