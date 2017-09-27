A state lawmaker is threatening to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance to show support for the NFL players who kneeled to protest racial injustice. State Representative Dar'shun Kendrick posted on Facebook that she would sit for the pledge if they were in session. 'This nation was founded on protests, and so if I respect your right to stand, all I do ask is that you respect my right not to, not to stand,' she said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb sheriff accused of exposure at Piedmont Park has POST certification revoked Should less than an ounce of marijuana send you to jail? Marietta man drove 1,000 miles to kill Yale doctor he says fired him Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with Kendrick who said she respects the military, the flag and the country, but supports the NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. She wishes others would support their decision, too. The post sparked criticism from Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams. 'My heart goes out to her constituents because I would be completely embarrassed if my representative did not stand for our pledge of allegiance,' he said. So Elliot asked some of Kendrick's constituents what they thought about the post. 'I am not particularly in support of it. I think they’re blowing everything out of proportion,' said constituent Lee Harris. 'That’s the best part about being an American. You can choose what you want to do and you should not be criticized for having your own opinion,' said another constituent, Cherlyn Franklin. Kendrick hopes this stance sparks conversations not just about free speech but racial injustice, too. 'I’m willing to have a conversation with anyone so long as they don’t think that I’m less patriotic because I choose to protest in a certain way,' said Kendrick. We did check, and there is no hard and fast rule in the House requiring standing during the Pledge of Allegiance. Kendrick says she's not sure yet what she'll do when the start of the General Assembly rolls around in January.