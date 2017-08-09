Listen Live
Ponce City Market is offering free pooch portraits this weekend
Close

Ponce City Market is offering free pooch portraits this weekend

Ponce City Market is offering free pooch portraits this weekend
Visitors walk along the Atlanta Beltline by Ponce City Market in Atlanta. DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM

Ponce City Market is offering free pooch portraits this weekend

By: Stephanie Toone The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s virtually always a good plan to hit the Atlanta Beltline and hightail it to Ponce City Market, but, on Saturday, doggie moms and dads have more incentive than usual.

  RELATED: 7 of the best dog parks in metro Atlanta

The mix-used hot spot is inviting Atlantans and their pups to stop by The Shed, located just off the Atlanta BeltLine, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for free dog portraits by Atlanta photographer, Scott Lowden.

The free portraits coincide with the grand opening of PCM’s newest amenity, Barking Hound Village, an award-winning dog valet service for visitors, office workers and residents with pooch pals. 

RELATED: Pet-ture perfect: 7 ways to get the best photo of your furry friend

Pricing for the valet services will be $12  for the first hour and $2.50 for each additional 15 minutes. Other services will be offered, including dog bathing, King of Pups frozen treats from the King of Pops eatery located in PCM’s Central Food Hall and more.

For more details about the dog valet, visit the website.

Take a look at some of Scott Lowden’s photography here:

  • Judge approves Jill Stein's plea deal for pipeline protest
    Judge approves Jill Stein's plea deal for pipeline protest
    A North Dakota judge on Wednesday accepted a plea agreement that spares former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein any jail time for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline nearly a year ago. Judge Gail Hagerty accepted a plea deal in which Stein pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief and prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. Stein will be on unsupervised probation for about six months and must pay $250 in fees. She had faced a maximum punishment of two months in jail and $3,000 in fines. Stein and her attorney did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. Morton County Assistant State's Attorney Brian Grosinger also did not respond to messages seeking comment on why prosecutors chose not to take the case to trial. Stein was charged for spray-painting a bulldozer at a construction site last September. She told The Associated Press in March that it was 'very problematic to have this hanging over my head' and that she wanted the case resolved. She also said that she was willing to go jail but that's 'not my preference, obviously.' Stein's running mate, Ajamu Baraka, who faced similar charges, got the same deal Wednesday. The $3.8 billion pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners on June 1 began moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a distribution point in Illinois, though American Indian tribes who fear environmental harm are still fighting the project in court. Protests in North Dakota by tribes and environmental groups between last August and this past February resulted in 761 arrests. Stein was at a pipeline construction site in southern North Dakota on Sept. 6, 2016, where authorities said equipment was vandalized. She issued a statement at the time admitting to spray-painting the words 'I approve this message' on the blade of a bulldozer to protest that it 'had been used to destroy sacred burial sites of the Standing Rock Sioux.' A state judge issued an arrest warrant for Stein the next day, but court proceedings were never scheduled. Grosinger has not responded to several requests for comment as to why. Another high-profile pipeline opponent arrested in North Dakota, Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, in March agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that kept her out of jail. She also faced misdemeanor charges that carried the same potential punishment as Stein faced. Stein said in March that she doesn't view the pipeline's completion as a defeat because Dakota Access opponents 'connected the dots between the struggle for indigenous human rights and water rights and climate survival.' She said she also plans to be active in the opposition to the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, though she wasn't sure in what way. ___ Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Ohio school district trains staff to shoot intruders
    Ohio school district trains staff to shoot intruders
    Intruders beware: Thirty-two teachers and staff in Ohio’s Mad River Local Schools are now armed and ready to kill. >> Read more trending news When school gets back in session Monday, each school building will have a number of the trained staff members who are able to access hidden gun safes, the combinations of which are known exclusively to the individual staff member and the superintendent. MORE: Mad River will give school staff access to guns The district is the first in Montgomery County to assemble an “armed and trained response team,” said Superintendent Chad Wyen. But he said the district is part of an emerging trend. “It’s way more prevalent than people realize,” Wyen said of the district’s decision to arm employees. “Sixty-three out of 88 counties in Ohio have a district with a response team.” RELATED: New law to ban cellphone use while driving in Tenn. school zones In southwest Ohio, Wyen has worked with Sidney City Schools, in Miami County, which has a similar plan. Wyen has also worked with Georgetown Exempted Village Schools, in Brown County, east of Cincinnati. RELATED: Latest move in school safety? A panic button Mad River Local Schools staff members interviewed to join the volunteer team, then attended one of two courses offering Ohio Peace Officer Training, which is the basic requirement for becoming a police officer. The team also trained at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office gun range. So far, Wyen said, the response has been positive. He said only one parent has called him opposed to the plan.
  • Man accused of killing neighbor over dog droppings made shocking confessions, police say
    Man accused of killing neighbor over dog droppings made shocking confessions, police say
    The man accused of killing his neighbor over dog droppings was in court Wednesday where police testified about multiple confessions he allegedly made. Larry Bates shot and killed Paul Wilson in Barrow County in July, investigators said. Wilson’s wife said Bates kept wrongly accusing their dog of leaving feces in his yard. She said Bates had lived across the street for two years and had become obsessed with them.  Bates followed Wilson after he got off work on July 2, and began shooting while he walked the dogs, Wilson's wife said. He later died from his wounds. Bates has been charged with murder. Police said Bates confessed, 'I shot him, I shot him, I shot him.” We're hearing from police about the alleged confessions for Channel 2 Action News at 5. A GoFundMe page has been created if you'd like to help. AT 4: Hear how authorities say this Barrow County man confessed to killing his neighbor last month over dog waste in his yard. pic.twitter.com/t7v8XYmOiP — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) August 9, 2017 TRENDING STORIES: This is how Clark Howard escaped injury after being brushed by a car This is why North Korea threatening Guam 2 tires deflate during takeoff of Delta flight Volunteer knitters needed for purple baby hats
  • 3 decades for man busted with $3M in cocaine inside tractor-trailer
    3 decades for man busted with $3M in cocaine inside tractor-trailer
    A man convicted of trafficking cocaine in Marietta in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to serve 30 years in prison. In June, a jury convicted 41-year-old Ferrando Rodriguez of trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine. Narcotics agents executed a search warrant on a tractor-trailer driven by Ramirez in the early hours of June 25, 2015 along Franklin Road. During the stop, agents found cocaine estimated to be worth $3 million. TRENDING STORIES: The best fried chicken chain in America is in an Atlanta gas station This is how Clark Howard escaped injury after being brushed by a car Volunteer knitters needed for purple baby hats “Trafficking is not only a crime, but it represents poison on the streets of Cobb County,” said Assistant District Attorney Greg Epstein. In addition to the 30-year sentence, Rodriguez was imposed a fine of $1 million. Two other men have previously pled guilty and are serving time in prison. Jesus Ruben Rosillo, 53, was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison and fined $1 million. He admitted he packed the cocaine into the tractor-trailer. Javier Leonardo Rodriguez, 26, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and fined $300,000. Jesus Rodriguez admitted he had driven with Rosillo and Ferrando Rodriguez to check out a drop site to transfer the drugs.
  • After freak injury running on field, Braves' Camargo on DL
    After freak injury running on field, Braves' Camargo on DL
    Rookie shortstop Johan Camargo was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a bone bruise in his knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night's game. Rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he tried to avoid stepping on the first-base chalk line. He fell to the ground and needed help off the field. Camargo, on crutches after the game, attributed the injury to 'bad luck.' Swanson was optioned to Gwinnett on July 27, when he was hitting only .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs for Atlanta. Swanson is expected to start in Wednesday night's game against the Phillies.
  • House ethics panel continues inquiry of veteran Rep. Conyers
    House ethics panel continues inquiry of veteran Rep. Conyers
    The House Ethics Committee said Wednesday it is extending an investigation of Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, the longest-serving member of Congress, over payments to his former chief of staff. The ethics panel said it needs more time to review a report submitted by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, which said there is substantial reason to believe that Conyers paid his former chief of staff for work she did not perform. Conyers, 88, is in his 27th term representing Detroit and is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. He said in April 2016 that he suspended longtime staff chief Cynthia Martin after she pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. Martin was placed on unpaid leave while he reviewed the matter, Conyers said. But the ethics office said Martin was paid more than $13,000 a month through August 2016. She was fired in October, although investigators said they were told as early as June 2016 that Martin no longer worked in the office. A spokeswoman said Conyers 'has worked diligently at all times to comply with' House rules and is cooperating fully with the Ethics Committee. The investigation will be led by Chairwoman Susan Brooks, R-Ind., and Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, the panel's senior Democrat. Brooks and Deutch said in a statement that the continuation of the inquiry does not in itself reflect any judgment of wrongdoing. In a related development, the ethics panel also said it is continuing an inquiry of Michael Collins, chief of staff to Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. The ethics office said there is substantial reason to believe that Collins improperly served in dual roles, in Lewis's Washington office and as treasurer of his 2016 re-election campaign. The ethics office is an independent agency that investigates complaints against House members and staff and makes recommendation to the House Ethics Committee. Ethics rules bar senior House staff from serving in any fiduciary role for a political organization, and specifically cite campaign treasurer as a prohibited position for such staffers. Collins, who was paid $167,500 a year as chief of staff, received nearly $55,000 over a two-year period in 'campaign consulting fees,' the ethics office said. A lawyer for Collins said he served as campaign treasurer as a volunteer and was paid for his work as a campaign strategist, a role he has long served. Collins has repaid $295, the amount he received in 2015 above a House limit for outside pay for senior staffers, attorney Robert Charrow said in a letter to the ethics panel. Collins 'takes full responsibility for the overpayment, which is unlikely to recur because the campaign committee is establishing safeguards to more closely track payments' to Collins, the lawyer wrote.
