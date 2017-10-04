Prosecutors: Man decapitated mother while out on bail

A Houston man who had been barred from visiting his parents after punching his 76-year-old mother in the face in April was in jail after prosecutors allege he returned to the home and decapitated her, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Kyriakos Savvas Georghiou, 27, is accused of killing Jane Georghiou. The woman's head was "completely separated from her body," according to court records obtained by the Chronicle.
His father, Costas Georghiou, had “multiple stab wounds,” prosecutors said, and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
Kyriakos Georghiou was out on bail that had been posted by his parents, the Chronicle reported. His attorney, Jeffrey Wilner, said Georghiou's parents posted his $10,000 bail in the assault case last month and were getting him mental health treatment at a facility in Houston. Georghiou had been in jail since June for the alleged assault, court records show. He was released in September on $10,000 bond and was banned from contact with his mother, court records show.
Police said Kyriakos Georghiou left his parents’ home with two knives and quietly surrendered after law enforcement officers arrived. He "didn't say a whole lot" and was taken into custody, Assistant Houston Police Department Chief Wendy Baimbridge told reporters.
It is not the accused killer’s first brush with the law. He was arrested in 2008 on drug and robbery charges and served three years in prison, court records show.
In 2014, Georghiou was arrested for injury to elderly after he punched his mother in the face and broke two of her teeth. In early April, he was arrested on the same charge, court records show. His mother was sitting in the passenger seat of her son's car when he allegedly reached over and punched her in the mouth, knocking out a tooth, the Chronicle reported..
Georghiou is due back in a Harris County courtroom Thursday.
