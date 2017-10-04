Listen Live
News
Police: Couple tied up man in woods, then used his debit card
Close

Police: Couple tied up man in woods, then used his debit card

Police: Couple tied up man in woods, then used his debit card
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
ATM machine.

Police: Couple tied up man in woods, then used his debit card

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police said a Pennsylvania couple left a man bound with duct tape in a wooded area while they used his debit card at various ATMs, WTHM reported.

>> Read more trending news

John W. Williams, 47, and Charmayne P. Maddy, 45, approached the victim in an abandoned parking lot near Carlisle and ordered him to get into their pickup truck at gunpoint early Monday, state police said in a news release.

The man told police that Williams and Maddy drove him to Rye Township in Perry County. He said they told him to remove some clothes, and they bound him with duct tape. The couple then took his keys, telephone and wallet, police said.

A hunter found the man around 7:15 a.m. Monday, WTHM reported.

Police said the couple used the victim’s debit card at various ATMs in Cumberland County. The last known transaction was Monday between 5 a.m and 6 a.m.

    Police: Couple tied up man in woods, then used his debit card
    Police said a Pennsylvania couple left a man bound with duct tape in a wooded area while they used his debit card at various ATMs, WTHM reported. >> Read more trending news John W. Williams, 47, and Charmayne P. Maddy, 45, approached the victim in an abandoned parking lot near Carlisle and ordered him to get into their pickup truck at gunpoint early Monday, state police said in a news release. The man told police that Williams and Maddy drove him to Rye Township in Perry County. He said they told him to remove some clothes, and they bound him with duct tape. The couple then took his keys, telephone and wallet, police said. A hunter found the man around 7:15 a.m. Monday, WTHM reported. Police said the couple used the victim’s debit card at various ATMs in Cumberland County. The last known transaction was Monday between 5 a.m and 6 a.m.
