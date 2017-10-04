Police: Man arrested says he time-traveled to warn of aliens

A Wyoming man told police he was from the future. Police told him that for the present, he was under arrest for public intoxication.

>> Read more trending news

Police in Casper were dispatched to a residence Monday night to speak with a man who was stating he was born in 2048 and was there to help people escape aliens, KTWO reported.

Bryant Johnson claimed he was trying to warn the people of Casper that aliens were coming next year, and they should leave as soon as possible. He also said he wanted to speak to the president of the town, KTWO reported.

Johnson told police the only way he was able to time-travel was to have aliens fill his body with alcohol and have him stand on a giant pad. The pad, however, was supposed to transport him to 2018, Johnson said, according to police.

Officers noted that Johnson had watery, bloodshot eyes, slightly slurred speech and the smell of alcohol coming from him, KTWO reported.

An early breath sample showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.136. The limit in Wyoming is 0.08 for drivers 21 or older, and 0.02 for drivers 18 to 20.