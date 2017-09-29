Listen Live
News
Police: Victims in deadly NYC school stabbing bullied attacker moments before
Police: Victims in deadly NYC school stabbing bullied attacker moments before

Police: Victims in deadly NYC school stabbing bullied attacker moments before
Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
New York Police Department.

Police: Victims in deadly NYC school stabbing bullied attacker moments before

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK  -  A New York City high school student who was stabbed to death in his classroom, and a second teen who was critically injured, bullied their attacker moments before the deadly altercation, police said Thursday. However, the students did not continuously harass him as previously believed, WPIX reported.

Abel Cedeno, 18, lashed out with a pocketknife during a third-period history class at Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx on Wednesday, according to police.

Matthew McCree, 15, was fatally stabbed, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the attack, police said.

The victims were throwing pencils and papers at Cedeno, allegedly trying to start an altercation, police said. Cedeno then stabbed both students in the chest with a 3-inch switchblade, according to New York Police Department Chief Robert Boyce.

The incident initially was believed to be the culmination of a two-week argument between Cedeno and the victims, Boyce said Wednesday. However, Boyce said Thursday that it was the first known incident between the students..

“He had problems before, at the start of school, but not with these two individuals,” Boyce told WPIX.

Cedeno has not specified to investigators what he was bullied about, Boyce said, and is also not believed to have mentioned any bullying..

Cedeno has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, Boyce said.

After the attack, which happened in front of 15 to 20 other students, officials said Cedeno handed the knife to a school counselor and willingly went to a school office, where he waited for police, WPIX reported.

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Lawyer: O.J. Simpson to eat steak, get iPhone after release
    Lawyer: O.J. Simpson to eat steak, get iPhone after release
    O.J. Simpson's attorney says he expects the former football star and actor to be released from a Nevada prison 'a few days' after Sunday, the first eligible date for Simpson to be paroled under a decision reached by a state panel in July. Malcolm LaVergne tells ABC's 'Good Morning America' that Simpson is 'making arrangements' for his release but nothing has been finalized. Simpson is being released after spending nine years behind bars in a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case. LaVergne says Simpson wants to see his family and enjoy 'the very simple pleasures' of life, including eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone. Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was later found liable for their deaths in civil court.
  • Richard Pyle, accomplished AP reporter for 50 years, dies
    Richard Pyle, accomplished AP reporter for 50 years, dies
    Journalist Richard Pyle, whose long and accomplished Associated Press career spanned the globe and a half-century of crisis, war, catastrophe and indelible moments in news reporting, died at age 83. He died Thursday at a hospital of respiratory failure due to lung fibrosis and obstructive lung disease, said his wife, actress-writer Brenda Smiley. Pyle was there when President John F. Kennedy learned of the Cuban missile challenge and when President Richard Nixon waved goodbye to the White House, when the World Trade Center's twin towers came down and when a Pennsylvania nuclear plant almost blew up, when the last Americans walked out of Hanoi's war prisons and when Desert Storm drove the last Iraqis from Kuwait. Pyle was even there at age 75, dashing to the shoreline when Capt. Chesley B. Sullenberger's jetliner made its lifesaving splash-landing in the Hudson River in 2009, the year Pyle retired after 49 years with the AP. In the end, Pyle was proudest of his Vietnam War coverage over five critical years, the last half as chief of the news organization's Pulitzer Prize-winning Saigon bureau. A journalist in the 1960s 'couldn't let this story go by,' he said. 'It was the greatest story I've ever had.' AP's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, on Thursday praised Pyle for the depth of his journalism. 'Richard Pyle never lost his passion for great stories and never lost his insistence on strong, probing journalism,' Buzbee said. 'Years after he had retired, he buttonholed me at an event, wanting to know: 'Were we committed to the journalism? Were we keeping AP focused on strong reporting? Were we screwing it up?' It's people like Pyle who are the conscience of a news organization like The Associated Press.' Former AP President Lou Boccardi described him as 'a man for all seasons.' 'His career took him to distant places but we knew he would be at home anywhere,' Boccardi wrote. 'He was an extraordinary guy who took pride in being an AP newsman and he made all of us better.' Richard H. Pyle was 10 years old in 1944 when he reported the D-Day invasion of France, papering the walls of his suburban Detroit home with bulletins gleaned from the radio. By his college days he knew his calling. After two years in the Army, he was graduated in journalism from Wayne State University in Detroit. He first worked on a suburban newspaper, and then he joined the AP's Detroit bureau in 1960. In October 1962, he was covering Kennedy in Michigan when the president broke off his visit and flew back to Washington as the Cuban missile crisis unfolded. After stints at international editing desks in New York and Washington, he volunteered in 1968 to cover the conflict in Vietnam, where the gregarious, goateed Midwesterner joined an AP staff of stars, including writer Peter Arnett and photographers Horst Faas and Nick Ut, all Pulitzer winners. The combat death of one colleague in 1971 would particularly weigh on Pyle, by then bureau chief responsible for an entire staff. The AP's talented Henri Huet and three other photographers were killed when a South Vietnamese army helicopter was shot down in a remote area of Laos. Their remains were beyond retrieval, but Pyle vowed to get there someday. More than 20 years later he received a call from the Pentagon's missing-in-action search teams, seeking information, and by 1998 a team was headed to the crash site, accompanied by Pyle and former Saigon photo chief Faas. They later described the mission in a book, 'Lost over Laos.' No identifiable remains were found, but recovered shards of bone were interred at the Newseum, Washington's journalism museum. After a final big story, flying to Hanoi for release of the last American prisoners of war, Pyle plunged into a new assignment in Washington in 1973, beating all others in reporting the resignation of disgraced Vice President Spiro Agnew. He went on to cover the post-Watergate presidential transition from Nixon to Gerald Ford, while also being sent to report news beyond the Beltway, including Middle East wars and the Three Mile Island nuclear plant disaster. Walter Mears, a former AP vice president, Washington bureau chief and national political writer who collaborated with Pyle on the Agnew exclusive, called him 'a solid AP guy.' 'He was a very good reporter who stuck with the story once he got a whiff of it,' Mears said. In the 1980s, first as Asia news editor in Tokyo and then as a roving Mideast correspondent, Pyle covered scores of headline stories, from revolution in the Philippines to war in Lebanon and the Iran-Iraq conflict. Back home in 1990, he joined the AP's New York bureau. But the Pyle byline still ranged far afield: He reported on such New York stories as mob boss John Gotti's 1992 trial and the 2001 terror attack on the World Trade Center as well as the 1991 Gulf War and the 1999 Kosovo conflict. Pyle also was the author of the 1991 book 'Schwarzkopf,' on America's Gulf War commander Norman Schwarzkopf, and co-author of 'Breaking News: How the Associated Press Has Covered War, Peace, and Everything Else,' a 2007 history of the AP, a fit subject for someone who never tired of extolling the virtues of the news cooperative, whose reach he sensed with his first AP byline. Reporting on a bid for a post office by a Michigan town named Hell, Pyle wrote a witty piece full of wordplay on the town's name. Hours later his editor showed him a message from across the sea: 'Detroit, your Hell, Michigan, getting smash play front pages London.' 'Jesus Christ,' he recalled thinking. 'Does this happen every day?' He was hooked and ready for a long run.
    Florida man’s security cameras film weeks of drug deals
    Juan Dejesus Cabral wanted to know who was coming and going from his Stuart home, so he set up six cameras around the house. Martin County sheriff’s authorities did, too. >> Read more trending news The 26-year-old alleged drug dealer was arrested this week at his home on Southeast Norfolk Boulevard, just east of South Kanner Highway, on multiple drug-related charges. While performing a court-approved search of the home, sheriff’s narcotics and SWAT officers found the cameras mounted throughout the property. Cabral said he was afraid of being robbed. Authorities gathered weeks worth of footage from those cameras, or in the sheriff’s office’s words, “weeks worth of customers.” “Cabral had excellent taste in video cameras, providing detectives with high-quality video evidence of his illegal activity, plus bonus footage,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. “Detectives will now go through the footage to see who will be featured in future booking photos.” Cabral’s girlfriend, who was at the home when authorities raided it, was arrested on drug possession charges. Julie Rembert, 20, and Cabral were transported to the Martin County Jail.
  • Trump: 'Big decisions' to be made on cost of rebuilding PR
    Trump: 'Big decisions' to be made on cost of rebuilding PR
    President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says 'big decisions' are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island. Trump is quoting praise from Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, who says the president and the Trump administration have 'delivered' for the U.S. territory. Trump writes on Twitter: 'The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!' His tweets come after people on the island have said help is scarce and disorganized and food supplies are dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria. Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.
