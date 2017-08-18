A Houston Police Department officer who was recently suspended after being charged with driving while intoxicated was previously in trouble for posting provocative photos of herself online, Chron.com reported.

Stacey Suro, 47, uploaded nearly 100 photographs -- some of them nude -- to the portfolio website ModelMayhem.com, Chron.com reported. The photos were uploaded in the fall of 2012, police officials said.

Suro, who was a sergeant at the time, was suspended and ultimately demoted after an internal investigation, a police spokesman said.

Requests for comment by Suro and ModelMayhem have not been answered, Chron.com reported.

Suro was suspended Tuesday night after she was charged for driving while intoxicated. She is currently out on $500 bond and is set to appear in Harris County criminal court on Aug. 23. Suro joined the Houston police force in 1992 and was currently working in the property room as a senior police officer.

An internal investigation is under way and can take up to 180 days, police officials said.