Listen Live
cloudy-day
45°
H 57
L 32

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
45°
Mostly Clear
H 57° L 32°
  • cloudy-day
    45°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 32°
  • clear-day
    57°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 32°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Cloudy. H 48° L 29°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot
Close

Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot

Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Kroger.

Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot

By: Lauren Foreman, Atlanta Journal-Contstitution

ATLANTA - 
A shopper was robbed, beaten and shot at in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store, police said.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

His assailants also told the man to “stop moving or (I’m going to have to) kill you,” according to the report.

The incident happened about midnight Wednesday, which is one hour before closing time at the Kroger on Old National Highway, according to a new police report.

The customer, described as a 47-year-old College Park resident, was putting groceries in his car when two armed robbers walked up to him, demanded his wallet and cellphone, and pistol-whipped him, Fulton police said.

“I’m just minding my own business,” the victim told the robbers. “I’m trying to go home. Just leave me alone.”

The encounter started when one of the men asked the victim for his car keys and he refused, according to the report.

“Give me your wallet instead,” the robber said.

At that point, the victim started resisting.

“Stop moving or (I’m going to have to) kill you,” one of the robbers told him.

The robber then snatched at the victim’s wallet, causing it to fall. An accomplice picked it up and one of the men cocked a firearm, according to the report.

“Open your car,” one of the men said. “We going to ride together. I should kill you right now for resisting.”

The robber hit the victim on the left side of his head, police said.

The victim started walking quickly toward the grocery store, and that’s when he heard at least one gunshot and saw a store window shatter, according to the police report.

Fulton County police Officer Sherton Hutchins, who was in the area doing a business check, heard the shot. 

The officer then saw two men in gray clothes sprint across Old National Highway. Hutchins ran toward the victim while others searched the area for the two robbers, police said.

They have not been found.

Detectives are now looking at surveillance video for clues into who the robbers are. Kroger spokesman Felix Turner said that store officials were “in full cooperation with local authorities to provide any information as they investigate the incident.”

In a statement, he said Kroger is committed to providing a secure environment for all customers.

“As part of this commitment,” Turner said, “Kroger has invested in several measures at the Old National Highway location, including in-store security, security patrol in the parking lot, surveillance equipment and associate training. “

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest: Trump supports Disney's 21st Century Fox deal
    The Latest on Disney's deal for large part of Fox (all times local)12:20 p.m.The White House says President Donald Trump supports Disney's purchase of much of 21st Century Fox.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump called media magnate Rupert Murdoch to congratulate him on the deal.Disney is buying the Murdoch family's Fox movie and television studios and some cable and international TV businesses for about $52.4 billion.Sanders says Trump thinks the deal 'could be a great thing for jobs.'___7:10 a.m.Rupert Murdoch says selling much of the 21st Century Fox entertainment businesses to Disney allows what remains of his family's business to focus on American news and sports.Murdoch and his sons talked about the deal in a call with investors Thursday. They describe the move as a return to the company's lean and aggressive roots.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business. The deal doesn't include the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network.Murdoch, calling himself a 'newsman with a competitive spirit,' says Fox is 'probably the strongest brand in all of television' and hasn't been hurt by losing some of its stars. He says the new company will be centered on live news and sports brands and the strength of the Fox network.He says, 'I know a lot of you are wondering, 'Why did the Murdochs come to such a momentous decision?' Are we retreating? Absolutely not. We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.'___6:15 a.m.Disney CEO Robert Iger says he'll work with Fox CEO James Murdoch on integrating the two companies, but Iger doesn't know what Murdoch's role will be over the long term.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses, as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Iger told investors on a conference call Thursday that Murdoch will 'be integral to helping us integrate these companies.' After that, Iger says he will 'continue to discuss with him whether there's a role for him here or not.'James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch, who built 21st Century Fox and News Corp. out of an inheritance from his father in Australia.Rupert Murdoch has ostensibly already handed the reins over to a new generation at Fox. His son James is CEO, while his other son, Lachlan, like Rupert, has the title of executive chairman.___5:40 a.m.Disney CEO Bob Iger says its deal for a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox is a chance to combine some of the world's 'most iconic' entertainment franchises.The deal is a strong sign that the home of Mickey Mouse is serious about an upcoming streaming service to compete with Netflix. The Disney-branded service, expected in 2019, will have classic and upcoming movies from the studio, shows from Disney Channel, and the 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies.In an audio webcast Thursday to discuss the deal, Iger said some of the Fox properties will fit with that offering, including National Geographic and additional Marvel productions.The service is driven by changes in how viewers watch TV and movies. While Disney has benefited from years of selling packaged channels such as ESPN through cable and satellite TV distributors, many viewers are ditching traditional TV and watching online instead. A streaming service lets Disney reach those viewers directly.During the webcast, Iger said, 'Creating a direct (to) consumer relationship is vital to the future of our media business and it is our highest priority.'___5:05 a.m.Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger will remain in those roles until at least 2021 as part of the company's deal to acquire a large part of 21st Century Fox.The Walt Disney Co. had announced in March an extension of his contract to July 2, 2019, ending any speculation that Iger would retire this year. Thursday's extension is driven by the $52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses.Orin Smith, lead independent director of Disney's board, says keeping Iger was key to 'provide the vision and proven leadership required to successfully complete and integrate such a massive, complex undertaking.'During an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Disney-owned ABC, Iger said, 'I've got one of the greatest jobs in the world ... This combination makes it even more exciting.'Disney has no obvious successor since Iger's heir apparent, COO Tom Staggs, left last year.Since taking the top role in 2005, Iger has acquired Star Wars owner LucasFilm, Pixar and Marvel and driven improvements in Disney's consumer products and parks division, most recently with the opening of Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.___4:50 a.m.Analysts say Disney's $52.4 billion deal to buy a large part of 21st Century Fox will put it in a better position to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.Paolo Pescatore of CCS Insight says that 'even a giant like Disney has not been immune' to changes in how consumers watch TV shows and movies. The deal, he says, will give Disney greater control of all aspects of content, from creation to distribution. That would lead to greater sources of revenue.Disney already has announced plans to create its own streaming service in 2019 to compete with Netflix. Disney will now be able to beef up that offering with additional video from Fox.Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, calls the announcement a 'home run deal' for Disney, one that will give the company and its upcoming streaming service 'a clear runway to gain market and mind share' from Netflix and others.___4:15 a.m.Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion deal, including film and television studios, cable and international TV businesses as it tries to meet competition from technology companies in the entertainment business.Before the buyout, 21st Century Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network into a newly listed company that will be spun off to its shareholders.The entertainment business is going through big changes. Tech companies are building video divisions. Advertisers are following consumer attention to the internet. And Disney is launching new streaming services, which could be helped with the addition of the Fox assets.
  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Anonymous donor pays $40,000 in layaway bills at Pennsylvania Walmart
    Anonymous donor pays $40,000 in layaway bills at Pennsylvania Walmart
    “Santa B” has struck again, and more than 200 families received a wonderful Christmas gift. >> Read more trending news For the second straight year, an anonymous donor paid for all of the items on layaway for 200 families at a Pennsylvania Walmart, WJAC reported.  According to the staff of the Walmart store in Everett, “Santa B” paid more than $40,000 of layaway items. Last year, the same donor paid off $46,000, Fox News reported. The store had been notifying the families of Santa B’s generosity. Monday was the layaway pickup day, but Walmart officials said there was a grace period of a couple of days. “In this area you don’t hear a lot, I mean you hear small things where somebody pays somebody’s grocery bill or things like that, but this was pretty big,” employee Barbara Karns told WJAC. Kristen Martin said she received a call from Walmart and said she “couldn’t wait” to get to the store. “I was like driving and shaking,” she told WJAC. “Look at me, I'm shaking. It's crazy.” Martin's kids can now get their X-Box games and toys, WJAC reported. 'I think it means more to me, but I think they'll be happy. I remember when I was growing up for Christmas. I was just telling my mom the other day that I want my kids to have Christmas like that,' she said.
  • Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot
    Police: Georgia shopper beaten, shot at in Kroger parking lot
    A shopper was robbed, beaten and shot at in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store, police said. ﻿>> Read more trending news﻿ His assailants also told the man to “stop moving or (I’m going to have to) kill you,” according to the report. The incident happened about midnight Wednesday, which is one hour before closing time at the Kroger on Old National Highway, according to a new police report. The customer, described as a 47-year-old College Park resident, was putting groceries in his car when two armed robbers walked up to him, demanded his wallet and cellphone, and pistol-whipped him, Fulton police said. “I’m just minding my own business,” the victim told the robbers. “I’m trying to go home. Just leave me alone.” The encounter started when one of the men asked the victim for his car keys and he refused, according to the report. “Give me your wallet instead,” the robber said. At that point, the victim started resisting. “Stop moving or (I’m going to have to) kill you,” one of the robbers told him. The robber then snatched at the victim’s wallet, causing it to fall. An accomplice picked it up and one of the men cocked a firearm, according to the report. “Open your car,” one of the men said. “We going to ride together. I should kill you right now for resisting.” The robber hit the victim on the left side of his head, police said. The victim started walking quickly toward the grocery store, and that’s when he heard at least one gunshot and saw a store window shatter, according to the police report. Fulton County police Officer Sherton Hutchins, who was in the area doing a business check, heard the shot.  The officer then saw two men in gray clothes sprint across Old National Highway. Hutchins ran toward the victim while others searched the area for the two robbers, police said. They have not been found. Detectives are now looking at surveillance video for clues into who the robbers are. Kroger spokesman Felix Turner said that store officials were “in full cooperation with local authorities to provide any information as they investigate the incident.” In a statement, he said Kroger is committed to providing a secure environment for all customers. “As part of this commitment,” Turner said, “Kroger has invested in several measures at the Old National Highway location, including in-store security, security patrol in the parking lot, surveillance equipment and associate training. “
  • Man whose relatives died mysteriously wants lawsuit scrapped
    Man whose relatives died mysteriously wants lawsuit scrapped
    A New Hampshire judge is scheduled to hear arguments to dismiss a lawsuit accusing a Vermont man of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect an inheritance.Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank last year near Rhode Island with his mother onboard. She's presumed dead.Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in either case.His mother's three sisters sued in New Hampshire in July. Carman wants the lawsuit dismissed, saying his grandfather wasn't a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.A judge in Concord is scheduled to hear the case on Friday.
  • Firefighter shortage for new city of South Fulton has officials scrambling
    Firefighter shortage for new city of South Fulton has officials scrambling
    A local fire department is understaffed, and its future is in doubt with just weeks to find a solution. Their union representative told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez while the department is set to take over services for the new city of South Fulton County they have not been officially offered a job, at least on paper. “There is a lot of uncertainty as to who will be employed, who will get jobs and at what rate,' said Wayne Hines, the president of their union.  Hines said that uncertainty is causing angst among members of the department.  TRENDING STORIES: Mary Norwood may challenge votes following Atlanta mayoral recount Omarosa teases tell-all in post-White House resignation interview Uber driver charged with rape of 16-year-old, police say “They are really anxious because they want to take care of their families,” Hines explained. But they don’t know if they’ll have a job because they haven’t been guaranteed one even though the department is supposed to be taking over services for the new city on Feb. 6 of next year. “We were told we would get our letter of intent, and a tentative job offer in January,” Hines said. They are worried that could ultimately affect the thousands of residents the department serves.  Hines says, they technically need 220 firefighters to guarantee there are four crew members on firetrucks per the national standard. Right now, he says, they have three.  “Everybody (has) got questions and we want the details as soon as we can possibly get them,” Hines said.   City Council voted during executive session in November that Parks and Recreation will be delayed from January until June of 2018. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IRKnWe9wmW — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) December 15, 2017
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.