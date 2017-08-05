Listen Live
Police: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle
Police: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle

Police: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle
Car seat.

Police: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LUTHER, Okla. -  A 4-month-old Oklahoma girl was found dead after she was left inside an SUV by her grandmother on Friday, KFOR reported.

The Luther Fire Department was called to Apple Creek Learning Center around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a child left in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's grandmother said she thought she dropped the girl at a daycare in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area on her way to work, according to Mark Opgrande, a spokesman with the Oklahoma County sheriff's office.

"She had apparently thought that she dropped off the child this morning, which she had not," Opgrande told KFOR. "After she got off work, she drove back to Luther to stop by the daycare."

"They informed her that she did not drop off the child and they went to look for the child inside the daycare. They couldn’t find her. That’s when they went out to the vehicle, and then discovered her outside in the back of the car. She was deceased."

The girl was in the car while her grandmother was at her place of work in Oklahoma City the entire day, officials said.

Authorities were still investigating the case Friday evening and no charges had been filed.

The girl's name and the grandmother's are not being released at this time, Opgrande said,

"(The grandmother) is being questioned, she’s obviously distraught, this is a tragic situation and that’s why we remind parents all the time. It’s hot out and things like this aren’t supposed to happen, but they do.”

Parents. We have some very very sad news from Apple Creek. A tragic accident with one of our beloved babies. I ask...

Posted by Apple Creek Gang on Friday, August 4, 2017

    A 4-month-old Oklahoma girl was found dead after she was left inside an SUV by her grandmother on Friday, KFOR reported. >> Read more trending news The Luther Fire Department was called to Apple Creek Learning Center around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a child left in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The child's grandmother said she thought she dropped the girl at a daycare in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area on her way to work, according to Mark Opgrande, a spokesman with the Oklahoma County sheriff's office. 'She had apparently thought that she dropped off the child this morning, which she had not,' Opgrande told KFOR. 'After she got off work, she drove back to Luther to stop by the daycare.' 'They informed her that she did not drop off the child and they went to look for the child inside the daycare. They couldn't find her. That's when they went out to the vehicle, and then discovered her outside in the back of the car. She was deceased.' The girl was in the car while her grandmother was at her place of work in Oklahoma City the entire day, officials said. Authorities were still investigating the case Friday evening and no charges had been filed. The girl's name and the grandmother's are not being released at this time, Opgrande said, '(The grandmother) is being questioned, she's obviously distraught, this is a tragic situation and that's why we remind parents all the time. It's hot out and things like this aren't supposed to happen, but they do."
