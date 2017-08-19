Police: Stabbings in Finland ‘a terrorist attack’

Police in Finland said they believe the killing of two people in the southwestern city of Turku on Friday was a terrorist attack, the BBC reported Saturday.

The attacker, who was shot in the leg by police and taken into custody, was an 18-year-old Moroccan. The two people stabbed to death were both Finnish, police said. Eight people were also injured, among them two Swedes and one Italian.

Police raided a flat and made a number of arrests overnight, the BBC reported.

In a statement, police said "The act had been investigated as murder, but during the night we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offences are now terrorist killings."

Police said they knew the identity of the Moroccan but have not yet released it, the BBC reported.

The attack happened in the Puutori/Market Square area of Turku.